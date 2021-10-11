U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.93
    -15.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.20
    -162.05 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,554.03
    -25.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.30
    +3.21 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +1.16 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3360
    +1.1210 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,657.98
    +2,410.30 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,356.95
    +15.10 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Healthy, All-Natural Btein Bars, with Low GI Sugars, Combine Western Nutritional Science With Eastern Ayurveda Healthy Lifestyle

Btein Bars
·2 min read

Btein Bars Come in Two Great Flavors: Chocolate Almond and Coconut Almond

Btein Bars: Low GI Sugars with 20 Grams of Protein

Btein Bars are high in protein but made with Low GI (Glycemic Index) natural sugars, which help people maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Btein Bars are high in protein but made with Low GI (Glycemic Index) natural sugars, which help people maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Btein Bars are high in protein but made with Low GI (Glycemic Index) natural sugars, which help people maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmabala, a health and wellness company based in North Carolina, fused western nutritional science with an eastern Ayurveda healthy lifestyle to develop the perfect companion for a healthy life:

  • Btein Bars is a new all-natural protein bar made with Low GI sugars, which provides immunity-boosting and stress-reducing benefits.

“We combined the old with the new,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We developed a protein energy bar with natural low Glycemic Index sugars that will not cause your blood sugar levels to spike.”

American consumers need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels because there is a diabetes epidemic in America.

“More than 100 million Americans are either diabetic or prediabetic,” Saran said. “Btein Bars offers them a protein bar that will give them an energy boost without the sugar crash later.”

Btein Bars are rich in protein and immunity-boosting Ashwagandha, an ancient healing root that helps relieve stress and increase energy levels.

Saran said Ashwagandha is part of the Ayurvedic eastern tradition.

Ayurveda has become popular among health enthusiasts because it emphasizes natural healing.

“Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old holistic approach to health that originated in India,” Saran said. “Ashwagandha is one of the most important medicinal herbs in the Ayurvedic tradition that has been used as an adaptogen to improve overall wellbeing.”

Several small studies suggest that Ashwagandha may lower blood sugar levels, as well.

In addition to Ashwagandha, Btein Bars only use low Glycemic Index coconut sugar. The Glycemic Index is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates. Foods that have a low Glycemic Index help keep blood sugar levels from rising dramatically.

“The 20 grams of protein in every Btein Bars, which will soon be available online, make them an essential part of your daily diet, especially for people who want to make sure they get enough protein, which is essential to good health," she added. “The low Glycemic Index sugar helps people control their blood sugar levels."

Btein Bars will soon be available online.

For more information, visit BteinNutrition.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Robert Grant Btein Bars 5614213045 pr@nutrapr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • Daily dose of vitamin C should be doubled after 'shocking' WWII study

    The recommended daily intake for vitamin C should be doubled, scientists have claimed as current levels were informed by a “shocking” Second World War study.

  • AstraZeneca Says Drug Reduces Risk of Developing Severe Covid by 50%

    AstraZeneca says its experimental antibody drug cocktail can reduce the risk by 50% in patients who had been symptomatic for less than seven days.

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • COVID-19 deaths likely to decrease, but stay on guard, Fauci cautions

    COVID-19 deaths are likely to go down this winter, but the U.S. shouldn’t declare victory in the pandemic yet, the country’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday. Despite falling rates, the virus can bounce back, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in television appearances. “I strongly suspect that you’re going to start seeing ...

  • COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

    DOMINICK REUTERRight-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination.The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas on Saturday. “The results were immediate,” he claimed before noting that his wife, who is vaccinated, was allowed to go home while he stayed at the hos

  • Merck requests US emergency approval for COVID-19 tablet

    Merck, one of America's largest pharmaceutical companies, put in an emergency use authorization request for a pill that may be the first to treat COVID-19.

  • Who Slowed Merck’s Covid Remedy?

    A ‘whistleblower,’ not Trump officials, delayed funding for molnupiravir.

  • Biotech Company Pasithea Therapeutics Teams Up With Evotec to Aid Mental Health Drug Discovery

    Photo by CDC on Unsplash Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA), a Florida-based biotechnology company, has teamed with life sciences company Evotec SE (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) as its research partner to help discover new compounds aimed at treating depression and schizophrenia. Pasithea, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol KTTA, wants to target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders, and the partnership with Hamburg, Germany-headquartered Evotec is an important firs

  • What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

    With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical profession

  • The Latest: California passes 70,000 COVID-19 deaths

    California’s coronavirus death toll has reached another once-unfathomable milestone — 70,000 people — even as the state emerges from the latest infection surge with the lowest rate of new cases among all states. Last year at this time, cases in the state started ticking up and by January California was in the throes of the worst spike of the pandemic. At its worst during this spike, California’s average daily death count was in the low hundreds.

  • I’m turning 65. What do I need to know about Medicare?

    Your 65th birthday is reason to celebrate — and one of your biggest gifts may be Medicare eligibility.