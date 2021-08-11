U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.93
    +7.18 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,464.32
    +199.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,747.72
    -40.37 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.73
    -3.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    +0.79 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +22.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    -0.0250 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3630
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,399.83
    +1,447.27 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.84
    +28.00 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Hear how Cityblock Health's Toyin Ajayi, Carbon Health's Eren Bali and Forward's Adrian Aoun see tech impacting access to health at Disrupt 2021

Darrell Etherington
·4 min read

If there's one thing that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has proven, it's that the healthcare system in the U.S. is in drastic need of major transformation. One of the biggest issues to be highlighted by the pandemic in particular is the iniquity in access to care, but there are signs that one of the effects of COVID-19 will be a stepping up of accessibility reform driven in particular by technology.

At Disrupt 2021, we're thrilled to have three guests onstage for a panel discussion all about how tech companies are working to address access gaps in healthcare. From Cityblock Health, we'll host co-founder and Chief Health Officer Toyin Ajayi; from Carbon Health, co-founder and CEO Eren Bali; and from Forward, CEO and co-founder Adrian Aoun.

Cityblock Health is the first tech-driven provider for communities with complex health and social needs -- bringing better care to neighborhoods where it’s needed most. Cityblock's goal is to foster a model of care that meets individuals where they are, delivering highly personalized primary care, behavioral healthcare and social services to its members, with a focus on those who access Medicaid, are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, and others living in lower-income neighborhoods.

Carbon Health has a goal of making good healthcare accessible to all, with same-day appointment booking, telehealth services and prescription delivery, facilitated through partnerships with some of the leading insurers and payers in the U.S. The company has taken a central role in vaccine administration in California, and continues to evolve its model of modular healthcare delivery to reach communities where primary care hasn't traditionally been readily available.

Forward is an AI-based healthcare system combining world-class private doctors with new technology to enable proactive, data-driven primary care. Starting with cutting edge in-clinic and at-home biometric data measurement, Forward aims to tailor its primary care to individuals in a combination that delivers both scalability and personalization. The company also espouses a direct-to-consumer, subscription-based model of care that it argues avoids some of the traditional pitfalls of insurance-backed care.

We're excited to be able to dig in to these very different approaches to healthcare, that still all share the fundamental goal of making a higher-quality standard of care available to more people.

During the three-day event, writer, director, actor and Houseplant co-founder Seth Rogen will be joined by Houseplant Chief Commercial Officer Haneen Davies and co-founder and CEO Michael Mohr to talk about the business of weed, BioNTech co-founder and CEO Uğur Şahin will dive into what's next for mRNA technologies after COVID, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will dig into the volatile world of cryptocurrency and his company’s massive direct listing earlier this year.

Disrupt 2021 wouldn’t be complete without Startup Battlefield, the competition that has launched some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Cloudflare and Dropbox. Join Ajayi, Bali, Aoun and more than 10,000 of the startup world’s most influential people at Disrupt 2021 online this September 21-23. Check out the Disrupt 2021 agenda here. We’ll add even more speakers soon.

Buy your Disrupt pass before September 20, and get ready to join the big, bold and influential — for less than $100. Get your pass to attend now for under $99 for a limited time!

 

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 Things to Stock Up on This Fall No Matter What Happens With the Pandemic

    Save money and time by shopping for these pantry workhorses now.

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Nick Smith, vice president, corporate development, and investor relations at Aptinyx. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Aptinyx's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

  • ARWR: New Program Targeting Complement C3 Highlights Expanding Pipeline…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Pipeline Expansion Continues Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline consisting

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Booster Doses for the Elderly Are Coming, Analyst Says. Friday Is a Key Date.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee expects the CDC's vaccine advisory committee to recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some people on Friday.

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • Director of Vaccine Education Center: 'The governor of Florida has served as a friend of SARS-CoV-2 virus'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • Biden to Urge Companies to Require Covid Vaccines

    • President Joe Biden is expected to meet virtually Wednesday with United Airlines Holdings CEO Scott Kirby and Kaiser Permanente CEO Gregory Adams to highlight their requirements that workers get vaccinated against Covid-19, The Wall Street Journal reported. The administration sees the sectors they represent—large corporations, small businesses, healthcare providers, and colleges and universities—as pillars in inoculating the U.S. against the virus, and wants more workplaces to follow their example. Nearly 1,500 hospitals now require their employees to be vaccinated, according to the American Hospital Association, and more than 600 colleges and universities are requiring vaccination against Covid-19, per the Chronicle of Higher Education.

  • The war against the coronavirus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a coronavirus surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Is Dicerna Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    The stock market’s behavior might appear baffling at times, but when you see shares of a biotech sinking, the reason is almost always one of two ready-made options: regulatory rejection or disappointing clinical trial results. For disappointed investors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), the latter case sent the stock tumbling by 28% in a single session last week. Specifically, the downturn came about after the company released data from the phase 2 trial evaluating nedosiran as a treatment for

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    (Reuters) -Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update-spikevax-previously-covid-19-vaccine-moderna-11-august-2021_en.pdf by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update-comirnaty-11-august-2021_en.pdf.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • New data suggests Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines may be less effective against Delta

    A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was dominant. "If that's not a wakeup call, I don't know what is," a senior Biden official told Axios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M