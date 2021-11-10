Hear NVP's Priti Choksi and Birdies founder Bianca Gates explain how to land early-stage funding

Priti Choksi, partner at Norwest Venture Partners, has a portfolio that includes Bright, Lumosity, Citcon, UPSIDE Foods and Birdies. But before she ever entered the world of VC, she was an operator at companies like Facebook and Google. She managed business development teams and ran M&A and has vast experience in the world of growing and scaling companies.

So, it should go without saying, we're absolutely amped to have Choksi join us on November 17 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET for an episode of TechCrunch Live. Choksi will be joined by founder Bianca Gates of Birdies.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. The first step in that, usually, is getting some funding. We'll talk to Choksi and Gates about how they first met, what drew Choksi to invest in Birdies, and how they've worked together since. We'll also take a look through Birdies' early pitch deck and hear what really sang for NVP and other investors.

Founders, this is a great opportunity to learn what makes VCs tick and refine your fundraising process accordingly.

This episode of TechCrunch Live will also feature the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can come on our virtual stage and pitch their products to our esteemed guests, who will give their live feedback.

TechCrunch Live is accessible to anyone who is available on Wednesdays at noon PT/3 pm ET, but the full library of on-demand TechCrunch Live content is reserved exclusively for TechCrunch+ members. It's but one of the many reasons to subscribe. If you haven't yet, you can do that here.

Registration and episode info can be found below.

Click here to join us on November 17 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET!

See you soon!