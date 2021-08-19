U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.00
    -28.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    -226.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,754.50
    -94.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.20
    -24.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.75
    -1.71 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +4.95 (+27.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8630
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,319.04
    -833.30 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    -17.96 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.76
    -112.56 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Healthy, Flavorful Recipes for Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic

·4 min read

Transamerica Institute® offers free cookbooks to promote healthy eating

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of U.S. workers (66 percent) are concerned about their physical health. Still, only 56 percent say they are eating healthy on a consistent basis, according to a recent survey.1 To help people during these challenging times, nonprofit Transamerica Institute® has published updated editions of four free cookbooks in its Healthier Traditions CookbookTM series, including Quick & Easy, Italian, Soul Food, and American Classics.

(PRNewsfoto/Transamerica Institute)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted widespread worries about health, family and friends, and finances. With stress running high, it has been easy for many people to make not-so-great food choices," said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute.

The Healthier Traditions Cookbook recipes have been expertly crafted by dietitians and offer healthier ingredient switches to increase nutritional value – without sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. These recipes are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats to support various dietary preferences; many of the recipes also suggest vegetarian substitutions.

"As we continue to cope with the pandemic, we can eat in a way that satisfies our cravings and nourishes our bodies. Our cookbooks offer recipes for delicious and nutritious meals to support well-being," said Mihaela Vincze, a public health expert at Transamerica Institute.

Healthier Traditions: Quick and Easy features 19 recipes made from common pantry ingredients in 20 minutes or less. It covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, providing recipes such as overnight oats, smashed chickpea avocado sandwiches, Southwest skillet, and banana "nice" cream. These recipes are also wholesome and plant-forward, encouraging more vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

Healthier Traditions: Italian includes 18 favorite Italian classics like lasagna and Bolognese, with recipes that leverage vegetables as possible substitutes for meat. The dishes are just as flavorful, but higher in nutrients. Many of the recipes also provide more whole grains and less sugar, while using all whole food ingredients. Additionally, some of the recipes meet specific dietary needs by being naturally gluten free or offering vegetarian modifications.

Healthier Traditions: Soul Food was developed in collaboration with the Association of Black Women Physicians and features 19 Southern recipes such as pan-fried catfish, gumbo, black-eyed peas, and peach cobbler. It includes suggested substitutions for making many of the recipes vegetarian or vegan, as well as replacing deep-frying with pan-frying or baking. This cookbook also features interesting historical facts about soul food.

Healthier Traditions: American Classics includes 19 favorite comfort food dishes like macaroni and cheese, New England clam chowder, meatloaf, Philly cheesesteak, and shepherd's pie. These recipes incorporate more vegetables and use less oil, sugar, and salt. The cookbook includes many tips for making recipes gluten free or vegetarian.

Each of the Healthier Traditions Cookbook recipes include nutritional facts, evidence-based details, helpful tips, and modifications for specific dietary needs (when feasible). This information explains how making healthy food choices can be an achievable lifestyle change.

"The Healthier Traditions Cookbooks are designed to inspire home cooking in fun, creative, and flavorful ways – and to show that eating healthy is easy to incorporate and can support positive behavior change. The recipes can be used by people with all levels of cooking ability to create healthy and affordable meals," said Christina Badaracco, a registered dietitian, who served as a consultant on the cookbooks.

All cookbooks in the series are free and available for download.

Visit Transamerica Institute's website for more on health, personal finance, and retirement security resources, including its health care guides, podcast, academic collaborations on workplace wellness and age-friendly employers, and the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. Follow Transamerica Institute on Twitter @TI_insights and Facebook.

1 Living in the COVID-10 Pandemic: The Health, Finances, and Retirement Prospects of Four Generations, nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers, pp. 48-51. © 2021 Transamerica Institute®

About Transamerica Institute®
Transamerica Institute® is a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching, and educating the public about retirement security and the intersections of health and financial well-being. It is the parent organization of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies®, which conducts one of the largest and longest-running annual retirement surveys of its kind. Transamerica Institute is funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and may receive funds from unaffiliated third parties. The information provided here is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as insurance, securities, ERISA, tax, investment, legal, medical, or financial advice or guidance. Please consult independent professionals for answers to your specific questions. www.transamericainstitute.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-flavorful-recipes-for-coping-with-the-covid-19-pandemic-301358589.html

SOURCE Transamerica Institute

