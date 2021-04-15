U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.04
    +35.38 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,976.88
    +245.99 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,004.47
    +146.63 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.15
    -3.56 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.32
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.60
    +29.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.48 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1982
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    -0.0690 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7010
    -0.2260 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,894.85
    -1,173.82 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.54
    -1.41 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,990.47
    +50.89 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

Hearing Aids Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·6 min read

The Hearing Aids market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5. 58% during the forecast period, with a revenue of approximately USD 7,461. 17 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10,816.

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hearing Aids Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062841/?utm_source=GNW
28 million by 2026.

COVID-19 negatively impacted the hearing aids market. The pandemic caused added challenges for hospital patients who are deaf or hard of hearing. The increased use of masks has negatively impacted those who rely on lip-reading and facial expressions to communicate. Due to social distancing, many hospitals have restricted interpreters and visitors, and they are instead offering patients video conferencing with hearing aids to overcome the limitations of the market growth. Furthermore, there are limitations associated with treatments, which restricted the growth of the studied market.

The propelling factors for the growth of the hearing aids market include the rising burden of hearing loss, technological advancements in hearing aids, the rise in the global geriatric population, and the growing trend for customized implants. In the United States, hearing loss is more likely to be caused, owing to genetic defects. For instance, according to the United Nations data of World Population Prospects for 2019, the number of people over the age of 65 years would increase from 9% in 2019 to more than 16% of the total world’s population by 2050.

In developing countries, preventable medical issues are often the major factors for hearing loss, especially infections, such as rubella or syphilis, which can lead to congenital hearing loss. For instance, as per the data published by the World Health Organization, in 2020, around 5% of the world’s population has disabling hearing loss. Additionally, it is also estimated that by 2050 over 900 million people or one in every ten people will have disabling hearing loss. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hearing disorders and hearing loss problems among the population led to the sales of a large number of hearing devices in the market.

Growing noise pollution throughout the world has also a significant impact on the hearing abilities of people. Noise emission in heavy-duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is expected to damage the hearing capacity of adults, thereby, resulting in the increasing demand for hearing aids devices.

There are various opportunities, like the incorporation of lithium-ion batteries in hearing aids, which help in propelling this market’s growth. Furthermore, technological developments related to the products that combine cochlear implants and hearing aid technology to overcome the high-frequency hearing loss in patients, are also found creating new opportunities for the players in the market. For instance, in 2020, GN Hearing launched ReSound ONE, that solves one of the most enduring challenges for people with hearing loss. This solution places an additional microphone inside the ear canal with a microphone and receiver-in-ear design (M&RIE) that uses the unique shape of every individual’s ear to collect sound.

Key Market Trends
The Behind the Ear (BTE) Segment is Expected to Grow at a Good Rate Over the Forecast Period

The behind-the-ear hearing aid device segment held a significant market share, in terms of revenue, owing to better connectivity, high efficiency, and easy usage. It is also considered to be ideal for most people with hearing problems. BTE products, because of their wide range of applications and wider target patients, are expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.

However, there is a decline in the production of hearing aids, which is projected to hamper the segment’s growth. Wearing masks have become common practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. For people who use behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, however, this may be uncomfortable. Thus, the pandemic has a negative impact on the segment studied.

BTE aids are used by people of all ages, and they are suitable for almost all types of hearing loss. The devices are available in various sizes, from small devices to large high-powered instruments, which are streamlined and barely visible.

Continuous advancements in the product are also helping in driving the market’s growth. In 2018, Hansaton launched rechargeable BTE Hearing System. The model has a lithium-ion battery that guarantees users 24 hours of battery runtime.

Hence, due to the increasing number of hearing disorders and the advantages associated with BTE, the market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have a Better Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The deaf community around the region is affected especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus lockdown has made life especially tough for the region’s hearing-impaired population. Thus, in countries, such as India, in 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) uploaded a course called Introduction to COVID-19 in Indian Sign Language (ISL) that offers authentic information on all matters related to the pandemic.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate for hearing aid devices over the forecast period. There are factors, such as high noise pollution levels in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and other Asian countries that have a major impact on the growth of this market. According to hearit.org, among people living in the Delhi area in India, the overall prevalence of hearing loss was 26.9% among persons aged 5 years and over, in 2019.

Furthermore, South Korea and China are among the key destinations where most of the manufacturing outsourcing is happening due to low manufacturing cost, superior manufacturing expertise, and a strong presence of trained professionals.

Other contributing factors, such as a large patient pool, an upsurge in the aging population, and increasing healthcare infrastructure due to the involvement of private companies in research funding and services, will also boost the regional growth over upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape
The leading manufacturers of the hearing aids market are focused on market consolidation and expansion of their product portfolios. Due to the increased number of benefits, companies are also found focusing on providing advanced hearing aid devices with lithium-ion batteries. Companies offering advanced hearing aid devices are driving the market’s growth. For instance, 3D app from GN Hearing allows users to communicate with their hearing care professional and receive an adjustment without an office visit.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062841/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • What's going on with the Iran nuclear talks?

    Biden is trying to revive the international deal his predecessor walked away from, but the clock is ticking, and Iran is fuming over an attack on its nuclear infrastructure.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions targeting Russian economy over SolarWinds hack, election interference

    The Biden administration announced it will sanction dozens of Russian officials and entities, expel 10 diplomats from the U.S., and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt in response to the massive SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 election.Why it matters: The sweeping acts of retaliation are aimed at imposing heavy economic costs on Russia, after years of sanctions that have failed to deter an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The administration formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of carrying out the SolarWinds hack, which Microsoft President Brad Smith has called "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." The intelligence community said it has "high confidence" in the assessment.The package of sanctions will bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government bonds directly from the the country's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and ministry of finance beginning June 14, complicating Russia's ability to raise money in international capital markets.A senior administration official told reporters the move would create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth.Six Russian technology companies will be sanctioned for providing support for Russian intelligence's cyber activities, while 32 entities and individuals will be designated for their role in the Kremlin's election interference campaign.Ten Russian officials will also be expelled from the U.S. A senior administration official said their activities in the U.S. had been "inconsistent" with their diplomatic status, in a signal that they were suspected spies.Another senior administration official noted that the U.S. was taking additional steps which would "remain unseen."In partnership with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the U.S. will also sanction eight individuals and entities for their role in Russia's ongoing occupation of Crimea.Thursday's sanctions will not be tied to allegations that Russia paid Afghan militants to attack U.S. troops. A senior administration official said U.S. intelligence had only "low to moderate confidence" that Russia had made such payments because of the "challenging operating environment" in Afghanistan.The administration said that "given the sensitivity of the matter," it would be "handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels."The big picture: On his second day in office, Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a review into Russia's "reckless and adversarial actions" spanning four areas: election interference, the SolarWinds hack, the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.The U.S. sanctioned seven senior Russian officials in March after assessing "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.Two weeks later, U.S. intelligence released a report assessing that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy.Driving the news: The announcement comes two days after President Biden held a phone call with Putin and proposed a summit "in a third country in the coming months."Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference" and raised concerns over Russia's massing of forces on the border with eastern Ukraine, which CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday is now large enough for a "limited military incursion."A senior administration official said it was unclear whether Putin would accept Biden's summit proposal, but that it was “vital” for the two to meet in the coming months "to find a stable and predictable way forward.” “We have no desire to be in an escalatory cycle with Russia," the official said, while adding that the U.S. reserved the right to respond to any Russian reaction to Thursday's moves.The other side: "We condemn any sanction aspirations. We believe they are illegal. In any case, the principle of reciprocity applies in this case. Reciprocity will meet our interests in the best possible way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.Worth noting: Despite the fact that the U.S. is itself highly active in cyber espionage, a senior administration official said it was appropriate to respond to the SolarWinds attack because of its "broad scope and scale," the possibility that networks could be degraded "in the blink of an eye," and because the burden fell largely on the private sector.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • PepsiCo Q1 Earnings to Rise about 4%; Target Price $150

    Harrison, New York-based global food and beverage leader PepsiCo is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 4% from $1.07 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Kamala Harris: Daunte Wright 'Should Be Alive Today'

    “Folks will keep dying if we don’t fully address racial injustice and inequities in our country,” the vice president said after a police officer killed the young Black man.

  • Divers aim to reach capsized ship in search for survivors

    Racing against time in the search for 12 people missing since their ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard divers hoped a break in stormy weather Thursday would give them an opportunity to reach the hull. It’s possible that some of the missing are trapped inside, and the Coast Guard was trying to determine how rescuers can reach them without needing to be rescued themselves. “With something like this, that is a vessel that is capsized with the potential of people trapped inside, there are a lot of dynamic aspects we have to look at,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said shortly before dawn on Thursday.

  • CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

    German biotech firm CureVac said it has seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, as concerns over rare side effects have hit some other coronavirus shots. A CureVac spokesman said on Thursday that requests have been coming in from various quarters, including governments and international organisations but he declined to elaborate. The European Union in November secured up to 405 million doses of CureVac's two-shot messenger-RNA-based vaccine, which has yet to win regulatory approval, the company's only large supply contract so far.

  • U.S. Vaccine Surplus Grows; India Reaches Record: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Many U.S. states and cities have a growing surplus of Covid-19 vaccines, a sign that in some places demand is slowing before a large percentage of the population has been inoculated, according to a Bloomberg analysis.Global production of Covid-19 vaccines surpassed 1 billion doses this week and will likely reach 2 billion in a little more than a month, according to a forecast from research company Airfinity Ltd. Merck & Co. halted development of two experimental drugs for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.India reported more than 200,000 new infections on Thursday -- its highest one-day surge since the pandemic broke out. The occupancy rate in Germany’s intensive-care units rose to 88% on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 138.4 million; deaths exceed 2.97 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 832 million shots given worldwidePfizer, BioNTech to boost EU vaccine supply this quarter: ChartBlood clots, anaphylaxis and other vaccine fears: QuickTakeA missed opportunity saw China fall behind on Covid vaccinesWhich vaccine is best, and other questions answered (Video)Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.U.S. Vaccine Surplus Grows (10:15 a.m. NY)Many U.S. states and cities have a growing surplus of Covid-19 vaccines, a sign that in some places demand is slowing before a large percentage of the population has been inoculated, according to an analysis by Bloomberg News.The data indicate as many as one in three doses are unused in some states. Appointments for shots often go untaken, with few people signing up.Bloomberg analyzed state and U.S. data from Monday, providing a snapshot of vaccine use before Johnson & Johnson shelved millions of shots pending federal health officials’ investigation into rare cases of blood clots. That pause will likely cause the number of unused shots to fluctuate, but will little change comparisons of states.Iran Buys 60 Million Sputnik Shots (8:31 a.m. NY)Iran signed an agreement with Russia to import 60 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to Tehran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali. The vaccines will be delivered between May and December, state-run IRNA cited Jalali as saying. Iran had previously received 520,000 doses of the Sputnik jab.The country, which has a population of 84 million, has so far vaccinated about 365,000 people, with more than 100,000 having received both doses, according to the Health Ministry. Iran has recorded about 2.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 65,680 have died, according to official figures.Thailand Weighs Alcohol Curbs (8:25 a.m. NY)Thailand is considering a ban on sales of alcohol at all restaurants after new daily cases jumped to a record, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Schools and universities would also be closed for in-person teaching.German State Rules Out Sputnik (8 a.m. NY)The leader of Germany’s most populous state ruled out negotiating a deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, and criticized other regions for doing so.North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet said Russia had been slow in providing data on the vaccine, which is why the European Medicines Agency has yet to recommend its use.“It’s not acceptable to start a race between individual federal states over a vaccine that hasn’t even been approved yet,” Laschet told lawmakers in the NRW regional parliament. He is currently vying with Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder for the right to run as chancellor candidate for Angela Merkel’s conservatives.CureVac Comes Just on Time (7:49 a.m. NY)CureVac NV is some five months behind the front-runner messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19. But after the industry’s recent setbacks, that’s starting to look like good timing.The German company will unveil clinical trial results soon and has said it should be able to secure approval in the European Union by the end of the second quarter -- and possibly as early as next month.Vaccine Woes Threaten Africa (7:03 a.m. NY)New waves of Covid-19 infections could derail the economic recovery in sub-Saharan Africa, which is already forecast to lag the rest of the world this year amid limited access to vaccines, the International Monetary Fund warned.In its regional economic outlook released on Thursday, the IMF said growth projections are subject to “greater-than-usual uncertainty” given the risks of further Covid-19 shocks in the continent, which relies on a World Health Organization-led initiative to provide vaccines, known as Covax.Clot Risk Higher With Covid Than Vaccine (6:49 a.m. NY)The risk of blood clots among those who’ve been diagnosed with Covid-19 is higher than among those who’ve received vaccines against the disease, according to a new study from the University of Oxford.Covid patients saw a clot risk of 39 in a million. That compared with four in a million in mRNA vaccines like those developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SEor Moderna Inc., and five in a million people after AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine. Though the analyses for the three vaccines are based on different data sets, making comparisons difficult, the study suggests that the risk of a clot among those with the disease is about eight to 10 times higher than after vaccination.Merck Setback Limits Study of Covid Pill (6:46 a.m. NY)Merck & Co. halted development of two experimental drugs for patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and began a final trial of one of them, its highly anticipated antiviral pill, for people with milder disease after getting mixed results about the medicine’s benefits.The pill known as molnupiravir reduced virus levels in patients during a mid-stage study but didn’t show a meaningful benefit in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said in a statement. It decided to discontinue its development for the sickest patients, those hospitalized with the infection, after the trial showed it was unlikely to help them.Vaccine Production Nears 2 Billion (6:37 a.m. NY)After Covid-19 vaccine production surpassed 1 billion doses this week, the world could produce the next billion in a little more than a month, according to a forecast from Airfinity Ltd., the London-based research company.At the same time, a delay to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could push European Union efforts to vaccinate three-quarters of its population back to December, from the end of September, Airfinity estimates. J&J’s vaccine is under scrutiny because of a rare clotting disorder arising in a small number of patients, similar to one seen with AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine.German Hospitals Near Breaking Point (5:39 p.m. HK)Germany’s health-care system is getting stretched to the brink, with many hospitals overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and rising case numbers pointing to tougher days ahead.The occupancy rate in intensive-care units rose to 88% on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year. Some hospitals need to “significantly reduce” elective procedures and relocate stable patients to other parts of the country to cope, said Lothar Wieler, head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute public health agency.“The situation is getting dramatically worse,” Wieler said at a press conference Thursday as Germany reported 31,117 new cases, the most since mid-January.Malawi to Destroy Expired Vaccines (4:49 p.m. HK)Malawi will destroy 16,440 doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine after they expired, Ministry of Health spokesman Joshua Malango said. The expired vaccines form part of a shipment of 102,000 doses donated by the African Union and had just three weeks until expiry when they were delivered.Billionaire Sends Oxygen in India (4:43 p.m. HK)Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is diverting oxygen produced at his refineries to help India battle a savage coronavirus outbreak that’s paralyzed the commercial capital as daily new infections spike by a record.Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which operates the world’s biggest refining complex in western India, has started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar to Maharashtra at no cost, according to a company official, who asked not to be identified due to internal policy. The western state will get 100 tons of the gas from Reliance, Eknath Shinde, urban development minister, said in a tweet.Greece to Lift Visitor Quarantine (4:09 p.m. HK)Greece plans to lift a seven-day compulsory quarantine for visitors from the European Union and five other countries including the U.S. and U.K. as of next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.The April 19 move is part of a gradual re-opening of a tourism sector that’s one of the country’s most important, said the person, who asked not to be named as the decision hasn’t been announced. The industry accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and more than a quarter of jobs.Japan Official Opens Door to Canceling Olympics (4 p.m. HK)A senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated canceling the Tokyo Olympics was an option as the country struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases less than 100 days before the Games are due to begin.Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said that if it was determined to be impossible to hold the Olympics, they would have to be canceled, in an interview with TV broadcaster TBS that was released Thursday.Ireland on Track to Ease Curbs (3:54 p.m.)Ireland is “on track to ease restrictions as planned on May 4,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told RTE Radio. The country is still scheduled to give a first dose of vaccine to 80% of adults by the end of June, he said.Tokyo Mulls State of Emergency (2:35 p.m. HK)Coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose to the highest in more than two months as the city struggles to contain the latest surge, with just 99 days to go before the city is set to host the Olympic Games.Tokyo posted 729 cases on Thursday, a 34% increase from the same day last week, and the most in a single day since Feb. 4, when the city was under a state of emergency. Governor Yuriko Koike said that if measures imposed on Monday failed to stop the spread, she would have to consider requesting another emergency declaration.Earlier, a senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated that canceling the Olympics was an option, according to a media report. Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that if it was determined to be impossible to hold the Games, they would have to be canceled, according to local newswire Jiji.On Thursday, Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine czar and administrative reform minister, signaled the possibility of holding the Olympics without spectators, according to Kyodo.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s Whipsaw Debut Takes It Past $100 Billion, Then Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares closed at $328.28, down 14% from the $381 opening price on Nasdaq after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. At the closing price, the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion.Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The debut isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Haas said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Use Yields as Your Trading Guide, Not Inflation Expectations

    Gold may have risen following the release of the CPI data, but it was not because of concerns over inflation.

