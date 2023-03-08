U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.93
    +0.56 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,763.53
    -92.93 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,542.41
    +12.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.17
    +7.45 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    -0.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0680 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8760
    -0.2150 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,156.07
    -184.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.41
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.82
    +25.34 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

HealthWell Foundation to Moderate Inflation Reduction Act Panel During the Patient Assistance & Access Programs (PAP) Conference

·4 min read

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce that its Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, will moderate the panel: Deep Dive into the Nuts and Bolts of the Inflation Reduction Act during the Informa Connect Patient Assistance & Access Programs (PAP) Conference to be held March 20 – 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HealthWell Foundation (PRNewsfoto/HealthWell Foundation)
HealthWell Foundation (PRNewsfoto/HealthWell Foundation)

The panel will take place during the Legal and Policy track on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10:45 a.m.11:30 a.m. EDT. Joining Mr. Klein for the discussion will be Brian Connell, Executive Director of Federal Government Affairs, Office of Public Policy, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Charles E. Collins, Jr., President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions.

During the session, panel members will provide a better understanding of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the impact it will have on patient assistance programs in the coming years. Areas of focus will include a review of changes that are being implemented to address inflation and how these initiatives target reducing out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries. If you will be attending the conference, we hope you will join us for this timely discussion.

"The changes brought forth by the Inflation Reduction Act can be difficult to understand and, as a result, concerns and questions have become top-of-mind for patients, caregivers, providers and pharmacies," commented Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "During the panel, we hope to outline the nuances of the law and provide a resource that may assist stakeholders attempting to navigate current and future changes."

To schedule a meeting with HealthWell Foundation while at the Conference, please contact Alan Klein at alan.klein@healthwellfoundation.org.

To learn more about the Patient Assistance & Access Programs (PAP) Conference, visit: https://informaconnect.com/patient-assistance-access-programs-pap/.

Additionally, HealthWell has partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team to sponsor the 2023 Summit, an annual event that HealthWell believes to be the premier patient and patient advocate event in the space, which includes an entire day devoted to the corporate donor community.

"Patients are, and have always been, our number one priority at HealthWell," said Krista Zodet, President and CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "In an effort to reach as many patients as possible, we are mission-focused to ensure they have access to the medications and services they need to manage their chronic or life-altering illnesses. Partnering with organizations who share in our mission to assist patients in need is a critical component. That's why we are excited to announce that we have partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team for this must-attend event and are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Summit to be held in New Orleans, LA, September 6-8, 2023. We look forward to working with the team and to sharing additional information about the summit in future communications."

To learn more about the Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should attend, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/about. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:
Ginny Dunn
240-632-5309
ginny.dunn@healthwellfoundation.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthwell-foundation-to-moderate-inflation-reduction-act-panel-during-the-patient-assistance--access-programs-pap-conference-301764992.html

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 50 and considering an early retirement. I want a vibrant place with moderate-left demographics where I can stretch out my savings

    Given your wish list, you are headed for a major city or its suburbs unless you are OK with some compromises. Finally, it also rated highly when I turned to MarketWatch’s “Where Should I Retire” tool.

  • Elon Musk apologizes after taunting laid-off Twitter employee with disability

    Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, logged in to his computer last Sunday to do some work — only to find himself locked out, along with 200 others.

  • As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggery

    Scarcity has changed what some fans are willing to do to obtain the most sought-after bourbon. In Oregon, a criminal investigation is under way after an internal probe concluded several state liquor officials used their clout to obtain scarce bourbons, including the holy grail for bourbon fanatics: Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old, which can sell for tens of thousands of dollars on resale markets. A limited number of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year, produced by Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery of Frankfort, Kentucky, goes to each state.

  • United Airlines Worker Stabbed Mid-Flight

    A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston has been arrested for partially disarming the emergency exit door, attempting to open it, and then stabbing a cabin crew member in the neck. About 45 minutes prior to arrival, pilots on United Airlines flight 2609 detected the alarm for the "a starboard side door located between the first class and coach sections" of the Boeing 757 had disarmed, according to View From The Wing. A flight attendant then confronted the individual about tampering with the door.

  • Ukrainian Military Identifies Unarmed Prisoner Killed in Video

    Video footage that emerged this week of the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier, apparently at the hands of Russian troops, has stirred uproar in Ukraine.

  • Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico had traveled for healthcare reasons

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

  • Starbucks’s Howard Schultz to Testify About Union Activity Before Senate Committee

    Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz agreed to testify before the committee, the latest development in the conflict between the company and baristas seeking to unionize.

  • Supreme Court’s ‘Dark Money’ Rulings Anchor Defense in Ohio Political Corruption Trial

    A former top lawmaker says alleged racketeering was permissible under the Citizens United decision and other rulings.

  • Column: How touchy-feely Starbucks became the poster child for illegal union-busting

    Starbucks promotes itself as a friendly place to get a latte or caffeinated milkshake, but behind the smiles it's been a leader in bare-knuckled union-busting.

  • French strikers renew pressure on Macron to ax pension plan

    French train and metro drivers, refinery workers, garbage collectors and others held further strikes Wednesday against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64, maintaining pressure on the government as senators debated the reforms. New protest actions focused on women — and the retirement reform’s impact on working mothers — were expected, to coincide with International Women’s Day. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities.

  • Cartoonists criticize 'Dilbert' creator over racist remarks

    Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide. Darrin Bell is transforming his strip “Candorville” — which usually features young Black and Latino characters — into a way to address Adams' racism by mimicking the look and style of “Dilbert,” complete with wayward necktie. In the strips running Monday to Saturday, Bell paired Dilbert with one of his own characters, Lemont Brown.

  • In economics, women's voices still struggle to be heard

    When Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino found out she would be the only woman lined up for a photo call to promote the high-profile Madrid Leaders Forum last May, she walked out. There seems to be a lot to celebrate on International Women's Day in the field of economics. Women head the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Treasury and the European Central Bank.

  • Texas, feds settle probe over $9B Houston highway project

    Federal authorities announced Tuesday they have lifted their hold of a more than $9 billion Houston area highway-widening project that has come under intense criticism from residents and activists who have argued the proposal would cause lasting economic and environmental damage to their communities. The project to expand Interstate 45, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, had been delayed since March 2021, when the Federal Highway Administration began investigating civil rights and environmental justice concerns. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt announced his agency had reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, commonly known as TxDOT, to settle the investigation.

  • Abraaj founder loses challenge to U.S. extradition on fraud charges

    The founder of collapsed private equity company Abraaj Group on Wednesday lost a bid to challenge his extradition from London to the United States to face fraud charges. U.S. prosecutors allege Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi is the architect of a plot to defraud investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Naqvi has previously denied the allegations through a public relations firm.

  • NTSB to Probe Norfolk Southern Safety Culture After Derailments, Accidents

    The railroad’s CEO is slated to testify before a Senate panel on Thursday about the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment.

  • A man's world: gender parity will take more than five generations

    Global gender parity is going to take more than five generations to achieve, as women still lag far behind men in the economy and politics and surging inflation last year disproportionately hurt their financial health, findings by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and equality experts show. Several investors and regulators are pushing for corporate diversity, but data from the WEF shows it will still take 132 years to reach global gender equality in general versus a projected 136 years in 2021. The analyses of the data in the WEF's Global Gender Gap report takes into consideration gender disparity in economic opportunities, education, political empowerment, health and safety.

  • Google needs to do more to ensure equity in AI, content moderation and ads, civil-rights audit finds

    After shareholder pressure to examine how Google's policies and practices affect equity within the company and among its products, Alphabet Inc. has released the results of a civil rights audit.

  • Starbucks' Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee

    Howard Schultz has agreed to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is examining Starbucks' actions amid an ongoing unionization campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday that Schultz has agreed to testify before the committee on March 29. Sanders had been asking Schultz to testify for several weeks, but Schultz had previously refused, saying the company's chief public affairs officer would be better equipped to discuss the company's labor record.

  • ‘Impossible to find somewhere to rent’: Tenants say background checks, application fees, consumer-report inaccuracies and eviction records are holding them back

    The Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau want to hear from renters, landlords and others on the impacts of background screening.

  • More than 20 suspects face domestic-terrorism charges after violent protests at ‘Cop City’ site outside Atlanta

    The planned $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center would, according to officials, boost police preparedness and morale in the wake of demonstrations that roiled the city, and others across much of the country, after George Floyd's death in 2020.