'Heardle' is like 'Wordle' for the musically inclined

Even before its acquisition by The New York Times at the start of the year, Wordle had inspired countless imitators. In the weeks since then, the offshoots have only multiplied. Want to compete with 98 other players for bragging rights? There’s a Wordle clone for that. How about one that asks you to solve 16 puzzles at the same time? Look no further than Sedecordle .

But if words aren’t your thing, your options have been comparatively limited until now. Enter Heardle , a Wordlelike that puts your knowledge of popular music to the test. Like with Wordle, you have six tries to answer correctly. The twist is that you’ll only hear about one second of the song you need to identify on your first couple of guesses. The game will eventually give you an extra two, three, four and five seconds on subsequent attempts to help you secure the win.

I wish I could tell you just how fun Heardle is, but it seems to have gained so much popularity in a short time that its website is having a hard time keeping up with all the traffic.