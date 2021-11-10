U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,646.71
    -38.54 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,079.94
    -240.04 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.71
    -263.84 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,389.58
    -37.71 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1493
    -0.0104 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3408
    -0.0151 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9010
    +1.0210 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,866.74
    -2,126.70 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,590.65
    -43.05 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Hear NVP's Priti Choksi and Birdies founder Bianca Gates explain how to land early-stage funding

Jordan Crook
·1 min read

Priti Choksi, partner at Norwest Venture Partners, has a portfolio that includes Bright, Lumosity, Citcon, UPSIDE Foods and Birdies. But before she ever entered the world of VC, she was an operator at companies like Facebook and Google. She managed business development teams and ran M&A and has vast experience in the world of growing and scaling companies.

So, it should go without saying, we're absolutely amped to have Choksi join us on November 17 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET for an episode of TechCrunch Live. Choksi will be joined by founder Bianca Gates of Birdies.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. The first step in that, usually, is getting some funding. We'll talk to Choksi and Gates about how they first met, what drew Choksi to invest in Birdies, and how they've worked together since. We'll also take a look through Birdies' early pitch deck and hear what really sang for NVP and other investors.

Founders, this is a great opportunity to learn what makes VCs tick and refine your fundraising process accordingly.

This episode of TechCrunch Live will also feature the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can come on our virtual stage and pitch their products to our esteemed guests, who will give their live feedback.

TechCrunch Live is accessible to anyone who is available on Wednesdays at noon PT/3 pm ET, but the full library of on-demand TechCrunch Live content is reserved exclusively for TechCrunch+ members. It's but one of the many reasons to subscribe. If you haven't yet, you can do that here.

Registration and episode info can be found below.

Click here to join us on November 17 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET!

See you soon!

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom CEO: 'Hybrid work will be the future'

    The future of work will be hybrid, according to the founder and CEO of videoconferencing giant Zoom.

  • Kraken CEO on what metaverse means for NFTs, gaming, and crypto

    With major tech players like Facebook and Microsoft staking their claims to the metaverse, metaverse technology has seen a meteoric rise into the mainstream consciousness. According to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, the advent of metaverse platforms could have significant implications for the crypto space, NFTs, gaming, and more.

  • VCs see 'somewhat frothy market' as interest in crypto projects heat up

    Venture capitalists in the crypto space say valuations are high, which means investors need to dig deeper to find their diamonds in the rough.

  • The 1 Thing Shiba Inu Does Better Than Virtually All Cryptocurrencies

    It's been an amazing year for the investment community. The total value of all digital currencies has grown from $141 billion to $2.71 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.com. One of the key tokens leading that charge is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

  • Facebook's work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

    Facebook said on Wednesday it is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms. The changes will allow users to share content from Workplace's newsfeed and from its groups into Microsoft's Teams platform. "You have to meet employees where they directly are, wherever they're doing their work, whatever platforms they're most using," said Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace, in an interview.

  • 12.5% of Facebook users report negative effects on their well being: WSJ report

    Yahoo Finance Live's anchors Jared Blikre and Karina Mitchell break down a recent Wall Street Journal report indicating the harmful effects from Facebook and social media usage.

  • Zynga CEO on its blockchain gaming division and navigating the advertising crisis

    Beating the street and its own guidance, Zynga reported record third-quarter revenue of $705 million, up 40% from the same period last year and reaching its largest mobile audience ever of 183 million monthly active users, up 120% year over year. Despite warning in the second quarter of a material impact from Apple’s privacy policy changes that caused a dramatic 30% sell off in its stock from August 5 through November 4, Zynga’s share price jumped today on news that it had better than expected user-acquisition performance and is back on track to finish the year strong. TechCrunch spoke with Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau on how the mobile game giant has been able to navigate the advertising crisis while making moves to expand cross-platform and onto the blockchain.

  • The inflation riddle: How one online retailer is managing to cut prices

    Americans are seeing inflation on a wide range of consumer goods. But online clothing reseller ThredUp has been cutting prices.

  • Netflix has a plan to prove Quibi wasn’t wrong

    The fall of Quibi has been framed as a cautionary Hollywood tale of an ambitious startup trying to be a bit too clever on its path to capturing mobile viewers. Netflix just added a new feature to its mobile app. Called Kids Clips, it offers short-form videos that may compete with the likes of TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

  • Twitter allows US users to edit their posts for a fee

    Twitter is to allow US users to edit their posts in exchange for a fee after successful trials in Canada and Australia.

  • Facebook parent Meta to remove ad targeting for sensitive topics

    Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19.

  • Google launches new feature to find your pet’s lookalike in historical paintings

    Google has launched a new feature that lets you find your pet’s lookalike in historical paintings. The tool is part of the company’s “Arts and Culture” app and uses artificial intelligence to scan to see whether anyone has painting an animal that looks like the one in your house. It could pick out pets in everything from ancient Egyptian figurines to Mexican street art, Google said, as a result of its partnerships with a variety of institutions around the world.

  • YouTube is removing the dislike count on all videos across its platform

    YouTube today announced its decision to make the "dislike" count on videos private across its platform. Users can still click the thumbs down button on videos to signal their dislike to creators privately. Meanwhile, creators will be able to track their dislikes in YouTube Studio alongside other analytics about their video's performance, if they choose.

  • Netflix to Roll Out TikTok-Like Short Clip Feature Aimed at Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is rolling out a TikTok-like feature aimed at kids, its latest bid to attract younger viewers to its platform and help them discover programming. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticThe “Kids Clips” feature, appearing on Netflix’s iOS app, will show short videos from the company’s existin

  • Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time

    Facebook for the first time on Tuesday disclosed the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform, saying such content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views on the site in the third quarter. The company, which recently changed its name to Meta, also said in its quarterly content moderation report that bullying and harassment content was seen between 5 and 6 times per 10,000 views of content on Instagram. The social media giant, long under scrutiny over its handling of abuses on its services, has been in the spotlight after a former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents that include research and discussions about Instagram's effects on the mental health of teens and on whether Facebook's platforms stoke divisions.

  • Yelp’s new home feed looks like a certain popular social media app

    The new feed shows users Popular Dishes and Yelp Connect posts based on physical proximity to the business, the popularity of a dish in reviews and the recency of the content. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Instagram responds to ‘plant trees for pet pictures’ campaign after it goes viral

    Instagram has responded to a viral campaign that promised to plant a tree every time someone shared a picture of their pet. The post began as a sticker that became hugely popular on Monday. It promised that “we’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture” and included an emoji of a dog.

  • Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian pledges $100m to fund Facebook Meta rivals on Solana

    Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six has partnered with Solana Ventures to pledge $100m in grant funding for Solana-based Web 3.0 social projects.

  • Meta will restrict ad targeting based on thousands of sensitive topics

    Meta is removing ad targeting options for thousands of sensitive subjects, including ethnicity, politics and religion.

  • Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge

    Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, from 7 am to 5 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure.