Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market to record USD 384.7 Mn incremental growth -- North America to have largest market share

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. The vendors are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships to gain an edge in the market. They are also focusing on the development of new products to strengthen their presence among consumers. In addition, growing advances in technology and product innovation have increased the competition level in the market. The increasing demand for digital hearing aids is creating new opportunities for vendors to enter this market. With a large number of new entrants in the market, it is expected that the global hearing aids 3D printing devices market will be competitive during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 384.7 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market growth will be driven by factors such as the rising number of hearing aid patients, increasing public-private investment in 3D printing projects, and increasing adoption of 3D printing technology. This study identifies the integration of IoT as one of the prime trends in the market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hearing aids 3D printing devices market report covers the following areas:

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

3D Systems Corp: The company offers 3D printing devices such as Figure 4 standalone, Figure 4 pro BLK 10, and Figure 4 rubber 65 k BLK.

3Shape AS: The company offers 3D printing devices such as 3Shape A2 audio scanner.

Asiga: The company offers 3D printing devices such as Max UV and Pro 4K80 UV.

Autodesk Inc: The company offers 3D printing devices such as within medical software that enables designers to create medical implants.

Desktop Metal Inc.: The company offers 3D printing devices such as D4K, P4K, and Envision one.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc

Groupe Gorge SA

Materialise NV

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw Plc

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

Sonova AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the 3D printing services segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for hearing aids 3D printing hardware and software.

Geography

North America will dominate the growth of the market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing aging population is expected to contribute to the growth of the hearing aids 3D printed devices market in North America during the forecast period.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hearing aids 3D printing devices market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hearing aids 3D printing devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hearing aids 3D printing devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hearing aids 3D printing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hearing aids 3D printing devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hearing aids 3D printing devices market vendors

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 3D printing services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 3D printing materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 3D printing hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 3D printing software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Systems Corp

10.4 3Shape AS

10.5 Asiga

10.6 Autodesk Inc

10.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

10.8 Formlabs Inc

10.9 Groupe Gorge SA

10.10 Materialise NV

10.11 Rapid Shape GmbH

10.12 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

