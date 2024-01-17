Hear from BODi Exec Chairman Mark Goldston, CEO Carl Daikeler Live at ICR Conference

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Executive Chairman Mark Goldston and Co-Founder & CEO Carl Daikeler of The Beachbody Co., Inc. or BODi (NYSE: BODY). The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed the company’s cost saving initiatives and cash-based model, its key growth levers moving forward and its path to profitability, how the company keeps on innovating and creating content, its strong model which adapts to customers’ needs, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Mark Goldston

Mark Goldston has served as a member of the Board since June 2023. Mr. Goldston has served as the Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Goldston Group, a strategic advisory and venture capital firm, since November 2013. Mr. Goldston also serves as the Co-Founder and General Partner of Athletic Propulsion Labs, LLC (“APL”), the luxury performance athletic footwear company, since March 2009. He is the Co-Founder and General Partner of Javergo Partners, a strategic advisory firm since March 2020 and has been an investor and Board member of TuneGo, Inc since 2015. From 1985-2013, Mark Goldston was a highly accomplished Chairman, CEO or President of major corporations and startup companies. He took two different companies public (IPO) as CEO and ran 4 different public companies. One of the longest tenured Internet CEOs as the original Chairman and CEO of both United Online (NetZero, Juno, FTD Flowers, Interflora, Classmates, MyPoints, Stayfriends, etc) and its predecessor company, NetZero from 1999-2013. He presided over a 450-fold increase in revenue, acquired 13 companies for a combined $1.1 billion, raised over $1 billion in debt, $200+ million in common equity, $144 million in strategic equity (PIPE), and returned $368 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Held Chairman, CEO, President or top marketing executive role at Revlon, Faberge/Elizabeth Arden, Reebok, LA Gear, Einstein Noah Bagel Corp., NetZero and United Online and was a former Principal at Odyssey Partners, a major private equity firm where he was on the Odyssey Partners turnaround team, one of the first of its kind in the private equity industry, overseeing the turnaround of 6 separate LBOs from 1989-1991.

About Carl Daikeler

Carl Daikeler is Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Beachbody Company, a leader in digital at-home fitness and nutrition with a 20+ year record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. A sought-after direct marketing executive early in his career, Carl shifted his focus entirely to fitness and weight loss creating the surprise breakout hit, “:08 Minute Abs”, and recognizing the enormity of the in-home fitness content opportunity. Under his leadership, Beachbody was the first to forecast a future where the home would become the dominant and legitimate fitness and nutrition hub. With some of the most consistent success using direct marketing to acquire customers, and the earliest of social-media influencer networks, Carl uses an empirical approach to develop product, test, learn, revise and rollout. From inception Carl was focused on ensuring that Beachbody offered the total solution to healthy weight loss and fitness by incorporating meal planning, appropriate supplementation, and community. Leveraging his extensive product marketing and direct response experience, Carl has led the creation of the most comprehensive catalogs of compelling fitness and nutrition content in the industry, with over 1,400 unique streaming videos from world-renowned experts. The Beachbody model integrates supplements – such as the Shakeology® line of superfood protein supplements— and a peer-support system of Team Beachbody Coaches. Carl also runs the Beachbody Foundation which has contributed over 10 million dollars to various organizations including International Justice Mission, Hope Of The Valley, NAACP, The Lakota Tribe, Upward Bound House, Go Campaign, and Save-A-Warrior (SAW), among others.

About BODi

Known as Beachbody for 24 years with innovations such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Shakeology, BODi is headquartered in Southern California. BODi is the leader in the category of Health Esteem, which combines digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset content with exceptional supplements and a supportive community of millions of people supporting each other to live a great life, while they pursue their health and weight loss goals. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi.