  • Air Canada Drops as Rescue Plan Sees Government Take Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada shares fell after the company reached a deal with the federal government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), making the state a shareholder of the country’s largest airline for the first time since the 1980s.Air Canada declined 2.6% to C$26.29 as of 12:39 p.m. in Toronto. Earlier it dropped more than 6.6% as the market absorbed the news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. The government will also receive warrants as part of a financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities, according to a company statement.The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, Chiang said.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’“At first glance, the Canadian government’s aid package to Air Canada looks somewhat onerous,” Citigroup analysts said in a note. “On one hand, the aid certainly helps provide a more stable financial situation for the carrier. On the other, some of the requirements seem difficult.”While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates share move in second paragraph and comments from Citigroup analysts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely’s Iconic Lotus Cars Said to Mull Raising $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering raising about $1 billion to help expand its iconic British sports and racing automotive business Lotus Cars into the electric vehicles market in China, according to people familiar with the matter.Geely is working with advisers to sound out potential investor interest in a funding round that could value Lotus’s EV operations at about $5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Separately from the fundraising, the Chinese company is also weighing an initial public offering of Lotus Cars, or just the British carmaker’s EV business, as soon as next year, the people said. A listing could value the entire business, including its combustion-driven sports and racing cars, at more than $15 billion, the people said.Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. shares rose as much as 7.6% on Wednesday in their biggest intraday gain since Jan. 26. The stock closed 5% higher, outperforming a 1.4% increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely, which also controls Sweden-based Volvo Car AB, purchased a stake in Group Lotus in 2017. It owns 51% of the company, including both Lotus Cars and consultancy Lotus Engineering, while Malaysia’s Etika Automotive Bhd. owns the remainder, according to a press release. Under Geely, Lotus in 2019 launched its all-electric Evija hypercar, a 1,972-horsepower coupe that costs about $2 million.Considerations are ongoing and details including size and timing could change, the people said. A Geely representative declined to comment. Representatives for Lotus didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Geely is seeking to expand into electric vehicles amid a booming market in countries including China. Polestar, the electric carmaker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Geely, is exploring options for going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Investor mania over EV-related stocks has pushed the share prices of players including Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. to stratospheric levels. That intense interest has also spawned a wave of EV upstarts raising billions and racing to list via special-purpose acquisition companies. More than $180 billion has been raised globally through SPAC IPOs in the past 12 months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.(Updates with Geely Automobile share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls as firmer bond yields dull appeal

    Gold fell on Wednesday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on bullion's appeal, while investors awaited speeches by several Federal Reserve officials in the wake of data showing higher inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.00 per ounce, as of 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT). The uptick in bond yields seem to be "adding some very light pressure to the (gold) market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s Done

    (Bloomberg) -- A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last. The boon was thanks in part to the burgeoning optimism of little investors who tried to stage a trading revolution in January.Goldman Sachs earned more from trading in the first three months of the year than it had in any quarter in the past decade, while JPMorgan saw such revenue climb 25%. Stock underwriters at both firms posted the most revenue ever after helping a flood of blank-check companies -- often known by their acronym SPAC -- tap investors to build war chests for future takeovers.“Wow,” Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note to clients about earnings at Goldman Sachs, which leans more heavily on Wall Street operations than rivals. “Impressive all around.”Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped 4.7% as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan’s slipped 0.3%, undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Strong TradingFor months, executives and analysts have been cautioning that last year’s pandemic-fueled market turmoil and demand for cash that propelled trading and dealmaking were easing, and that earnings in 2021 would be characterized by tough comparisons to those year-earlier periods.Instead, traders seem to have had a Goldilocks moment as the year began.In January, retail investors organized on forums such as Reddit drove up GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks that had been beaten down by mainstream finance, making day trading an international sport. Volumes stayed elevated across markets even as volatility began receding by the end of the quarter, according to Goldman’s earnings presentation.In all, Goldman’s traders boosted revenue 47% to $7.58 billion -- more than $2 billion higher than what analysts had projected. Goldman’s dealmakers were busy too, more than doubling investment-banking fees, excluding corporate lending.At JPMorgan, the firm’s stock-trading revenue jumped 47% to $3.29 billion, topping even the highest analyst estimate gathered by Bloomberg. Investment-banking fees soared 57% to $2.99 billion.Still, JPMorgan and Goldman’s results might not translate to jubilee across Wall Street. Both firms warned that they saw lower revenues from their businesses of trading currencies -- an area where Citigroup Inc. dominates. Citigroup and Bank of America Corp. are expected to post quarterly results on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reports Friday.For those minting profits, the question again is whether that will last. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon wasn’t making promises.“The first quarter was an extraordinary quarter,” he told analysts on a call. “I don’t think the expectation should be that activity will continue at that pace through the second quarter, the third quarter, the fourth quarter. But I will say activity levels continue to be elevated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan profits on capital markets in a cash-flush economy

