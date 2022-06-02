U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.55
    +2.29 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.20
    +23.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.42 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0095 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0092 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8520
    -0.2820 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,304.26
    +613.33 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Hear how Columbus, Ohio startups are hiring tech talent

Christine Hall
·2 min read

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nnwAc11iY0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Columbus, Ohio’s technology job scene really took off in the early 2010s when the state made investments that enabled entrepreneurs to more easily start companies. Fast-forward to today, and companies of all sizes are attracting talent from all over the country thanks in part to Columbus’ low cost of living and young, skilled pool of talent.

On this special episode of TechCrunch Live, I spoke with three local leaders about who’s hiring, how companies are retaining employees and what the city’s jobs market will look like in the future. The panel included Erika Pryor, founder of EPiC Creative + Design, a marketing coaching and marketing curriculum design company; Alex “Fro” Frommeyer, CEO of digitally native dental insurance company Beam Dental; and Ryan Landau, founder and CEO of Purpose Jobs, a company based in the midwest that connects talent to companies.

The panelists highlight that finding great tech talent is no longer something to be found just on the coasts, but right here in Columbus. The ecosystem has also rallied around companies and people to help them learn tech skills and find new opportunities. And as they mention, a unique aspect of the city is having larger, more established companies creating innovation spaces and investing in helping employees create the next “great tech organization” in their sector.

Looking to the future, the panelists say getting the word out about Columbus’ talent, tech ecosystem and available jobs will be key. As more capital is coming into the space, the city’s ecosystem is leaning into distributing more of that amongst women and people of color as well as a leveling out of wealth across demographic groups so that more companies are created that in turn produce more jobs. They also see external validation in companies like Facebook, Amazon and the news on Intel building facilities nearby, which they believe will inspire other companies to establish a main headquarters, or perhaps a second headquarters, in the area.

Startups in Columbus, Ohio are thriving and hiring

Columbus, Ohio is quickly becoming the Midwest’s tech hub

Why Intel chose Columbus, Ohio to build chips

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • OPEC’s Oil Deal Is Too Little, Too Late to Reduce Prices

    The boost to output isn't enough to make up for a drop in production from Russia. OPEC has been pumping less oil than allowed for under limits the cartel has set for itself.

  • Saudis Nod to US With Oil-Output Hike, But Keep Russia Close

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to open its oil taps faster in the summer months, a gesture of reconciliation to the US that nevertheless keeps Russia at the heart of the cartel.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data S

  • Ford adds 6,200 new US jobs to boost EV, gas-powered car production

    Ford says it will invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new UAW (United Auto Worker) jobs in factories in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, and the automaker will convert close to 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status, as well as provide healthcare benefits to all hourly employees when they start working with Ford.

  • Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Ford Wants to Rattle Rivals

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

    The West has piled on massive sanctions on Russia to chip away at Moscow’s war chest, but Putin has managed to stay one step ahead

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • Penn Foster names new CEO; Former chief takes C-level role at Starbucks

    Penn Foster Inc., a provider of online workforce training classes with presence in greater Boston, has named Misty Frost as CEO. She's taking the reins from Frank Britt, 56, who led Penn Foster for a decade.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • OPEC’s Nod to Biden Will Help Saudis, Not Oil Users

    The group has finally agreed to boost production targets, but the move has less to do with easing prices for consumers than with Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic interests in Washington.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Seniors, Do You Still Need an RMD if You're Working & Not Retired Yet?

    If you contribute to a tax-advantaged retirement account at work or a traditional IRA, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) are something you'll need to factor into your financial plan. These distributions are minimum amounts you're required to withdraw from your retirement … Continue reading → The post Is an RMD Needed If You're Still Working? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.