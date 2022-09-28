Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit

What do more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and machine learning professionals have in common? They’re all getting ready to hear from a fantastic lineup of speakers at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on November 8.

Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them.

Pro tip: This is a free online event. Register now, mark your calendar and get ready for an exciting deep dive into the ML DataOps landscape.

Ready? Let’s shine the data spotlight on three of the sector’s leading movers and makers.

Abhijit Bose, Capital One

Abhijit Bose, currently managing VP and head of the center for machine learning at Capital One, has led AI/ML engineering teams at some of the largest tech and financial services firms such as Facebook and JP Morgan. He understands the criteria for building impactful ML platforms and what is top of mind for ML engineering teams today.

As a leading voice in machine learning in the enterprise, Bose is passionate about building world-class organizations and enterprise-wide AI platforms that advance capabilities in personalization, recommendations, ad targeting, marketing sciences and fraud/anomaly detection.

Sriram Subramanian, Microsoft

Subramanian is currently the global lead for Data and AI domain at the FastTrack for Azure group within Microsoft. Before joining Microsoft, he was a research director at IDC covering AI / ML lifecycle management software. Major themes of his research included MLOps, Trustworthy AI, AI Build and Data Labeling software.

Prior to IDC, Subramanian founded and served as principal analyst at CloudDon, an independent market research and advisory services firm, where his research focused on advising vendors and buyers on cloud-native technologies and stacks.

Vinesh Sukumar, Qualcomm Technologies

Dr. Vinesh Sukumar currently serves as senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. As head of AI/ML, he leads AI product definition, strategy and solution deployment across multiple business units.

Sukumar’s nearly 20 years of industry experience spans across research, engineering and application deployment. He holds a doctorate degree specializing in imaging and vision systems and an MBA focused on strategy and marketing. A regular speaker at many AI industry forums, Sukumar has authored several journal papers and two technical books.

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit takes place on November 8 and will be presented across two time zones (North America and APAC). Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from some of the best minds in AI, data science, engineering and ML. Register for free today!