U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,849.00
    +48.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,996.75
    -38.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,673.60
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +2.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.30
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.19 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8020
    +0.0730 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,159.77
    -163.48 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.61
    -7.82 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,111.54
    +174.33 (+0.67%)
     

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market to record USD 384.7 Mn incremental growth -- North America to have largest market share

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. The vendors are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships to gain an edge in the market. They are also focusing on the development of new products to strengthen their presence among consumers. In addition, growing advances in technology and product innovation have increased the competition level in the market. The increasing demand for digital hearing aids is creating new opportunities for vendors to enter this market. With a large number of new entrants in the market, it is expected that the global hearing aids 3D printing devices market will be competitive during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026

Our full report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, the competitive scenario, the successful growth strategies adopted by various vendors, and much more. Download Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 384.7 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market growth will be driven by factors such as the rising number of hearing aid patients, increasing public-private investment in 3D printing projects, and increasing adoption of 3D printing technology. This study identifies the integration of IoT as one of the prime trends in the market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hearing aids 3D printing devices market report covers the following areas:

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

  • 3D Systems Corp: The company offers 3D printing devices such as Figure 4 standalone, Figure 4 pro BLK 10, and Figure 4 rubber 65 k BLK.

  • 3Shape AS: The company offers 3D printing devices such as 3Shape A2 audio scanner.

  • Asiga: The company offers 3D printing devices such as Max UV and Pro 4K80 UV.

  • Autodesk Inc: The company offers 3D printing devices such as within medical software that enables designers to create medical implants.

  • Desktop Metal Inc.: The company offers 3D printing devices such as D4K, P4K, and Envision one.

  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

  • Formlabs Inc

  • Groupe Gorge SA

  • Materialise NV

  • Rapid Shape GmbH

  • Renishaw Plc

  • Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

  • Sonova AG

  • Stratasys Ltd.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the 3D printing services segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for hearing aids 3D printing hardware and software.

  • Geography

North America will dominate the growth of the market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing aging population is expected to contribute to the growth of the hearing aids 3D printed devices market in North America during the forecast period.

Identify key segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hearing aids 3D printing devices market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hearing aids 3D printing devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hearing aids 3D printing devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hearing aids 3D printing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hearing aids 3D printing devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hearing aids 3D printing devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 384.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3D Systems Corp, 3Shape AS, Asiga, Autodesk Inc, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc, Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, Sonova AG, and Stratasys Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 3D printing services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 3D printing materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 3D printing hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 3D printing software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3D Systems Corp

  • 10.4 3Shape AS

  • 10.5 Asiga

  • 10.6 Autodesk Inc

  • 10.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 10.8 Formlabs Inc

  • 10.9 Groupe Gorge SA

  • 10.10 Materialise NV

  • 10.11 Rapid Shape GmbH

  • 10.12 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026
Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearing-aids-3d-printing-devices-market-to-record-usd-384-7-mn-incremental-growth--north-america-to-have-largest-market-share-301636639.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Companies Like Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Is AXP Energy Limited's (ASX:AXP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Most readers would already be aware that AXP Energy's (ASX:AXP) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past...

  • Sony Betting Big on Next VR Headset With Increased Production Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. plans to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year, people familiar with the matter said, setting an ambitious outlook that defies the global economic malaise.Mass production of the virtual reality goggles began in September and hasn’t yet faced supply chain constraints, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The production figure could be adjusted depending on the device’s sales momentum once i

  • Sumitomo Offers to Buy All of Myovant in Deal Worth $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. offered to buy the remaining outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd., seeking to bolster the development of drugs for women’s health and prostate cancer. Sumitomo Chemical Co., the parent of Sumitomo Pharma, owns 52% of Myovant, according to filings compiled by Bloomberg. The Japanese company is offering $22.75 a share in cash for Myovant, 27% higher than the drugmaker’s closing price on Sept. 30, through f

  • EU Aims to Exempt Maritime Pilot Services From Russia Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed to guide vessels through narrow choke points, was proposed to bolster maritime safety, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because negotiations on the sanctions are o

  • Chinese Property Stocks Watched as Banks Urged to Offer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks and bonds rallied after a report that the nation’s financial regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the battered property sector.A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of real estate stocks jumped as much as 2.5%, led by KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd., each up more than 9% in Hong Kong. Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. also gained more than 6%. Meanwhile, higher-rated developer d

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.As many as 100 smaller mills have suspended operations due to a shortage of good quality cotton, high fuel costs, and poor recovery of payments from buyers in flood-hit areas, said Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association. Larger firms, which supp

  • Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • What all that stealing says about America

    Why are people stealing these days? That’s a tough one. To some degree it’s a reflection of our times. Simply put, America’s social contract is straining.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • OPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ group of oil producers will consider cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years.A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. A final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers meet in Vienna, the delegates said. A cut of 1 milli

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • The Next Big Battle Between Google and Apple Is for the Soul of Your Car

    In the future, your choice of smartphone ecosystem—Android or iPhone—could determine which make and model of car you choose.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    As they enter the final quarter of calendar year 2022, many investors are probably wondering when the sell-off will end. This year has tested the patience of even the most experienced investors as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down over 30% from its all-time high while the S&P 500 remains down over 20%.

  • JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Suit Hours Before US Trial Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, the Minnesota student who accused him of rape in 2018, bringing to a close a civil suit less than 48 hours before a trial was set to begin. “The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families,” the parties said in a joint statement.

  • Which of These Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    With more folks dining out, one of these American restaurant chains is better positioned for recovery.

  • National Grid in urgent bid to import more gas – after exporting record amount

    National Grid is racing to bolster gas reserves ahead of winter, amid concerns Britain will not be able to import enough from Europe as Russia’s war in Ukraine rattles markets.