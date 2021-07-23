U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.79
    +44.31 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,061.55
    +238.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,836.99
    +152.39 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.65
    +10.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.3950 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,190.80
    +908.66 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    786.33
    -7.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Hear Startup Alley companies pitch expert VC judges on the next episode of Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

We know how much you love a good startup pitch-off. Who doesn’t? It combines the thrill of live, high-stakes entertainment with learning about the hottest new thing. Plus, you get to hear feedback from some of the smartest folks in the industry, thus learning how to absolutely crush it at your next pitch meeting with a VC.

With all that in mind, we’re introducing a special summer edition of Extra Crunch Live that’s all pitch-off, all the time.

On August 4, Extra Crunch Live will feature startups exhibiting in the Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September. Those startups will pitch their products/businesses to a pair of expert VC judges, who will then give their live feedback.

Extra Crunch Live is usually a combination of an interview with a founder/investor duo and an audience pitch-off. But as it’s summer, and Disrupt is right around the corner, we thought it would be fun to bring you even more pitches and even more feedback.

On August 4, our expert VC judges will be Edith Yeung from Race Capital and Laela Sturdy of CapitalG. Register here for free!

Edith Yeung started out as an investor at 500 Startups and is now a general partner at Race Capital. She's an expert on both the China and Silicon Valley investment landscape and has made more than 50 investments, with a portfolio that includes 50 startups, including Lightyear/Stellar (valued $1.2 billion), Silk Labs (acquired by Apple), Chirp (acquired by Apple), Fleksy (acquired by Pinterest), Human (acquired by Mapbox), Solana, Oasis Labs, Nebulas, Hooked, DayDayCook, AISense and many more.

Laela Sturdy is a 10x unicorn operator-turned-investor whose investments are worth nearly $200 billion. She joined CapitalG, the investment arm of Alphabet, in 2013, and her portfolio includes Stripe, UiPath, Duolingo, Gusto, Webflow and Unqork, among many others.

As a special thank you, all attendees of this episode of Extra Crunch Live will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win one of three free tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. Following the event, we’ll randomly select three winners and send details on how to redeem their passes. Do you need to submit any additional information to enter the drawing? Nope. All you need to do is register for Extra Crunch Live by clicking here and attend the event on August 4.

