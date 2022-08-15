Healthy Extracts Reports Record Second Quarter 2022, Net Revenue up 93% with Strong Subscription-Based Revenue Growth
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
Net revenue totaled $470,000, up 93%—a Q2 record that keeps full year outlook on track for revenue to exceed $3 million.
Gross profit totaled $274,000, up 31%.
Gross margin was 58% as compared to 86% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was due to a one-time write-down of certain inventory.
Subscription customers at June 30, 20222 increased 51% versus June 30, 2021, driving 52% increase in subscription-based revenue for the second quarter of 2022. The growth in subscription revenue helps reduce customer acquisition costs and provides greater visibility into future revenue.
First Half 2022 Financial Highlights
Net revenue totaled $933,000, up 125%.
Subscription-based revenue increase 51%.
Gross profit totaled $599,000, up 77%.
Gross margin was 64% as compared to 82% in the first half of 2021.
Q2 Operational Highlights
Entered traditional retail marketplace with the launch of company’s clinically-proven brain health products through more than 160 Natural Grocers® Stores nationwide (operated by NYSE-traded Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets).
Company’s top brand influencer and renowned fitness expert, Whitney Johns, launched her new line of natural health products available to order today from whitneyjohns.com and the Whitney Johns Nutrition Amazon Store. The WHITNEY JOHNS™ line of BRAIN ACTIVATE™, ACTIVE™, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ products are based on Healthy Extracts’ proven all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations.
Reported that a key ingredient in WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE formulation has been clinically proven to increase nitric oxide by 73% and oxygen consumption (VO2 max) by 24%, thereby enhancing physical performance and the benefits of exercise.
Introduced Brain Activate – Gel™, a unique proprietary gel pack formulation available to order today exclusively from whitneyjohns.com. The gel-pack technology is provided by Gelteq, a global leader in ingestible gel technology, under an exclusive U.S. and Canada licensing and manufacturing agreement to create and sell natural ingestible gels that contain Citrus Bergamot or Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ ingredients.
Launched Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulations on Walmart.com, which includes CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, naturally sourced and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.
Published clinical study highlighting UBN RELIEF’s ability to naturally reduce the number and duration of migraine episodes for chronic migraine sufferers.
Management Commentary
“We made strong operational and financial progress in Q2,” commented Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “We grew our topline to a record for a second quarter while expanding our sales channels and portfolio of proprietary, clinically-proven natural formulations for heart and brain health.
“We believe we are well positioned with our existing inventory of product ingredients to support continued growth throughout the rest of the year. We had anticipated potential supply chain issues regarding product price increases and were able to proactively prepare for such challenges. Further, our operational model affords us the flexibility to help offset higher freight cost with price adjustments. Also, now that our launch costs associated with products introduced in the quarter like Brain Activate – Gel, and launching products on Walmart.com and Amazon.com, are now behind us, we can now focus on reducing manufacturing costs. As a result, we expect our gross margins to increase in the second half of the year.
“During the quarter, the official launch of our brand influencer program featuring Whitney Johns opened a new major sales channel for our patented formations. Backed by Whitney’s tremendous personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see her new product line greatly elevating our social engagement, strengthening our brand identity, and supporting our ongoing market expansion.
“As the nation’s largest online marketplace, we see our new presence on Amazon.com driving strong sales growth, elevating consumer awareness and creating positive reviews of this new Whitney Johns line as it has with our other products. Amazon.com is a key part of our multi-channel approach that has been showing great results, particularly with Amazon’s convenient ‘Subscribe and Save’ option.
“We see popular brand influencers like Whitney helping us to reach millions of new consumers directly through their online presence as well as through new prime shelf placements at major retailers nationwide.
“In Q2, we announced the entry of Healthy Extracts’ natural formulations for brain health into the retail marketplace through Natural Grocers stores. This relationship broadened our sales channels by adding a major national grocer and opened a key new revenue stream. Natural Grocers’ acclaimed high standards for natural and organic products represent a tremendous validation of our plant-based formulations for brain health and builds additional trust to consumers.
“We are providing educational support to Natural Grocers floor staff members so that they can become knowledgeable about ACTIVATE and RELIEF and their clinically proven benefits. We expect to generate revenue from this new channel in the current quarter with marketing starting in September.
“In July, we launched a new clinical study investigating UBN ACTIVATE’s effect on golfers’ energy, focus and scores. We anticipate positive results from this observational trial of the effect of ACTIVATE on golf performance. We see many B2B opportunities with major golf companies that would be interested in an all-natural supplement that could give golfers an edge in their game. We also anticipate attracting golfers under our brand influencer program and where we can secure key product endorsements.
