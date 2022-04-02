U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,757.52
    +1,257.66 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Hear from these amazing investors and founders on TechCrunch Live this April

Matt Burns
·2 min read

TechCrunch Live has an exciting slate of episodes scheduled for April. The speakers come from a variety of disciplines, backgrounds and locations. Like always, each episode features an entrepreneur presenting their early pitch deck along with the investor who funded the company. We want to know how the founder hooked the VC, what makes their partnership work and how other founders can improve their storytelling and pitching.

TechCrunch Live helps founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by bringing together startup founders and the investors who back them to talk about what, precisely, helped close the deal. What metrics are the investors looking at? What questions did the founders answer that made the VCs want to learn more? How did the founders communicate their grand vision, and what was the step-by-step plan to get there?

TechCrunch Live is also home to the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can get on our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

As with any TechCrunch event, this weekly series also features networking so you can meet and greet other attendees.

The event goes down every Wednesday at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET and is free to attend. Networking and the pitch-off submissions start at 11:30 am PT, followed by the interview at 12 pm PT and the live pitch feedback session at 12:30 pm PT. Only TechCrunch+ members get access to the complete library of on-demand content, so if you haven't yet, sign up now!

And without any further ado, here is a look at the outstanding guests joining us on TechCrunch Live in April.

Anish Acharya (a16z) + Alex Bouaziz (Deel)

April 20 - 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET

Alex Bouaziz co-founded Deel after running into major hurdles hiring remote workers for another venture. Since its founding in 2018, the company has raised $629 million. We hope you'll tune into the April 20 episode of TechCrunch Live to hear from Alex and Anish Acharya, general partner at a16z and the lead investor on Deel's Series A. We're excited to hear how Deel pitched itself to a16z and what lessons Bouaziz and Acharya learned along the way. Presented by J.P. Morgan.

Register for TechCrunch Live with a16z and Deel

Image Credits: Andreessen Horowitz / Deel

Mathilde Collin (Front) + Frederic Kerrest (Okta)

April 27 - 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET

Mathilde Collin, co-founder and CEO of Front, raised capital from a handful of less than traditional VCs including Okta's COO and co-founder, Frederic Kerrest. Join TechCrunch Live on April 27 to hear Collin's unique fundraising strategy and how early stage startups can fundraise outside of traditional investors. Kerrest, who moonlights as a podcaster, led Front's Series C and has a book coming out with the same title as his wonderful podcast: Zero to IPO.

Register for TechCrunch Live with Front and Okta

Please click here to find information about all upcoming TechCrunch events

Recommended Stories

  • Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

    As more people moved to remote work over the past few years, there was also an uptick in people choosing freelance or contract work, leaving companies to figure out how to manage that worker segment. If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups -- for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra -- that have developed different approaches to making this easier. The latest to receive funding to continue developing its financial infrastructure for the freelance economy is Archie, which raised $4.5 million in funding from B Capital Group, Mac Ventures, Worklife Ventures, Hof VC, Dash Fund, Day One Ventures, Behance founder Scott Belsky and other company founders from the likes of Cameo, Blank Street, Ramp, BloomTech and Eight Sleep.

  • Here's Why Baird Slashed PayPal's Price Target By 15%

    Baird analyst Colin Sebastian lowered the price target on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to $175 from $205 (51.3% upside) and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. He believed steady or even accelerating trends concerning merchant integration with digital wallets were a crucial medium and long-term positive for PayPal. However, Sebastian remained cautious near term on macro headwinds, slower growth, and competition. He still viewed PayPal as a secular winner. PayPal reported quarterly ear

  • AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $24.7 million for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

    Shareholder Conference Call March 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific

  • Global M&A Fell 29% in the First Quarter

    Announced global mergers dropped 29% to 6,436 combinations, totaling $989.4 billion, in the first quarter, down from 9,022 transactions, valued at $1.4 trillion, in the year-ago quarter.

