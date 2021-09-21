HealthTech Startup bttn. Adds PlastCareUSA to Burgeoning Supplier Ecosystem

PlastCare Offers FDA Approved Dental Supplies on bttn. Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bttn., a HealthTech startup providing a B2B e-commerce platform for purchasing medical supplies, today announced a massive expansion to its product catalog with the addition of 93 PlastCare USA products for dental practitioners. bttn. has seen a dramatic increase in the number of dental practices utilizing its medical supply platform in recent months. The addition of the PlastCare catalog fleshes out bttn.'s dental supply offerings and brings 23 new dental product categories to customers of the rapidly growing e-commerce platform.

"We are thrilled PlastCare has chosen to offer its products to the bttn. ecosystem. As a trusted name in dental supplies, the PlastCare vote of confidence assures both our growing customer base and strategic healthcare associations that the bttn. promise -- to provide peace of mind to practitioners seeking medical supplies -- is one they can believe," said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn. "We are adding new suppliers and customers at a rapid pace and feedback from both is incredibly positive."

PlastCare USA is a family-owned business, founded in Los Angeles, California, and has quickly become one of the leading manufacturers of FDA approved disposable dental supplies in the USA. Its products are researched and developed by dentists for dentists with a focus on utility and reliability in the clinic environment. By establishing long-term relationships with dental professionals, PlastCare's quality and consistency has made it the preferred wholesale distributor to major dental systems across the country.

"E-Commerce is the major element of the future of medical sales, and we believe that bttn. will be a large part of that future," said Jason J, PlastCare. "Like us, they are committed to establishing meaningful, long-term relationships with the members of their ecosystem and back that commitment with a customer experience based on frictionless supply acquisition. We are looking forward to an endearing and mutually beneficial relationship."

Tracking Market Dynamics

With a mission to reduce the cost of medical supplies, the bttn. data-rich analytics platform offers customers, strategic partners, and suppliers:

Insight into buying trends

Information on potential price surges and supply constraints

Cost savings

As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, the bttn. ecosystem is relying on purchasing data, made on www.bttnusa.com, to make strategic purchasing decisions while managing inventory.

About bttn.

bttn. serves healthcare practitioners by lowering the cost of healthcare. Our platform automates purchasing of medical supplies at direct-from-manufacturer prices. Additionally, bttn. provides market-based data reports to customers to promote market transparency. By streamlining the ordering process, and moving it to an e-commerce platform, bttn. enables customers to save on their medical supply bill while delivering faster than typical medical supply channels. bttn. is headquartered in Seattle, WA, growing rapidly, and hiring. Visit www.bttnusa.com to automate your medical supply today

Media contact: Shannon Roarke, shannon.roarke@bttnusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtech-startup-bttn-adds-plastcareusa-to-burgeoning-supplier-ecosystem-301381779.html

SOURCE bttn.