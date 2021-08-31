U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,324.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.25
    -15.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.30
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.29 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6990
    -0.1860 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,865.81
    +133.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.95
    -44.06 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Healthy Extracts Introduces Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™ for Migraine Sufferers, a Breakthrough Natural Treatment Clinically Shown to Reduce Symptom Duration by 61% and Frequency by 39%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Healthy Extracts Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™

UBN RELIEF&#x002122; promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers.
UBN RELIEF™ promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers.
UBN RELIEF™ promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™, a proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches, while increasing brain and cognitive activation.

According to a published clinical study, UBN RELIEF promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers supporting 61% shorter symptom duration, 60% less missed work days, 41% reduction of light and sound sensitivity, and 39% fewer pain episodes when taken on a daily basis. Subjects also reported improvements in vision, dizziness, nausea and mood.

The study was published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews in December 2020, and Healthy Extracts presented the results at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2021 ACSM Annual Meeting in June.

Migraine headache is the third most prevalent global illness. An estimated 1 billion people suffer from this debilitating condition worldwide, with 39 million in the U.S., according to the Migraine Research Foundation. The financial costs of migraines is staggering, totaling $78 billion annually in the U.S. alone, and they affect nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households.

“This special formulation of all-natural ingredients was designed to reduce symptoms related to migraines, while helping to maintain healthy neurological function,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We believe it may help minimize costly life disruptions caused by migraine episodes—such as missed work, school or social events—by reducing the occurrence, length and severity of migraine attacks.”

According to the NIH, there is no cure for migraines, with severe, debilitating attacks often coming on quickly and unexpectedly. Drug treatment for chronic migraines is expensive, costing as much as $8,500 to $9,500 annually. Migraine drugs are also nowhere near 100% effective and have numerous potential adverse side effects, resulting in non-adherence to prescribed medications.

UBN RELIEF is a safe, natural alternative or adjunct to other approaches, requiring only one daily scoop of its great-tasting ingredients, which mixes well with water, coffee, or in a smoothie. Daily use of UBN RELIEF can be considerably less expensive than drug treatments, does not require a prescription, and has no adverse side effects.

“Backed by years of research and published clinical studies, we believe RELIEF represents a phenomenal breakthrough as a new natural solution for addressing symptoms related to migraines,” continued Pitts. “Finally, there is now a proven efficacious alternative to pharmaceutical drugs which can improve the quality of life for tens of millions of migraine sufferers across the U.S. and around the world.

“This natural formulation is like no other product available today. As such, we believe it provides us a tremendous market opportunity where we can see a fast ramp up in sales of RELIEF over the next few months.”

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of Healthy Extracts proprietary Fuel4Thought®(F4T®) formulation. The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, F4T is naturally derived, and contains zero caffeine or added sugar.

Clinical studies have shown that migraines are also related to poor cognitive performance. The key ingredients in the F4T formulation have been clinically demonstrated to dramatically enhance human cognitive behavior and mental focus by improving the functioning of areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory and mood.

UBN has two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary F4T formulations. They have been in development for more than 20 years and are now supported by more than 100 clinical studies. The products address the fast-growing brain health supplement market, which is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

To learn more about RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com/relief and bergametna.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”
Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

About UBN RELIEF
The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, RELIEF is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, RELIEF’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patent pending extraction process. F4T MCTs have been shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain. The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health. Learn more about UBN RELIEF or order today at tryubn.com/relief.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact
Duke Pitts, President
Healthy Extracts Inc.
Tel (720) 463-1004
Email contact

Investor & Media Contact
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd931505-b161-4efd-823e-3a149a0c20f7


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

    On nearly every front, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been a blazing success. Pfizer's revenue growth could just be getting started. Here's why Pfizer thinks that its COVID-19 vaccine's days could be numbered.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • You Should Probably Stop Drinking These Beverages Immediately

    The biggest problem with fruit juice is that a glass or two tends to contain way more fruit than you'd regularly consume in one sitting. Experts worry that these consuming extra sex hormones can make you more susceptible to certain cancers. Smith suggests going for unsweetened plain or vanilla-flavored non-dairy milk that's organic or free of GMOs.

  • Got $4,000? Buy These 2 Cannabis-Focused Biotech Stocks

    As different as they may seem, there's some overlap between the cannabis industry and biotech that's worth understanding as an investor. Cultivators can use biotechnology to manipulate the genes of marijuana plants to increase their yield, and biotechs can use the bioactive chemicals contained in cannabis as jumping-off points for drug development efforts. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is pushing forward with cannabis-derived medicines for rare diseases, and it's gaining momentum rapidly.

  • Sam's Club CEO on shopping habits, vaccines and 'disruptive pricing'

    At the height of the pandemic, Sam’s Club customers were busy hoarding toilet paper and stocking up on comfort foods like cookies, pizza and potato chips. CEO Kathryn McLay says that the company called that “the era of carbs and calories," but she tells Yahoo Finance Live those buying habits are changing.

  • Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling

    A judge has ordered an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with an anti-parasitic commonly used for livestock. Julie […] The post Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 3 Reasons Cassava Sciences Stock Isn't Worth the Risk

    There is a lot of smoke. Is there fire?

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • CDC: Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher caused community-wide outbreak in California

    An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected more than half of her students with COVID-19, ultimately resulting in a community-wide outbreak in Marin County, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Why it matters: The outbreak, which took place in May, highlights the stakes surrounding a debate across the U.S. among school districts considering implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, like universal masking in schools. Stay o

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization falls for oldest patients

    Effectiveness in preventing hospitalization dropped to 80% among patients at least 75 years of age.

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • Nutrition labels are so confusing. But ‘fixing’ them may not help | Opinion

    Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes? If so, you may be among the health-conscious Americans who actually noticed that the Food and Drug Administration revised the Nutrition Facts Panel to include calorie counts in bold and updated the Daily Values of recommended nutrients. Not to be left out, Congress wants to tinker with the food label even more, but much of what they want to do is not consistent with current science.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Here's What This Label Expansion Could Mean for Eli Lilly Investors

    The pharmaceutical company's type 2 diabetes drug Jardiance was recently approved by the FDA for another indication.

  • Zimmer Biomet Scores FDA De Novo Nod For Smart Knee Implant

    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and Canary Medical have announced that the FDA granted de novo classification for Persona IQ. The de novo grant and marketing authorization comes for the tibial extension for Persona IQ, which the companies tout as the first and only smart knee implant cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ combines Zimmer Biomet’s Persona personalized knee implant with Canary Medical’s implantable Canturio te tibial extension sensor technology de