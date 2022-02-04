U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics to present data for ACOU085 at ARO 2022 MidWinter Meeting February 5-9

·2 min read

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acousia Therapeutics GmbH – along with its partners from the Translational Hearing Research Group at the Tübingen Hearing Research Center (Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, University of Tübingen) and Synovo GmbH (Tübingen) – will be presenting data on the company's clinical stage lead candidate ACOU085 at the 45th Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology to be held virtually on February 5–9, 2022.

ACOU085 is a proprietary small molecule, otoprotective drug candidate. In December 2021, it was granted a CTA for initiation of first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial by the German BfArM. The ACOU085 poster presentations at the 2022 ARO MidWinter Meeting will cover preclinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and local exposure data obtained using a a proprietary, sustained-release formulation for transtympanic administration.

Small-Molecule KCNQ4 Agonist Protects Against Outer Hair Cell Loss in the SAMP8 Mouse Model of Age-Related Hearing Loss (Peixoto Pinheiro et al.)

This proof-of-concept study uses the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model to demonstrate the ability of repeated ACOU085 administrations to significantly reduce age-related ABR threshold shifts. This was supported by a histological demonstration of reduced OHC loss in this age-related hearing loss (ARHL) model using the novel KCNQ4 agonist ACOU085.

Translational Development of ACOU085 for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Hearing Loss (CIHL) (Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen et al.)

This pharmacokinetic and local exposure study, compares the transtympanic administration of proprietary sustained-release formulations of ACOU085 in SAMP8 mice and guinea pigs with fixed drug load and administration volume relative to the species-specific inner ear volume. Significant inner ear exposure is achieved in both species, with a longer duration of exposure in the larger species receiving the largest absolute volume of the proprietary formulation.

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Privately-held Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia develops drugs for local and systemic applications.

Contact:

Tim Boelke, M.D.
boelke@acousia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearing-loss-company-acousia-therapeutics-to-present-data-for-acou085-at-aro-2022-midwinter-meeting-february-59-301475573.html

SOURCE Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