  • Wegmans heats up Triangle's $7 billion grocery scene

    Grocery sales continue to heat up in the Triangle, with the Raleigh and Durham-Chapel Hill metros recording a combined $7.29 billion in sales over the past year. Wegmans, which entered the Triangle market in fall of 2019, is included in the area’s market share data for the first time by Chain Store Guide. Despite only having four stores, the New York-based grocer managed to draw business away from the top players in the Triangle’s two metro areas in 2021.

  • Why Boeing: Flight Test Conductor Lives Her Dream

    Diverse engineering paths enable world-changing innovation

  • Tellurian Stock Is Upgraded. It’s Getting a Boost From Rising Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas.

    Shares of Tellurian were surging Friday after the stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse analysts, who cited optimism over the natural-gas producer’s future projects and increased demand for liquefied natural gas. Analyst Spiro Dounis raised his rating for the stock to Outperform from Neutral, and lifted his price target $8 a share from $5.50. The first is that Tellurian (ticker: TELL) is months away from wrapping up its financing for its liquefied natural gas production and export terminal in Louisiana.

  • Jed Finn: How Morgan Stanley Built an Asset-Gathering Machine

    Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s chief operating officer on integrating E*Trade and Solium, and why.

  • U.S. stocks end higher Friday, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book third week of gains

    U.S. stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booking a third straight week of gains, as investors focused on a strong labor market that could smooth the way for a more aggressive path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as it seeks to tackle hot inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 140 points, 0.4%, ending near 34,818, while the S&P 500 index edged up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and t

  • New IPO Stocks Plummet To Slowest Pace In Six Years

    The IPO Market in the first quarter dropped to its lowest level in six years, in terms of total offerings and proceeds raised

  • Walt Disney at Monthly Support

    Things are back to normal but Disney hasn’t produced a single blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

  • EU regulators look to streamline antitrust rules

    Regulators are looking to update rules, which target companies abusing their market power and those setting up illegal cartels, to make them more efficient, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. Under the rules, known as Regulation 1/2003 and in force since 2004, the European Commission has taken on Alphabet unit Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Intel and imposed billions of euros in fines. The rules have also allowed the EU competition enforcer to go after car parts cartels, banks' manipulation of financial benchmarks and other illegal price-fixing groups, putting the EU agency in the forefront of antitrust enforcement.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $45K Support as Analysts Point Out Seasonally Bullish April Month Ahead

    A psychological phenomenon tied to the beginning of spring may cause bitcoin prices to jump in April, one analyst commented.

  • What to Know About India's Stiff Crypto Tax Laws

    Beginning April 1, Indian citizens will pay a capital gains tax of 30% on crypto transactions. "Community Crypto" host Isaiah Jackson is joined by WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and CoinDesk regulatory reporter Amitoj Singh to discuss the local and global implications of India's stiff new law.

  • Riot Blockchain Files to Sell Up to $500M of Stock

    Proceeds would be used for “general corporate purposes,” which may include investments in existing and future projects.

  • China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

    China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Push for Audit of Greensill Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders proposed a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital, after the bank refused to publish an internal report on the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forge

  • Does the Metaverse Need a Free Trade Agreement?

    It’s seeking to be the centerpiece of Web 3, but a successful metaverse could run headfirst into some old-style protectionist barriers like work permits and data blocks, trade policy expert Sam Lowe tells us.

  • How to Invest $100,000 and Turn It Into $1 Million

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Will Crude Oil Constraints Continue To Drive Inflation?

    President Joe Biden announced a plan to release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months as part of the federal government’s effort to fight inflation. Releasing 180 million barrels from the SPR is an unprecedented step. But it’s unclear whether it will have a meaningful impact on oil prices. Earlier Thursday, OPEC+ ratified a 432,000 barrel per day production increase as of May, but that increase is in line with the cartel’s plan; it is not responding to oil consumers’ calls for significant output boosts. Oil investors everywhere seem to be holding the line for only gradual production increases, despite the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe. Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Markets Strategy at TD Securities, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to discuss the global crude oil market, current constraints on production and supply, and inflation. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3IV7RbE