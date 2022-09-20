Healthy Extracts Launches Whitney Johns Citrus Bergamot for Women’s Heart Health and Overall Health Exclusively on Amazon

Healthy Extracts Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has introduced Whitney Johns’ premium heart health supplement, Citrus Bergamot for Women, now available exclusively on Amazon.com.



“Through the tremendous national reach of Whitney Johns’ new Amazon store, women now have access to the clinically proven heart-health benefits of this exclusive Citrus Bergamot BPF Gold formulation,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts.

As the result of more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response and address metabolic syndrome. It has also been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

The product is uniquely formulated for women with 18 key ingredients, including powerful antioxidant and healthy inflammatory properties. It also supports energy.

An accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney Johns has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

“This new addition to my product line provides a natural yet powerful way for women to enhance their overall health,” commented Whitney. “Fitness and nutrition truly saved my life, and so it has become my passion and purpose in life to spread the wealth of good health through products backed by research and clinically proven results.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. According to a report from the American Heart Association, over 52 million U.S. women aged 20 years or older have high cholesterol levels that put them at risk of heart disease. Every year an estimated 35 million people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol. However, these drugs can cause numerous negative side effects that tend to be more common in women, seniors and in people with liver or kidney disease.

A peer-reviewed clinical study demonstrated that the naturally-derived, bergamot polyphenolic fraction gold (BPF), exclusive to Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot, can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk. Whitney Johns’ Citrus Bergamot for Women has 47% BPF Gold potency as compared to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

The product launch on Amazon follows the company’s recent announcement that its Whitney Johns branded line of natural health and fitness products have become available on Amazon.com.

This branded product line includes WHITNEY JOHNS™ BRAIN ACTIVATE™, ACTIVE™, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™. Whitney also recently launched Brain Activate – Gel™, a unique proprietary gel pack formulation available to order from whitneyjohns.com.

The formulations are based on Healthy Extracts’ proven Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations that are natural, organic, vegan friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced and tested by certified U.S. facilities. Healthy Extracts is the exclusive U.S. and Canadian provider of the world’s highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

Amazon.com complements Whitney’s direct-to-consumer sales channel at whitneyjohns.com, where visitors can learn about how her products can be part of a complete personalized program for nutrition and fitness.

Healthy Extracts’ full line of natural heath health formulations address the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar heart-health supplement market which is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR to reach $24.8 billion by 2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ full line of clinically-backed, natural brain and hearth health products, go to bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

