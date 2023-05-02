Hearing Implants Global Market Outlook Report 2023: Historic Market Revenues from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearing Implants: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on by product, patient type, type of hearing loss, and geographic region. The report provides an overview of the global hearing implant market and analyzes market trends.

Hearing implants are mainly recommended for people with severe or profound hearing loss who have not benefitted adequately from the sound amplification of hearing aids. These are individuals with special types of conductive hearing loss, people with a damaged or non-existent auditory nerve, or those who are unable to wear hearing aids due to some other reason. There is no upper age limit for the implantation of hearing implants, although some preliminary evaluations are required for older adults. Hearing implants can be used for bilateral and unilateral hearing loss.



The increasing prevalence of hearing loss, increasing exposure to noise, and technological advances in products and surgical procedures are the leading growth trends. However, the high cost of hearing implant surgery limits the market. The shortage of trained professionals is the major challenge facing the market.



In this report, the global market for hearing implants is segmented based on product, patient type, type of hearing loss and geographical region. The hearing implant market by product is categorized into four types of implants: cochlear, bone conduction, middle ear and auditory brainstem.



The hearing implant market is segmented into two types of hearing loss: sensorineural and conductive. Sensorineural is the more widespread type of hearing loss. The hearing implant market is also segmented into pediatric and adult patients. The adult population is at greater risk of developing hearing loss.



The strong presence of leading companies, the high prevalence of hearing loss, technological advances, and favorable government policies drive the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing regional market for hearing implants.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product, patient type, type of hearing loss and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of hearing implant solution providers.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for hearing implants

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hearing implant devices, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advancements

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for hearing implant market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of hearing loss, patient type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) covering major market drivers, opportunities and challenges estimating the demand, industry trends and regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting progress of the hearing implants industry

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on hearing implant market

Company profiles of the key market players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Hearing Implant Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Challenges

3.3 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product

4.1 Cochlear Implants

4.2 Bone Conduction Implants

4.3 Middle Ear Implants

4.4 Auditory Brainstem Implants

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Patient Age Group

5.1 Pediatric

5.2 Adults

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Hearing Loss

6.1 Sensorineural Hearing Loss

6.2 Conductive Hearing Loss

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Top Company Market Shares and Rankings

9.2 Recent Key Developments

