Hear from Bruce Goldfarb, President & CEO of Okapi Partners Live at ICR Conference 2024

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Bruce Goldfarb, President & CEO of Okapi Partners. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed the importance of companies meeting the expectations of their customers, employees, and shareholders in general to reduce the probability of becoming a target of an activist takeover, how firms from all sizes can increase their value and recombine assets through activists’ feedback, why small and medium-sized companies are more likely to experience increasing activists’ positions, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Bruce Goldfarb

Bruce H. Goldfarb is President and Chief Executive Officer of Okapi Partners, the proxy solicitation and investor response firm. Mr. Goldfarb works extensively with corporations and investors focusing on investor response strategy and execution for contested election campaigns, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance matters, ESG engagement and other extraordinary situations.

Prior to establishing Okapi Partners, Mr. Goldfarb was the Senior Managing Director and General Counsel of Georgeson Inc. (now a subsidiary of Computershare Limited), where he headed the Global M&A Advisory Group. Before entering the proxy solicitation business, Mr. Goldfarb was a Senior Vice President of the investment management firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark, which is now a part of DWS Group. At Scudder, he was a member of the Legal Department and served as Chairman of the Firm’s Proxy Review Committee. Mr. Goldfarb practiced corporate law with Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than six years, where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions, securities transactions and international matters.

Mr. Goldfarb is a current member of the Board of Visitors of the Columbia University School of Law, the Advisory Board of the Harvard Law School Program on Corporate Governance, and the Board of Advisors of the NYU Law School Institute for Corporate Governance and Finance. He was previously a member of the Council of Institutional Investors Market Advisory Council.

Story continues

Mr. Goldfarb also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the not-for-profit Signature Theatre Company. Mr. Goldfarb earned a J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law.

Mr. Goldfarb received a B.A. in the History of Art from the University of Pennsylvania concurrently with a B.S. Econ., concentration in Finance, from its Wharton School.

About Okapi Partners

Okapi Partners is a strategic proxy solicitation and investor response firm providing a full range of solicitation and information agent services, as well as related consultation and advice to our clients. With professionals from a variety of backgrounds, Okapi prides itself on having unrivaled insight into how investors respond and make voting decisions. We represent corporations, mutual funds, hedge funds, shareholder activists and other investors in campaigns requiring an investor response. We offer clients superior intellectual capital, extensive industry relationships and unmatched execution capabilities.

Contact:

CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

The post Hear from Bruce Goldfarb, President & CEO of Okapi Partners Live at ICR Conference 2024 appeared first on CorpGov.