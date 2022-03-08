Hear how Databook pitched and won-over Threshold Ventures on TechCrunch Live

Anand Shah and Alex Barrett founded Databook in 2016 with the goal of supercharging salespeople selling to enterprise clients. Shah had spent nearly 15 years at Accenture and saw a growing skills gap that could be addressed by artificial intelligence. And to get the seed capital required to start, he connected with Josh Stein from Threshold Ventures.

We hope you can join this very special TechCrunch Live episode hosted by TechCrunch Battlefield Editor Neesha Tambe, taking place on March 23 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. Click here to register for free!

We’re thrilled to have Shah and Stein on the show to talk about their longtime (and seemingly successful) relationship. We want to know how they connected, and what advice they have for founders in the SaaS space.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses. Founders and the investors who finance them sit down to talk about how they met, what kept them interested in one another and, ultimately, how they sealed the deal. We also discuss the relationship that they share in working together through scaling.

We want to walk through Databook’s early pitch decks for this episode and speak to what caught Threshold and Stein’s attention. Having now raised $71 million, we’re excited to look back at the company’s early projections and goals.

Plus, this episode of TechCrunch Live also includes the TCL Pitch-Off. Folks in the audience can come on to our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

TechCrunch Live is free to attend and goes down every Wednesday at 2:30 pm EDT/11:30 am PDT. However, only TechCrunch+ members get access to the on-demand version of the episode, as well as the complete library of TechCrunch Live content. In other words, bite the bullet and subscribe to TechCrunch+.

Use this link to register for TechCrunch Live with Threshold Ventures and Databook. See you there!