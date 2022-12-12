U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.34
    +9.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,643.79
    +167.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,020.47
    +15.86 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.60
    +1.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    +2.27 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.28 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1830
    +0.6330 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,038.00
    -123.35 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.10
    +2.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.25
    -33.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule

·2 min read

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural hearing loss.

"Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our disruptive goal of making sensorineural hearing loss a druggable disease," said Chief Executive Officer Tim Bölke.

The next step is a clinical Phase 2 study using ACOU085 to protect the inner ears of testicular cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy from cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. It will be initiated in early 2023. Cisplatin (CDDP, Platinol) is an effective and widely used anti-cancer drug with severe dose-limiting side effects, including ototoxicity, that lead to permanent, disabling hearing loss in many patients.

Professor Hubert Löwenheim, co-founder and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia Therapeutics, added: "With Phase 1 concluded, we are very encouraged by the favorable safety and tolerability profile of ACOU085. These promising data support the continued development of ACOU085 in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss constitutes an enormous burden of disease with no drug treatments available at this time."

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for local and systemic administration.

Contact

Tim Boelke, M.D.
boelke@acousia.com
+49 70712988186‬ 
www.acousia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearing-loss-company-acousia-therapeutics-completes-clinical-phase-1-study-with-its-small-molecule-301698445.html

SOURCE Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

    Lucy Harman, 20, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed she was rapidly losing weight

  • Regeneron Highlights Its First Phase 2 Data To Build Case In CD20xC3 Bispecific Space

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) announced updated data from a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial (ELM-1 and ELM-2) evaluating investigational odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). These included first data from a Phase 2 cohort of CAR-T naïve patients and updated data from a dose expansion cohort of a Phase 1 trial in patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy. In the first look at the Phase 2 portion, Regeneron said the objective re

  • Aptevo's stock rallies 107% after sharing preliminary data about experimental leukemia treatment

    Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. soared 107% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax produced a clinical benefit in 16 patients with acute myeloid leukemia who haven't been previously treated with venetoclax in an early stage clinical trial. Azacitidine and venetoclax are commonly used to treat AML. The findings were presented at the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting meeting in New Orleans. Ap

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • Amgen dives deeper into rare disease drugs with $27.8 billion Horizon deal

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Monday agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, fortifying its rare diseases portfolio amid pressure on its top-selling products and marking the biggest buyout in the sector this year. The company will pay $116.50 in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock's last close, for each Horizon share held. Horizon's shares jumped 14.5% in early trading.

  • The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

    The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Hearts and bodies change with age, heart disease treatments may need to change, too

    Statement Highlights: A new American Heart Association scientific statement provides updated information about how aging influences the diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks in people ages 75 and older. Changes in the cardiovascular system ...

  • Op-Ed: Kids keep getting sick, overwhelming parents once again. Will the U.S. offer us any help?

    When I heard that a record number of Americans missed work in October over child care needs, I felt both vindicated and despondent.

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Germany Set to Ignite a Legal Marijuana Revolution in Europe

    Getty ImagesBERLIN—When Amsterdam pioneered “coffee shops” in the 1970s, the European capital was one of very few places where you could openly buy and smoke weed—and it quickly became a global mecca for marijuana enthusiasts. But over the last decade, the grass has grown greener on the other side of the Atlantic, with Colorado and Washington state legalizing recreational cannabis use in 2012 and Uruguay becoming the first country to legalize it the next year, followed by Canada in 2018.Europe h

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Federal prisons are punishing people for using a medication they are supposed to be providing

    Congress told the Bureau of Prisons to make Suboxone and other opioid addiction medications widely available, but few prisoners who need the help have received it.

  • Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

    A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

  • Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

    Amgen will acquire Horizon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases, for about $26.4 billion. Each Horizon shareholder will receive $116.50 per share for each share they own. The deal has an enterprise value of about $28.3 billion, Amgen said.