“We recently launched our premium Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplement, BergaMet PRO+™, on Fullscript.com, the nation’s leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine. This launch dramatically expands our reach to healthcare practitioners and their millions of patients across the country. It is also strong validation of the clinically proven benefits of BergaMet PRO+ for heart health. We lead the competition with BergaMet PRO+ having 47% BPF Gold potency as compared to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.
“As a company focused on brain, heart and soon also gut health, we plan to leverage our relationship with Gelteq to launch additional gel products that will be like no other in the world. This will include a Whitney Johns gut health gel pack as well as a new gel pack option for our Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™. RELIEF is our proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches. We also plan to launch a number of proprietary-formulated caffeine-based gel products. We expect to launch these new gel products in the second half of this year. We are also planning to grow our product portfolio through the strategic acquisition of companies that fit our platform and can benefit from our marketing strength.
“Looking at the second half of this year, we expect our expanding distribution channels to further elevate consumer awareness of our brands, with this continuing to drive strong year-over-year sales growth.”
Q2 Financial Summary
Net revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 93% to $470,000 from $244,000 in the same year-ago quarter.
Gross profit totaled $274,000 or 58.4% of net revenue as compared to $210,000 or 86.2% of revenue in the same year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses increased to $888,000 compared to $465,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due to increased general and administrative expenses. This included non-cash-based compensation of $466,000.
Net loss totaled $859,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $558,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period. The second quarter of 2022 included a change in fair value on derivative of $221,000. After giving effect to the change of derivative and non-cash-based compensation, on a proforma basis net loss was $172,000.
Cash totaled $159,000 as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $92,000 on March 31, 2022. The increase in cash was due to proceeds from the issuance of convertible debt and the issuance of common stock.
First Half 2022 Financial Summary
Net revenue in the first half of 2022 increased 125% to $933,000 from $414,000 in the same year-ago period.
Gross profit totaled $599,000 or 64.2% of net revenue as compared to $339,000 or 81.8% of revenue in the same year-ago period.
Operating expenses increased 7% to $1.3 million compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in operating expenses was due to increased general and administrative expenses. This included non-cash based compensation totaled $409,000.
Net loss totaled $856,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.9 million or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period. The first half of 2022 included a change in fair value on derivative of $142,000. After giving effect to the change of derivative and non-cash-based compensation, on a proforma basis net loss would be $306,000.
About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”
Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.
The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.
UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.
For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.
Food and Drug Administration Disclosure
The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™
HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30,
(Unaudited)
FOR THE 3
FOR THE 6
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE
Gross revenue
$
542,484
$
278,458
$
1,094,138
$
459,492
Less selling fees
(72,673
)
(34,572
)
(160,940
)
(45,173
)
Net revenue
469,812
243,886
933,198
414,318
COST OF REVENUE
Cost of goods sold
195,556
33,764
334,238
75,206
Written off inventory
-
-
-
-
Total cost of revenue
195,556
33,764
334,238
75,206
GROSS PROFIT
274,255
210,122
598,960
339,112
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and administrative
888,401
464,831
1,258,758
1,180,918
Total operating expenses
888,401
464,831
1,258,758
1,180,918
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense, net of interest income
(24,365
)
(13,597
)
(57,322
)
(29,356
)
Change in fair value on derivative
(220,817
)
(289,445
)
(141,839
)
(980,225
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
SBA loan forgiveness
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of asset
-
-
2,643
-
Total other income (expense)
(245,181
)
(303,041
)
(196,517
)
(1,009,581
)
Net gain/(loss) before income tax provision
(859,326
)
(557,751
)
(856,315
)
(1,851,387
)
NET GAIN/(LOSS)
$
(859,326
)
$
(557,751
)
$
(856,315
)
$
(1,851,387
)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
339,980,360
315,764,537
342,254,631
317,043,903
HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
159,405
$
222,098
Accounts receivable
100,192
133,340
Inventory
1,869,088
1,957,966
Total current assets
2,128,685
2,313,404
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $45,944 and $36,895, respectively
6,598
1,035
Patents/Trademarks
521,881
521,881
Deposit
16,890
-
Goodwill
193,260
193,260
Total other assets
738,629
716,175
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,867,313
$
3,029,579
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
114,141
$
37,267
Accrued liabilities
7,784
59,264
Notes payable
-
-
Notes payable - related party
866
170,866
Convertible debt, net of discount of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively
507,337
171,750
Convertible debt - related party, net of discount of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively
-
-
Accrued interest payable
14,683
13,050
Accrued interest payable - related party
17,031
14,118
Derivative liabilities
234,365
92,527
Total current and total liabilities
896,208
558,841
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized,
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized,
344,492
338,384
Additional paid-in capital
17,426,549
17,075,974
Accumulated deficit
(15,799,935
)
(14,943,620
)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
1,971,105
2,470,738
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$
2,867,313
$
3,029,579