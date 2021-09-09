U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Healthy Outcomes® Patient Engagement Platform Surpasses 60 Million Patient Users

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart announced today that their Healthy Outcomes® patient engagement platform has surpassed 60 million patient users. "We are pleased to report that we have reached a significant milestone in our company's history. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. Taken collectively, that translates to over 60 million patients now using our solutions," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart.

Engagement to Outcomes (PRNewsfoto/InteliChart, LLC)
Engagement to Outcomes (PRNewsfoto/InteliChart, LLC)

InteliChart surpasses 60 million patients now using the solutions on the Healthy Outcomes® patient engagement platform.

"We know that patient engagement is a top priority for healthcare providers—and for good reason. When patients are engaged, they are more likely to have positive health outcomes and be actively involved in their care," explained Hamilton. "That's why since 2010, InteliChart has constantly evolved our patient engagement platform to meet the current needs of today's patients and healthcare consumers, as well as the provider organizations that care for them."

What Makes Healthy Outcomes Different?
Engaging patients throughout their healthcare journey – from provider search and online scheduling to post-visit follow-up to 24/7 information access – also enhances the patient experience and generates loyalty. Healthy Outcomes is a complete platform of smart engagement solutions that spans the entire patient journey and helps healthcare organizations significantly improve their workflows associated with patient management.

Healthy Outcomes is unlike any other platform on the market because it's a unified solutions platform. Healthcare providers often obtain a product for their patient portal, another for intake, another for reminders and still others for surveys and pop health. They end up with products from multiple vendors that struggle to communicate with each other, creating friction for them and their patients.

The solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform were developed using a common data-storage array with source-code continuity so they work seamlessly with one another. Communication between applications is effortless, which delivers a superior user experience. "Disparate products have to be integrated to one another and each require a separate installation, setup, training and product experience," notes Chris Boston, VP of Development at InteliChart. "Our platform's single API integration eliminates those headaches and mitigates an organization's technical burden."

A Customized Patient Engagement Approach
Healthcare trends indicate the need to continually evolve to give patients the same level of personalization they experience when shopping or banking online. The solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform can be customized to fit the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.

Hope Owens, LPN, NCP, is the Director of Systems Implementation and Support at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, Virginia. "We implemented InteliChart's Patient Portal in 2019," said Owens. "Their comprehensive platform appealed to us because we can add more solutions as we build our patient engagement initiatives. Our partnership with InteliChart allows us to continue our leadership in the community and effectively meet the needs of our patients in the current climate of healthcare consumerism."

"That's the beauty of Healthy Outcomes," explains Hamilton. "Healthcare providers can access and deploy one, some, or all our solutions. As organizations grow, they can add solutions to create an orchestrated, holistic approach to engagement that results in healthier, happier patients."

About InteliChart
InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eVisit.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 60 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

Contact information:
Wendy Bartlett, Marketing Communications Manager
wbartlett@intelichart.com
803-493-7885

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-outcomes-patient-engagement-platform-surpasses-60-million-patient-users-301372806.html

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC

