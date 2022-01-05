Healthy Extracts Sees Resurgence in Wholesale Business with Purchase Orders from Key Distributors and Manufacturers, including XYMOGEN and its Network of 20,000+ Physicians

Photo 1

BergaCor and BergaCor Plus

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has received follow-on purchase orders for its exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ from XYMOGEN® and other leading distributors that focus on manufacturing and distributing the highest quality of clinical grade nutraceuticals.



“We were able to grow our direct sales business at a fast pace in 2021, despite reduced sales from our wholesale business sector due to COVID,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “These follow-on orders indicate the B2B distribution segment is ramping back up in 2022. We also see the potential to introduce some of our other recently launched products through XYMOGEN’s WholeScripts website for physicians and patients, such as our Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ nootropic and migraine products.”

The XYMOGEN order was received under an exclusive performance-based engagement with XYMOGEN to use Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit in its proprietary formulations, BergaCor™ and BergaCor™ Plus. XYMOGEN has been selling and distributing these proprietary formulations to its network of more than 20,000 medical doctors nationwide.

BergaCor and BergaCor Plus have been specially formulated to support cardiovascular health, healthy glucose metabolism and healthy cholesterol. Offered exclusively in North America by Healthy Extracts, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit contains the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids (BPF) at 47%. These natural substances have been shown by multiple clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism, including supporting healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

“This new order furthers our long-term relationship with Healthy Extracts and our shared commitment to providing physicians and their patients with all natural heart healthy products backed by clinical research,” stated Brian Blackburn, XYMOGEN’s president. “Doctors are increasingly turning to using holistic solutions for their patients, so we see BergaCor and BergaCor Plus likewise becoming a core product in our lineup.”

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels that puts them at risk of heart disease. In the U.S. alone, some 35 million people are prescribed statins annually, with many experiencing negative side effects.

BergaCor and BergaCor Plus are available for purchase on XYMOGEN.com, WholeScripts.com, and through select physicians. XYMOGEN also distributes Healthy Extracts’ CLINICAL IMMUNE™.

Visit XYMOGEN today to order BergaCor and BergaCor Plus.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About XYMOGEN

XYMOGEN is a family-owned health sciences company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., which has been manufacturing and distributing high-quality dietary supplements, education, and support to licensed healthcare practitioners for more than a quarter century.

Guided by XYMOGEN’s founding principles of quality, trust, and service, XYMOGEN launched WholeScripts, the only one-stop ordering site for exclusive XYMOGEN formulas and other professional-grade supplements. The mission of WholeScripts is to be a digital dispensary of choice as well as an integrative medicine tool that supports the entire healthcare community.

XYMOGEN’s 308,400-square-foot campus includes sister companies WholeScripts, XYMOPrint, a state-of-the-art digital printing, label, and packaging solutions company; XYMOGEN Logistics, a superiorly managed, climate-controlled warehouse with full security and fire protection; XYMOGYM, a full-service gym and XYMOFIT, a corporate wellness program with a strong focus on the Institute of Functional Medicine’s five pillars of health; as well as PharmaceutiX, a medical food distribution company.

For more information about XYMOGEN and its businesses please call 800-647-6100, email info@xymogen.com, or visit XYMOGEN.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor & Media Contact

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc9d441f-505a-4a8c-a1e3-3bf4a3ab68c0



