U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.25
    -42.57 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,058.77
    -189.51 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,134.46
    -182.44 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.23
    -17.45 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.98
    +0.11 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.60
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9630
    +0.0500 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4950
    +0.6250 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,665.57
    -304.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.66
    -19.14 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

HEALTHY MINDS INNOVATIONS, INC. FOUNDED BY RENOWNED NEUROSCIENTIST DR. RICHARD DAVIDSON, ANNOUNCES SCIENCE-BACKED MEDITATION & MIND TRAINING CONTENT PARTNERSHIP WITH AUDIO POWERHOUSE, AUDIBLE

·3 min read

MADISON, Wis., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI), the nonprofit founded by world-renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard Davidson, announced its first content licensing partnership with Audible, the world's leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling.

New Healthy Minds Program - brain training meditation content - is now available on Audible.
New Healthy Minds Program - brain training meditation content - is now available on Audible.

HMI, which is affiliated with the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin, develops mental hygiene tools based on their leading-edge neuroscientific research; built to enhance users lives and those of the people around them. The brief Healthy Minds Program Learn and Practice meditation podcasts produced by HMI are designed to teach the skills needed to achieve greater levels of well-being and, in turn, create a kinder, wiser, and more compassionate world.

Statistics show a sharp increase in mental wellness challenges in recent years, with depression alone affecting 264 million people worldwide. In fact, the meditation app category was the most purchased in the US from 2019 to 2020. And, since the pandemic, Audible has seen an increase in demand in their Health & Wellness and Self Development verticals. The new Healthy Minds Program content will provide a way for Audible subscribers to turn to a science-backed source to be more proactive about their own mental wellbeing via one of the world's most extensive audio platforms.

Healthy Minds Program content on Audible will premiere on May 16th with more content available later in May. It will be accessible in two main ways:

  • Healthy Minds Program Podcast: Each of the 200+ episodes feature 5 to 13-minute Learn segments on the "Why's" behind brain health, followed by 10-minute Practice segments narrated by experts on each topic to apply the learnings.

  • Healthy Minds Program Singles: Are easy-to-access individual meditations on a range of practical topics, running from 5 to 22 minutes, including:

HMI's Healthy Minds Program content is the product of its deep scientific rigor and is based on its data-driven, evidence-based research about the brain's ability to modify, change and adapt. The findings are outlined in a ground-breaking 2020 research paper authored by Dr. Richard Davidson and Dr. Cortland Dahl and published in one of the world's most cited scientific journals, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The paper identified the four key pillars of the Healthy Minds Framework: Awareness, Connection, Insight & Purpose on which the Healthy Minds Program is based.

Since HMI's founding in 2014, donor-funded research has made possible the development of interactive and educational programming tailored to the needs of organizations, educators and individuals. In fact, the Healthy Minds Program meditation app has been hailed as "One of the three best meditation apps of 2021," by Wirecutter, the product recommendation service of The New York Times.

Dr. Cortland Dahl, HMI Chief Contemplative Officer and creator of the Healthy Minds Framework explains, "We already have a vibrant community of Healthy Minds Program app users, but our new partnership with Audible will help us meet even more people where they are. There's not a person on the planet who doesn't need a helping hand along the way at some point. Our goal is to use HMI's science-backed content to provide users with practical, real-world tools that can support resilience and positivity and help provide more flourishing and less suffering in the world."

"The main drivers of building out a robust audio content portfolio in the Health & Wellness category for us are credibility, authority and evidence," says Audible's Senior Director, Content Strategy & Programming, Anya Hoffman. "The Healthy Minds Program is exactly that, putting scientifically sound, on-demand tools for cultivating healthy habits of mind for our users."

To subscribe to Audible, please visit audible.com or download the Audible app on your mobile device.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-minds-innovations-inc-founded-by-renowned-neuroscientist-dr-richard-davidson-announces-science-backed-meditation--mind-training-content-partnership-with-audio-powerhouse-audible-301560750.html

SOURCE Healthy Minds Innovations

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. Turning Point's shares, which have fallen roughly 28% this year along with a broader slump in the biotech sector, more than doubled to $73.79 before the bell. Bristol Myers said it expects repotrectinib to become a standard-of-care therapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, a lucrative market for drug developers, when it is approved.

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be dep

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Biotech company says woman received 3D printed ear made from her own cells

    Story at a glance A 20-year-old woman is the first to receive a 3D printed ear implant made from her own cells. The transplant is part of 3DBio Therapeutics’ ongoing clinical trial of the proprietary reconstructive procedure that could revolutionize how doctors repair or replace tissue and organs. 3DBio Therapeutics says the ear matures over…

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday they were concerned about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's vaccine, even as the company's data showed the vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19. In the company's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation also associated with mRNA vaccines, detected within 20 days post vaccination. One patient in the trial reported myocarditis after receiving placebo.

  • 5 Ways to "Boost Immunity" Naturally, Say Experts

    In the COVID era, more of us are looking to strengthen our immunity than ever before. And that concern, like the coronavirus itself, looks to be chronic. But before you cough up the cash for an expensive supplement regimen, you should know that experts say the keys to a strong immune system really aren't found in a pill. There are plenty of ways you can boost your immunity simply by switching up your daily routine. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don'

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

    Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA, while New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States. Once the products arrive in the country and receive a sign-off from the FDA, the manufacturers will distribute them through their existing supply chains and cater to unfulfilled orders, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • Pressure growing to remove 'forever chemicals' from fast-food wrappers

    Environmental and health groups are pushing fast-food companies, supermarket chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging.

  • Bedbugs' biggest impact may be on mental health after an infestation of these bloodsucking parasites

    Dozens of bedbugs and their eggs and fecal material on a metal bed frame. Jerome GoddardBedbugs are back with a vengeance. After an absence of around 70 years, thanks to effective pesticides such as DDT, they’ve been popping up in fancy hotels, spas, department stores, subway trains, movie theaters – and, of course, people’s homes. I’m a public health entomologist. In the course of my work, I’ve studied these little bloodsuckers, even letting bedbugs feast on my own appendages in the name of sci

  • Regeneron Buys Sanofi Cancer Drug for Up to $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is B

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.