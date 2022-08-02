Hear how to accelerate slow-moving industries on TechCrunch Live

Dan Lewis launched Convoy in 2015 into an established industry dominated by several legacy businesses. Now worth $3.8 billion, the company is a leader in bringing digital services to trucking and freight. We're thrilled to have him on TechCrunch Live this week, along with Chris Howard, founding partner at Fuel Capital, which invested in Convoy’s seed round.

As you’ll hear, in 2014 and 2015, freight was ready for reinvention. Uber was becoming a verb, and the trucking industry needed a digital solution to connect the different parts of the industry. Convoy launched at the right time, CEO Chris Howard told me. Starting in 2014, wireless carriers began offering free smartphones, and once truckers got their hands on these devices, the industry quickly started to change.

