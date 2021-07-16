U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Hear Startup Alley companies pitch expert VC judges in upcoming episodes of Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·4 min read

We know how much you love a good startup pitch-off. Who doesn't? It combines the thrill of live, high-stakes entertainment with learning about the hottest new thing. Plus, you get to hear feedback from some of the smartest folks in the industry, thus learning how to absolutely crush it at your next pitch meeting with a VC.

With all that in mind, we're introducing a special summer edition of Extra Crunch Live that's all pitch-off, all the time.

On July 21 and July 28, Extra Crunch Live will feature startups exhibiting in the Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September. Those startups will pitch their products/businesses to a pair of expert VC judges, who will then give their live feedback.

Extra Crunch Live is usually a combination of an interview with a founder/investor duo and an audience pitch-off. But as it's summer, and Disrupt is right around the corner, we thought it would be fun to bring you even more pitches and even more feedback.

On July 21, our expert VC judges will be Alexa von Tobel of Inspired Capital and Anis Uzzaman from Pegasus Tech Ventures. As a special thank you, all attendees of this episode of Extra Crunch Live will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win one of three free tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. Following the event, we'll randomly select 3 winners and send details on how to redeem their passes. Do you need to submit any additional information to enter the drawing? Nope. All you need to do is register for Extra Crunch Live by clicking the link below and attend the event on July 21st.

REGISTER HERE FOR INSPIRED CAPITAL AND PEGASUS TECH VENTURES

Alexa von Tobel founded LearnVest, which sold for hundreds of millions of dollars. She then went on to found and serve as general partner at Inspired Capital. She's been to plenty of TechCrunch events, and has even been a guest on Extra Crunch Live earlier this year. Long story short: She's a smarty pants and an all-around fun person to hang out with.

Anis Uzzaman is founder and partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, whose portfolio includes SpaceX, 23andme, Airbnb, Sofi, Coinbase, Robinhood, DoorDash and many more. Before Pegasus, he was at IBM and Cadence, where he drove strategic investments in software development, microelectronics and e-commerce. And if that weren't enough, he's founded several companies.

On July 28, our VC judges include Nicole Johnson from Forerunner and Mor Assia from iAngels.

REGISTER HERE FOR FORERUNNER VENTURES AND iANGELS

Nicole Johnson has a background in psychology and brings that experience into the world of consumer tech, focusing on the consumer psyche to both evaluate and help grow startups in which she is investing. Her portfolio includes Calibrate, Neighborhood Goods, Nécessaire, Heroes, Thingtesting, Prose, Stadium Goods and others.

Mor Assia is founding partner and co-CEO of iAngels. Hailing from Israel, and part of the IDF's elite intelligence unit 8200, Assia leads the iAngel's investment committee, deal screening, due diligence and portfolio management. She has a background with SAP, IBM and Amdocs, and specializes in the areas of fintech, AI and automotive technology.

These upcoming episodes are sure to be as exciting as they are informative, and we'll be hitting you with more special edition Startup Alley pitch-off episodes of ECL throughout the rest of the summer.

Also, buy a ticket to Disrupt. Trust me. The agenda is lit. Along with the heavy hitters on the Disrupt Stage, you can get your founder how-to knowledge at sessions on the Extra Crunch Stage, breakout sessions and intimate roundtable discussions. You’ll be able to find and engage with people from all around the world through world-class networking on CrunchMatch and our virtual platform — all for under $100 for a limited time with even deeper discounts for nonprofit/government agencies, students and up-and-coming founders!

