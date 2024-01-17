Hear from Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed its proprietary technology which differentiates the company from competitors and sets it apart as a unique business model, how the company takes advantage of commercial real estate trends and capitalizes on them, its continuous drive to move the business forward and thrive in all market conditions, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Joe Vrankin

Throughout his 20+ years in the C-Suite, Joe has succeeded in building high performing teams, creating exceptional cultures and leading multiple companies from their foundational stage to operationally established high-growth ventures. Joe’s core experience is focused on middle-market businesses, within multiple industries, that find themselves at a key inflection point in their company development. At the start of 2019 Joe joined Puttshack as its CEO and a member of its board of directors. Puttshack is the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink offering. The company operates eleven Puttshack locations in the U.S. and four in greater London with more slated for 2024.

Joe served as CEO of Topgolf for five years and joined when there was just one location in the U.S. Topgolf was acquired in early 2021 by Callaway in a transaction valued at $2.6 billion. Prior to Topgolf, Joe spent eight years with the Arena Football League (AFL) as its COO. His tenure at the AFL coincided with the major growth period for the league.

Joe earned his MBA from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS, in accounting, from Northern Illinois University; he is also a Certified Public Accountant. Joe has been a Board Member or advisory board member at multiple privately-owned companies and private equity funds. Joe along with wife Patty live in Naperville, Illinois and have three grown children.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball

™

technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite.

