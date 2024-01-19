Hear from Lawrence Elbaum, Partner at Vinson & Elkins Live at ICR Conference 2024

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Lawrence Elbaum, Partner at Vinson & Elkins LLP. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed the increasing role of activists in the sale of public companies and how they are presenting more qualified candidates for top board positions, the expectation of growing shareholder activism for 2024, how executives ought to build support ahead of annual meetings, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Lawrence Elbaum

Lawrence Elbaum is the co-head of V&E’s Shareholder Activism practice and a member of the firm’s Management Committee. He leverages nearly two decades of experience as a securities attorney and business advisor to counsel senior management and boards of public companies with respect to proxy fights, merger contests, consent solicitations, “Withhold the Vote” or “Vote No” campaigns, precatory proposals and short attacks, as well as an array of complex corporate governance matters.

Over the past nine proxy seasons, Mr. Elbaum has led nearly 300 activism defense engagements for public companies of all sizes and across all industries. Mr. Elbaum regularly defends clients against high-profile shareholder activists such as Starboard Value, Elliott Management, Carl Icahn, Engaged Capital, Jana Partners, Value Act, and Legion Partners. He also represents select investors in strategic investments and activism campaigns against public companies.

About Vinson & Elkins LLP

At Vinson & Elkins, people are the strongest asset. Collaborating seamlessly across 11 offices worldwide, the company’s lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients experience in handling their transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Vinson & Elkins has recognized professionals in key industries that drive forward the global economy. The company’s market approach comes from the experience gained from representing entrepreneurial innovators in their most important deals and disputes for over 100 years. Vinson & Elkins’ commitment to excellence, coupled with their commercial approach to solving problems, enables them to collaborate with clients to achieve results.

Story continues

Contact:

CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

The post Hear from Lawrence Elbaum, Partner at Vinson & Elkins Live at ICR Conference 2024 appeared first on CorpGov.