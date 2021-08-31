Healthy Extracts Introduces Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™ for Migraine Sufferers, a Breakthrough Natural Treatment Clinically Shown to Reduce Symptom Duration by 61% and Frequency by 39%

Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™

UBN RELIEF™ promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™, a proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches, while increasing brain and cognitive activation.

According to a published clinical study, UBN RELIEF promotes brain health and wellbeing in migraine sufferers supporting 61% shorter symptom duration, 60% less missed work days, 41% reduction of light and sound sensitivity, and 39% fewer pain episodes when taken on a daily basis. Subjects also reported improvements in vision, dizziness, nausea and mood.

The study was published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews in December 2020, and Healthy Extracts presented the results at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2021 ACSM Annual Meeting in June.

Migraine headache is the third most prevalent global illness. An estimated 1 billion people suffer from this debilitating condition worldwide, with 39 million in the U.S., according to the Migraine Research Foundation. The financial costs of migraines is staggering, totaling $78 billion annually in the U.S. alone, and they affect nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households.

“This special formulation of all-natural ingredients was designed to reduce symptoms related to migraines, while helping to maintain healthy neurological function,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We believe it may help minimize costly life disruptions caused by migraine episodes—such as missed work, school or social events—by reducing the occurrence, length and severity of migraine attacks.”

According to the NIH, there is no cure for migraines, with severe, debilitating attacks often coming on quickly and unexpectedly. Drug treatment for chronic migraines is expensive, costing as much as $8,500 to $9,500 annually. Migraine drugs are also nowhere near 100% effective and have numerous potential adverse side effects, resulting in non-adherence to prescribed medications.

UBN RELIEF is a safe, natural alternative or adjunct to other approaches, requiring only one daily scoop of its great-tasting ingredients, which mixes well with water, coffee, or in a smoothie. Daily use of UBN RELIEF can be considerably less expensive than drug treatments, does not require a prescription, and has no adverse side effects.

“Backed by years of research and published clinical studies, we believe RELIEF represents a phenomenal breakthrough as a new natural solution for addressing symptoms related to migraines,” continued Pitts. “Finally, there is now a proven efficacious alternative to pharmaceutical drugs which can improve the quality of life for tens of millions of migraine sufferers across the U.S. and around the world.

“This natural formulation is like no other product available today. As such, we believe it provides us a tremendous market opportunity where we can see a fast ramp up in sales of RELIEF over the next few months.”

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of Healthy Extracts proprietary Fuel4Thought®(F4T®) formulation. The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, F4T is naturally derived, and contains zero caffeine or added sugar.

Clinical studies have shown that migraines are also related to poor cognitive performance. The key ingredients in the F4T formulation have been clinically demonstrated to dramatically enhance human cognitive behavior and mental focus by improving the functioning of areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory and mood.

UBN has two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary F4T formulations. They have been in development for more than 20 years and are now supported by more than 100 clinical studies. The products address the fast-growing brain health supplement market, which is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

To learn more about RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com/relief and bergametna.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

About UBN RELIEF

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, RELIEF is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, RELIEF’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patent pending extraction process. F4T MCTs have been shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain. The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health. Learn more about UBN RELIEF or order today at tryubn.com/relief.

