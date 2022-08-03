U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Healthy Extracts to Launch on Fullscript, the Leading Integrative Medicine Platform for 70,000 Healthcare Providers and 5 Million Patients

Healthy Extracts Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  HYEX
Healthy Extracts Inc.
Healthy Extracts Inc.

BergaMet PRO+ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™

BergaMet PRO+ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™
BergaMet PRO+ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has begun the launch of its premium Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplement, BergaMet PRO+™, on Fullscript.com, the nation’s leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine.

The launch, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter, will make BergaMet PRO+ available to the more than 70,000 healthcare professionals and their more than 5 million patients on the Fullscript care platform. It follows the recent entry of Healthy Extracts’ natural formulations for brain health into the retail marketplace through Natural Grocers stores nationwide.

“Our launch on Fullscript dramatically expands our reach to healthcare practitioners and their millions of patients across the country,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “Thousands of physicians trust Fullscript to provide the best health and wellness supplements on the market today, making this another strong validation of the clinically proven benefits of our BergaMet PRO+ for heart health.”

As the result of more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot has also been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million U.S. adults aged 20 years or older have high cholesterol levels that puts them at risk of heart disease. Every year an estimated 35 million are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol, but these drugs can cause numerous negative side effects.

A peer-reviewed clinical study demonstrated that the naturally-derived, bergamot polyphenolic fraction (BPF) contained in Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

Healthy Extracts is the exclusive U.S. and Canadian provider of the world’s highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. BergaMet PRO+ has 47% BPF Gold potency as compared to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

PRO+ is organic, vegan friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced and tested by certified U.S. facilities.

Healthy Extracts’ full line of natural heath health formulations addresses the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar heart-health supplement market which is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR to reach $24.8 billion by 2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ full line of clinically-backed, natural brain and hearth health products, go to bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

About Fullscript
Fullscript is a powerful care delivery platform for integrative medicine practitioners offering access to personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness education, and healthcare’s best supplements and wellness products. With over a decade of development and used by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals serving over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology and expertise to support the growth of integrative medicine and delivery of high-quality care. For more information, visit www.fullscript.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”
Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact
Duke Pitts, President
Healthy Extracts Inc.
Tel (720) 463-1004
Email contact

Investor & Media Contact
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a2b2d9-baa2-4e62-b1f6-dbe625eef883


