Hear NASA's science and tech ambitions from Carolyn Mercer at TC Sessions: Space

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

TechCrunch Sessions: Space returns on December 6, and among our distinguished guests is Dr. Carolyn Mercer, chief technologist for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, who will share the agency's tech and science ambitions and priorities in the Artemis era.

Mercer is a NASA veteran and started as a research engineer at Glenn before ascending through the ranks to her current role. As the "focal point" for new tech and capabilities in all the forms of science and research that the agency uses and funds, she has a powerful bird's-eye (or orbital) view of its operations.

Of course with a new focus on lunar exploration and habitation, as well as increased reliance on commercial partners, NASA is in the middle of a complex evolution. How do government projects and commercial enterprises safely and securely share knowledge? What is the role of an expert agency in the growing private space economy? And how does it all serve humankind's knowledge of the cosmos?

With experience in scientific, engineering, and leadership roles, Mercer can speak to the power of NASA-led technological advancement in both space exploration and everyday life. Join us December 6 to hear where the agency is placing its bets and investing its considerable resources.

You won’t find a better atmosphere for networking with hundreds of engineers, founders, students, investors, executives, and military and government officials in the house. Use our event app to find people you want to connect with, schedule 1:1 meetings, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, investment and more.

TC Sessions: Space takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

