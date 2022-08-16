U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Hear how to fundraise from VCs in Minneapolis, Minn at TechCrunch Live's special event!

Matt Burns
·1 min read

TechCrunch is thrilled to host a special TechCrunch Live centered around Minneapolis, Minnesota. On September 7, TechCrunch Live will feature some of the best startups and investors from the region. I hope you can join us. Just like every TechCrunch Live, the event is free. Register here.

One of the panels features two of the most influential investors in the area: Mary Grove, Managing Partner at Bread & Butter Fund, and Justin Kaufenberg, Managing Director at Rally Ventures. Between these two, event goers can expect to hear what sort of startups thrive in Minneapolis and who's currently writing checks.

Both of their respective funds are leaders in the Minneapolis ecosystem and account for a fair share of the startup funding. But opportunities and challenges remain, and at this special TechCrunch Live event, we'll talk through the growing startup scene.

This panel is just part of the event agenda. We're also hosting a special talk with Minn-based startup, Dispatch and its founder/CEO Andrew Leone, and Rise of the Rest investor, Anna Mason. Another panel will be announced later this week!

To help highlight what the city has to offer, we are looking for startups to pitch at the event! Like past City Spotlights, this one will feature a pitch-off with local Minneapolis startups pitching to VCs. The winner gets fast-tracked into Startup Battlefield 200, which includes free exhibition space at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Apply here.

TechCrunch Live is a weekly event series feature the best founders and investors who talk through early pitch decks, fundraising, and the unique challenges facing startups. Watch previous episodes here.

