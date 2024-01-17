Hear from Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed the company’s latest brand campaigns and how they contribute to expand the company’s offerings, current and future trends in the fitness industry for 2024, how the company strives for innovation to differentiate itself from other competitors and properly tackle customers’ needs, the launching of AI Coach beta, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Kevin Duffy

Kevin Duffy is a seasoned executive with experience leading both private equity backed and public consumer branded and technology companies. Kevin’s career reflects steering organizations through transformative organic growth, completing and integrating accretive acquisitions, delivering superior investor returns, and raising debt and equity. Since becoming CEO, iFIT has made great strides towards positive change. Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Princeton University, an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and is a member of the Young President’s Organization(YPO).

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched intelligent fitness experiences and solutions to its growing global community. iFIT’s industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Freemotion®, and Weider® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company’s proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these interactive experiences through an extensive offering of on-demand content across the industry’s broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

