Healthwise Recognized as a Top Workplace by Idaho Press for Second Straight Year

Healthwise, Incorporated
·2 min read
Healthwise, Incorporated
Healthwise, Incorporated

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, Incorporated has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Idaho Press Top Workplaces, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized in the Treasure Valley region. Honorees are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection.

Healthwise’s continued focus on its mission – to help people make better health decisions – while supporting employees with work/life balance, healthy lifestyles, and an inclusive culture, has helped in earning this recognition again. In August 2021, Healthwise instituted a four-day work week pilot to offer employees more flexibility, and after measuring the benefits to the organization, made the four-day work week permanent in early 2022.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as a Top Workplace in Idaho,” said Dr. Adam Husney, Healthwise CEO. “It has been an area of focus for us to increase flexibility for our employees and create a sense of community and inclusion, especially as our teams grow and expand across the country. Taking care of our employees comes naturally from our mission to support the well-being of others.”

To learn more about a career at Healthwise, visit our Careers & Culture page.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Healthwise
Stacy Sand
smalyil@healthwise.org | 208-387-6737

        


