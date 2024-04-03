Healwell AI Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Healwell AI (TSE:AIDX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$7.32m (down 86% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CA$32.1m (loss widened by 52% from FY 2022).

CA$0.56 loss per share (further deteriorated from CA$0.42 loss in FY 2022).

Healwell AI Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 38%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 45% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.4% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in Canada.

The company's shares are up 5.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Healwell AI you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