    JPMorgan Chase & Co's first-quarter results on Wednesday laid bare the challenge big banks face in this phase of the pandemic, where stimulus programs have left individuals and businesses in good financial shape but so flush with cash that few of them need loans. The biggest U.S. bank sailed past Wall Street expectations by reporting a nearly 400% increase in quarterly profit. The gains came from JPMorgan releasing more than $5 billion it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses that have not materialized, as well as a continued boom in capital-markets activity.

  • Becton Dickinson Backing Vicarious Surgical’s D8 SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Medical technology giant Becton Dickinson & Co., billionaire Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures are among investors backing robotics startup Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s merger with special purpose acquisition company D8 Holdings Corp.The transaction gives the combined entity an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion, the companies said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.In addition to Becton Dickinson, Gates and Khosla, other investors set to participate in the deal’s $115 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and E15 VC, a venture firm. Bloomberg last month reported that Vicarious and D8 were in merger talks.Charlestown, Massachusetts-based Vicarious, led by Chief Executive Officer Adam Sachs, develops robotics technology with the aim of improving patient outcomes and the efficiency of surgical procedures, while reducing overall health-care costs. Sachs founded the company with Sam Khalifa, its chief technology officer, and Barry Greene, a bariatric and general surgeon, and management will remain in place following the D8 deal.Vicarious, whose technology has been granted “breakthrough device” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is expected to have more than $425 million in cash following the transaction, and estimated 2025 revenues of $355 million.Hong Kong-based D8’s president Donald Tang will join Vicarious’ board, alongside AIDS researcher David Da-I Ho. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Once it is complete, Vicarious is set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBOT.Surgical RobotsD8 was “blown away” by Vicarious’s technology, Tang said in an interview. “After doing due diligence, we were floored by what’s possible in terms of stabilizing surgical procedures,” he said, adding that D8 will seek to leverage its relationships in Asia and elsewhere to help Vicarious expand outside the U.S.A SPAC merger is the “right path” for Vicarious, Sachs said, as the deal bolsters its cash balance by as much as $345 million without the company having to raise multiple private rounds of funding. “As we move to commercialize our product, being public gives us a level of credibility we may not have had as a private company,” he said.The company is expected to produce its first year of revenue in 2023 and Sachs said its low cost basis will help its products gain traction. He estimates that Vicarious’ technology, which can be inserted into a patient’s body through a 1.5 centimeter incision, is five to ten times cheaper than legacy surgical robots.(Updates throughout with confirmation of earlier report.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Says U.S. Entering Faster Growth, Though Virus Spike Remains a Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will likely scale back its bond purchases before considering raising interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said, hardening expectations on the sequence of its eventual exit from aggressive policy support.“We will reach the time at which we will taper asset purchases when we’ve made substantial further progress toward our goals from last December, when we announced that guidance,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. “That would in all likelihood be before -- well before -- the time we consider raising interest rates. We haven’t voted on that order but that is the sense of the guidance.”The appearance was the latest of several by the Fed chair this month, including an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show on Sunday in which he said the economy appears to have turned a corner toward faster growth amid widening vaccinations against Covid-19, but central bankers would not be in a hurry to remove their support.Policy makers will wait until inflation has reached 2% sustainably and the labor-market recovery is complete before considering lifting interest rates, and the combination is unlikely to happen before 2022, he said. Their forecasts last month signaled rates being held near zero through 2023.The U.S. central bank enters its traditional blackout period on public comment on Friday night ahead of the April 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.“When the purchases go to zero, the size of the balance sheet is constant, and when bonds mature you reinvest them,” Powell said. “And then another step -- and we took this late in the day in the last cycle -- was to allow bonds to start to runoff. And we haven’t decided whether to do that or not.”Powell added that he doesn’t think the Fed would actually sell bonds into the market, something it also didn’t do during the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida made a similar point about the sequencing of the exit strategy in remarks later Wednesday.“We’re going to reduce the pace of purchases at some point and that would occur prior to any decision about lifting off,” he said in response to question during a virtual event hosted by the Shadow Open Market Committee. Noting that he has a “very robust” baseline outlook for U.S. growth in 2021 that could be the fastest in 35 years, Clarida added that policy makers were not going to act on a forecast.“This is going to be outcome based. We’re going to be looking at the labor market indicators and the inflation data as it comes in,” he said.Patience PledgedPowell and his colleagues have pledged to be patient and maintain aggressive monetary policy support, even as the economic recovery from the pandemic picks up speed. That dovish view has helped U.S. stocks reach fresh record highs. Recent data has also painted a brighter picture as vaccinations spread and the economy reopens, with employers adding 916,000 jobs in March.“Most members of the committee did not see raising interest rates until 2024, but that isn’t a committee forecast, it isn’t something we vote on or or act on as a group -- it really is just our assessment,” Powell said. “Markets focus too much on what we call the economic predictions, and I would focus more on on the outcomes that we’ve described.”Fed policy makers substantially lifted their growth and employment forecasts at the central bank’s meeting last month. Their median estimate sees the economy expanding 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate declining to 4.5% by the end of 2021.Powell said the U.S. is going into a period of faster growth and job creation, and that the main risk is another spike in Covid-19 cases due to virus strains that may be more difficult to treat.Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the threshold they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.(Updates with comments from Clarida in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBNZ Sees Need for Prolonged Stimulus Amid Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank signaled it is in no rush to remove monetary stimulus, saying the outlook remains uncertain as the economy gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday maintained its current stimulatory settings, holding the official cash rate at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($71 billion). It reiterated it is prepared to lower the cash rate further if required.“The committee agreed that, in line with its least regrets framework, it would not remove monetary stimulus until it had confidence that it is sustainably achieving the consumer price inflation and employment objectives,” the bank said. “Given that uncertainty remains elevated, gaining this confidence is expected to take considerable time and patience.”Policy makers are assessing whether an expected pick-up in inflation this year will be sustained, and whether the labor market’s gradual recovery will be hurt by the possibility of a double-dip recession. At the same time, the government now requires the RBNZ to consider the impact of its decisions on New Zealand’s housing market, where soaring prices are raising concerns about widening social inequalities.“The New Zealand economy is evolving broadly in line with RBNZ expectations, and there’s time to see how more recent developments impact things,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “The RBNZ is under no pressure to make any bold calls about how precisely things will turn out.”The New Zealand dollar rose after the statement. It bought 70.88 U.S. cents at 3:21 p.m. in Wellington, up from 70.60 cents beforehand.The RBNZ said the outlook for growth remains similar to the scenario it presented in its last statement in February. It said inflation is likely to exceed its 2% target “for a period” but this is likely to be temporary.“This outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence,” it said. “The committee agreed that medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.”New Zealand’s economy has enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from its pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming, turning attention to when the RBNZ might begin to remove stimulus. The jobless rate fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and the central bank in February forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.5% by June, exceeding the midpoint of its target range.Double-Dip Recession?Still, the economy unexpectedly contracted 1% in the final three months of 2020 and economists see little or no growth in the three months through March, raising the prospect of a double-dip recession.Some analysts are tipping the RBNZ will explicitly start to reduce its bond buying later this year, with a minority already projecting rate rises in 2022. But others see the central bank on hold for a prolonged period after the government in March announced a raft of measures to cool the rampant housing market, including tax adjustments to curb investor demand.The RBNZ said the extent of the dampening effect of the government’s new housing policies on house prices, and hence inflation and employment, will “take time to be observed.”New Zealand will start to allow travelers from Australia to enter the country without undergoing quarantine from April 19, which may deliver some relief for a decimated tourism industry. But the border is expected to remain closed to all other foreigners throughout 2021, and the country won’t start mass immunization until the second half.“The planned trans-Tasman travel arrangements should support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia,” the RBNZ said. “However, the net impact on overall domestic spending will be determined by the two-way nature of this travel.”In late February, the government instructed the RBNZ to consider the impact on housing when it makes monetary and financial policy decisions. Specifically, the monetary policy committee will to need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts of its decision on housing outcomes, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at the time.“The committee’s initial assessment is that stimulatory monetary policy is playing a role in lifting house prices,” the bank said today. “Other factors are also influencing house prices including: the impact of low global interest rates on all asset prices, constrained housing supply and infrastructure, land use regulations, tax policies and the broader recovery in aggregate demand.”(Updates with economist in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks stay high, Russia's rouble buckles under sanctions stress

