Hear from Stephen Kislow, President & CEO of Firebirds Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Stephen Kislow, President and CEO of Firebirds. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed the company’s accelerated growth plans and the new restaurants it will open in 2024 and 2025, the firm’s main offerings that deliver quality products and customer service to its consumers, the inclusion of vegetarian alternatives to serve diverse customers’ preferences, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Stephen Kislow

Stephen Kislow is the Chief Executive Officer & President at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, Mr. Kislow was the General Manager at Morton’s The Steakhouse, and he also held executive positions at Short Pump Town Center. Mr. Kislow has a robust business experience which includes restaurant management, hospitality, food and beverage, catering and more.

About Firebirds

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a privately owned polished-casual American restaurant offering an energetic twist on the traditional grill, featuring a boldly flavored menu in an elevated, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, guests will find the award-winning FIREBAR® and a full-service patio with seasonal comforts.

Guests can also enjoy Firebirds a variety of other ways, including ordering ToGo or delivery through the restaurant’s website, leveraging the concept’s premier catering services or hosting a group in one of the restaurants’ Private Dining Rooms. Firebirds partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation year-round, having raised about $3.5 million for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. The concept was named one of 10 ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News and was awarded the Diners’ Choice Winner by OpenTable. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make a reservation or order online.

