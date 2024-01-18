Hear from Jim Fogarty, CEO of FullBeauty Brands Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Jim Fogarty, CEO of FullBeauty Brands. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed how the company takes care of addressing the evolving needs and trends of plus-size women and men in the U.S., the features of its digital mall and its improvements, the recent acquisition of brands ELOQUII and CUUP, how it is capturing market share among the younger demographics, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Jim Fogarty

Jim Fogarty has been the CEO at FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc., since June 2019, a privately-held, multi-brand, DTC retailer focused on inclusive-size apparel, intimates, shoes and home goods for women and men. Previously, he was the CEO and a director of Orchard Brands, a multi-channel marketer of apparel and home products, from 2011 until its sale in 2015, at which time he became a Senior Advisor to Bluestem Group Inc., the acquirer of Orchard Brands through 2015.

Prior to that, Mr. Fogarty was a private investor from 2010 to 2011. From 2009 until 2010, Mr. Fogarty was President, CEO and director of Charming Shoppes, Inc. a multi-brand, specialty apparel retailer. Other prior executive positions held by Mr. Fogarty include Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, an independent global professional services firm, from 1994 until 2009, President and COO of Lehman Brothers Holdings (subsequent to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing) from 2008 until 2009, President and CEO of American Italian Pasta Company, the largest producer of dry pasta in North America, from 2005 through 2008, CFO of Levi Strauss & Co., a brand-name apparel company, from 2003 until 2005, and from 2001 through 2003, her served as Senior Vice President and CFO and for a period as a director of The Warnaco Group, a global apparel maker.

About FullBeauty Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands is the industry leader and pioneer in size inclusive fashions for plus-size women and big & tall men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice and quality clothing tailored to their individual needs. Beginning in 1901 with a mission to serve the plus sized customer, FULLBEAUTY Brands features a family of premier fashion brands including incumbent brands like Catherines®, WomanWithin®, Jessica London® and more, as well as buzzy, next-generation brands including ELOQUII®, CUUP® and SwimsuitsForAll®.

Story continues

Contact:

executives-edge.com

editor@executives-edge.com