    World stocks were on course to extend a five-day run of record highs on Thursday, while bitcoin took a breather after its latest surge and Russia’s markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. The U.S. dollar was trying to get off a four-week low and Wall Street futures were lifted by a surge in retail sales. Investors are increasingly convinced that U.S. interest rates will stay low, whereas in Europe a deluge of debt issuance lifted German bond yields to four-week highs.

  • TSMC Lifts Targets After Warning Chip Crunch May Spill Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. warned that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries from automaking to consumer electronics may extend into 2022, prompting the linchpin chipmaker to lift targets on spending and growth for this year.The world’s largest contract chipmaker said Thursday that its auto industry clients can expect chip shortages to begin easing next quarter, alleviating some of the supply disruptions that have forced the likes of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. to curtail production. But overall deficits of critical semiconductors will last throughout 2021 and potentially into next year, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts on a conference call.TSMC now expects investments of about $30 billion on capacity expansions and upgrades this year, after spending $8.8 billion in the first three months, Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said. The company had previously forecast spending of as much as $28 billion. Sales in the June quarter may be between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, beating the average $12.8 billion seen by analysts, though its target for gross margin came in below expectations at 49.5% to 51.5%. Full-year revenue may climb 20% in dollar terms, ahead of the “mid-teens” growth predicted in January.“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group that warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at “over 100% utilization,” the firm doesn’t have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand.Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsSemiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford, Nissan Motor Co.and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year. The situation is likely get worse before it gets better: a rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production, while a fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry.With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed $50 billion to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC’s plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona this year that could cost $12 billion.TSMC is “happy” to support chip manufacturing in the U.S., though research and development and the majority of production will continue to remain in Taiwan, executives said on Thursday. They reiterated that construction of their plant in Arizona will begin this year.Read more: Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global EconomyNet income for the January-March period climbed 19% to NT$139.7 billion ($4.9 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of NT$136.2 billion, buoyed by demand for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment and a milder seasonal effect on smartphone demand. Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4% from 54% in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilization and exchange-rate fluctuations. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT$362.4 billion, according to a company statement last week.The company said Thursday it now expects to be able to achieve the higher end of its compound annual growth rate target of 10% to 15% for the five years to 2025, citing its investment spending plans.“TSMC’s statement that the chip crunch may spill into 2022 will smooth over concerns that chip demand may fall on overbooking later this year and further boost investors’ confidence in the overall semiconductor demand in the long run,” said Elsa Cheng, an analyst at GF Securities.Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year. The stock advanced 1.1% on Thursday, before the company reported earnings.TSMC’s most-advanced technologies continued to account for nearly half of revenue in the March quarter, with 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes contributing 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. By business segment, its smartphone business amounted for about 45% of revenue, while HPC increased to more than a third, reflecting sustained demand for devices and internet servers even as economies start to emerge from the pandemic.“We are seeing stronger engagement with more customers on 5-nm and 3-nm, in fact the engagement is so strong that we have to really prepare the capacity for it,” Wei said. Smartphones and HPC will be the main drivers for demand of 5-nm, which will contribute around 20% of wafer revenue this year.TSMC Is On Fire. Just Beware of the Flames: Tim Culpan(Updates with company comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rise to Record Highs as Data Signal Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to the lowest in about a month.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”European equities climbed as electrical power firm ABB Ltd. boosted its sales guidance and miners rallied. The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election.“The most baffling thing this morning continues to be this notion that earnings are very strong, inflation numbers are ticking up and today’s economic data is red hot in terms of retail sales, initial jobless claims and yet the 10-year Treasury yield is now below 1.6%,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors.Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities near record levels as company reporting continues. Investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin was steady and Coinbase Global Inc. climbed following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares. Oil fluctuated after Wednesday’s surge.In Asia, the Chinese central bank’s liquidity operations signaled it’s seeking to contain rising leverage, prompting declines in the nation’s equities and in Hong Kong shares.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.9% to a record high as of 10:38 a.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to a record highThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.5% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.8% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 6.9 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 8For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.