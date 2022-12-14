U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.30
    +23.65 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,295.89
    +187.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,320.69
    +63.87 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.72
    +10.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +1.58 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8460
    -0.6130 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,071.54
    +274.83 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.82
    +5.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.64
    -10.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

HealthWell Foundation Launches Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Fund

·4 min read

Medication Copayment and Insurance Premium Assistance Now Available

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to announce that it has launched a new fund to provide financial assistance to patients living with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. Through the new fund, HealthWell will provide up to $8,000 in copayment or insurance premium assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level to obtain prescription medications for the treatment and management of their condition.

HealthWell Foundation (PRNewsfoto/HealthWell Foundation)
HealthWell Foundation (PRNewsfoto/HealthWell Foundation)

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM) is a rare type of blood cancer that begins in the white blood cells and is a slow-growing cancer of the lymphatic system. Common symptoms of WM include weakness and fatigue, shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and swollen abdomen due to an enlarged liver or spleen. WM suppresses the immune system making those living with the condition vulnerable to infections where even minor respiratory or wound infections can become serious medical events. Some people may develop complications including hyperviscosity syndrome (thickening of the blood) and cold aggulutinin disease (sensitivity to cold in the hands and feet due to thickening of the blood). Source: International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation

"Although treatments to manage the symptoms of WM have improved over the years, accessing those treatments remains a challenge for many people living with this rare blood cancer," commented Newton Guerin, President & CEO, International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation. "We applaud the HealthWell Foundation and its donors for recognizing the undue financial burden patients face in accessing and affording their care. Staying on the prescribed treatment regimen is critical to managing symptoms and to a better quality of life. Thank you for recognizing this critical need and for providing the financial resources so desperately needed by our WM community."

"We are excited to be able to provide financial assistance that will enable access to care for those living with WM," commented Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "For the WM community, obtaining and adhering to proper medical treatment is paramount to disease management and to maintaining quality of life. Unfortunately for many, accessing treatment may be cost prohibitive. We are thankful that our dedicated donors recognize the hardships many people living with WM face and are proud to be able to offer the financial resources they need to manage their condition."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation (IWMF)

The International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation (IWMF) is a patient-founded and volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to a simple but compelling vision: Support everyone affected by Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) while advancing the search for a cure. To accomplish this vision, the IWMF offers several invaluable benefits:

  • Information for patients and caregivers written in easy-to-understand language.

  • Education to help patients and caregivers learn about WM.

  • On-going updates about WM and the IWMF on www.iwmf.com and through the quarterly Torch newsletter and NEWS releases.

  • Peer support from a world-wide network of patient groups and an online discussion forum.

  • Information for medical professionals who have limited experience with this rare disease.

  • Research funding directed to better treatments and the search for a cure.

With the IWMF you are never alone.

CONTACT:
Ginny Dunn
240-632-5309
Ginny.Dunn@HealthWellFoundation.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthwell-foundation-launches-waldenstrom-macroglobulinemia-fund-301703121.html

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week

    These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Its Impressive Cancer Vaccine Results?

    Moderna could have a winner with its personalized cancer vaccine. But the company also faces big questions.

  • Why Small Biotech Kymera Just Snagged Sanofi's Interest And Surged 28%

    Kymera unveiled promising results for its skin-disease treatment on Wednesday, snagging interest from Sanofi and sending KYMR stock flying.

  • Moderna, Merck stocks boosted amid joint cancer vaccine trials

    Yahoo Finance health correspondent Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to review Moderna and Merck shares following positive results seen in their joint cancer vaccine trial.

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Highlights Data From Early Study In Blood Cancer Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced results from its ongoing dose-escalating Phase 1 study of GFH009 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) hematologic malignancies. One patient treated with GFH009 in the 30 mg once-per-week cohort achieved a confirmed complete response (CR), which is the first CR reported in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with any CDK9 inhibitor monotherapy. No minimal residual disease (MRD) was detected in this CR patient, and full neutrophil, plate

  • FDA Adcomm Gives Thumbs Down To Cytokinetics' Heart Failure Candidate

    The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-3 against the approval of Cytokinetics Incorporated's (NASDAQ: CYTK) heart failure drug, omecamtiv mecarbil. Adcomm members said the drug's potential benefits did not seem to outweigh its risks, with panel members raising concerns about its safety and limited efficacy. The company's application to the FDA was based on results from a late-stage study of over 8,000 patients. The drug met trial goals of reducing the risk of heart f

  • US Government Orders Additional Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Treatment For $2B

    The U.S. government announced a new purchase agreement for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. This purchase supplements the 20 million treatment courses previously contracted by and already delivered to the U.S. Government. The additional 3.7 million treatment courses are planned for delivery by early 2023. Related: Pfizer Expects $10-$15B From mRNA Vaccine Sales By 2030, Sees $17B Revenues Lost Due To Patent Expiry. The Biden administration previously agreed to pay

  • The Bullish Call Eli Lilly Made For Its Next-Gen Obesity Drug, A Rival To Novo, Amgen

    Eli Lilly said Tuesday it plans to advance its next-generation obesity treatment into final-phase testing, but LLY stock dipped on guidance.

  • Moderna and Merck’s cancer vaccine trial shows promising initial results

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss initial cancer vaccine trial results for Moderna and Merck.

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Preliminary Study Shows Promise for Moderna's Skin Cancer Vaccine

    When eggheads claimed the best part of the COVID vaccines was the developments in mRNA science, they weren't lying. It might even cure skin...

  • Moderna Stock Breaks Out As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • The big bet: Can retail pharmacy chains remake themselves into healthcare providers?

    Walgreens is making a splash in primary care. John Driscoll, head of the company’s healthcare business, tells MarketWatch what to expect in 2023.

  • Cellectis Touts Positive Preliminary Data From Two Leukemia Trials

    Cellectis S.A (NASDAQ: CLLS) highlighted updated clinical data on its Phase 1/2a BALLI-01 trial (evaluating UCART22) and on its Phase 1 AMELI-01 trial (evaluating UCART123). Compared to the last clinical update on BALLI-01 at ASH 2021, the presented data comes from five additional patients who received UCART22 at dose level 3 (DL3) 5x106 cells/kg after lymphodepletion with FCA. Evidence of UCART22 anti-tumor activity was observed in 60% (n=3) of the five patients. A patient experienced a durable

  • Amgen Hunts for New Revenue in $28 Billion Deal

    The purchase of Horizon Therapeutics is the biggest this year by a major drugmaker seeking new sources of revenue to offset impending patent expiries.

  • 12 Biggest Dental Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 biggest dental companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the dental care industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Dental Companies in the World. According to the American Dental Association’s third quarter 2022 report on […]

  • With Horizon acquisition, Amgen would enter Montgomery County for the first time. Here’s what we know.

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s planned $27.8 billion sale to Thousand Oaks, California’s Amgen Inc. would put the West Coast biopharmaceutical giant in Montgomery County for the first time, though it’s not yet clear what the deal would mean for the combined company’s local real estate. The agreement, announced Monday, comes as Dublin-based Horizon builds a research and development hub in Rockville and roughly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion. The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would mark the industry's largest merger this year.

  • 15 Biggest Diet/Weight Loss Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest diet/weight loss companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Diet/Weight Loss Companies in the World. Over the years, there has been a growth in popularity when it comes to […]