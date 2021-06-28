U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Hear CEOs from Green Li-Ion, AMP Robotics and Material Evolution discuss high-tech solutions to waste management

Brian Heater
·1 min read

According to the EPA, the U.S. alone produces 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste a year. That figure works out to around 4.9 pounds per person, per day. To say the world – and the United States in particular – has a waste problem is putting it mildly. No one solution is going to address this growing issue – but thankfully, we’ve seen a number of innovations surface in recent years.

This year, we’re playing host to the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals on July 22. The pitch-off competition will feature some of the most innovative forward-looking startups across a range of categories, including many dealing with sustainability. The day will also feature panels, including a number hosted by TechCrunch editors.

One highlight worth tuning in for is “Waste Matters.” The conversation will include a trio of folks from companies taking unique approaches to managing the waste stream.

Leon Farrant is the co-founder and CEO of, Green Li-Ion, a company dedicated to dramatically accelerating the process of recycling lithium-ion batteries. It’s a key issue as a wide range of different consumer electronics grow more ubiquitous around the world.

Matanya Horowitz is the founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. The Denver-based company uses AI and robotics better sort a wide range of recyclables from waste. Material Evolution co-founder and CEO Elizabeth Gilligan will also join us to discuss her company’s novel and sustainable approach to creating concrete.

Join us on July 22 to find out how the most innovative startups are working to solve some of the world’s biggest problems. And best of all, tickets are free - book yours today!

