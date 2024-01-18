Hear from Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder & CEO of GoTab Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO of GoTab. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed how the company is ahead of its competitors in features and product development, how the company addresses the needs of large and mid-size venues with high-volume facilities and specializes in them, its success as being named #29 on Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500, its new tap-to-pay POS capability and how the company is innovating to be more than a POS, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Tim McLaughlin

Tim McLaughlin is co-founder and CEO of GoTab, Inc., a leading restaurant commerce platform that helps more than 1,000 large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels, and other venues. Prior to co-founding GoTab, Tim led Siteworx, a digital experience agency with clients including PayPal, Goldman Sachs, VeriSign, Bain & Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, to a successful private equity exit in 2013. He also co-founded Caboose Brewing Company, an upscale brewery and farm-to-table concept in Fairfax, VA, and owns Ferment Nation, a craft beer and cider distributorship. In 2022, Insider named Tim to its annual Restaurant Innovators Power Players list and Inc. recognized GoTab as a Power Partner for the company’s proven track record supporting entrepreneurs and startups.

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab’s platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/

