Hear how growth investors spot space companies ready to blast off at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Darrell Etherington
·3 min read

The space economy is booming and for the first time ever, there's a fair amount of exit event activity. That should have later stage investors who focus on the area excited, and we'll be able to ask them about it directly at our virtual TechCrunch Sessions: Space event on December 14-15.

Joining us for a panel focused on later stage investing in space tech, we'll have Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Ventures, Sequoia's Shaun Maguire and Lisa Rich of Xplore all on our stage at the event. We'll look at the significant changes in the growth investment industry when it comes to space startups that have taken place this past year, and what it means to have a lot more companies actually shipping product and growing their customer base rather than being focused more on the research and development of groundbreaking tech.

Hatch, who herself has experience at both Boeing and SpaceX in addition to her investment experience, also stays close to the pulse of the industry (in addition to her investment work) by co-teaching a Stanford course on helping researchers commercialize their academic work.

Maguire's focus as partner at Sequoia is on frontier tech, as well as fintech and enterprise (there's a lot more crossover than you might expect!). His track record includes leading Sequoia's investment in SpaceX, and he also led GV's investment in Spinlaunch when he was a partner there prior to joining Sequoia in 2019.

Rich is herself an entrepreneur and founder, and has an extensive history of investing in both early stage and growth stage space companies, including Axiom Space, Made in Space, PlanetIQ and more. Rich's own company, Xplore, also offers 'space-as-a-service' to customers, providing everything needed to host and operate a payload.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Celebrate Cyber Monday and buy your 2-for-1 pass before November 29 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in speaking at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

