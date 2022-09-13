Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 5.34 Billion, Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart attack diagnostics market growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders. The prevalence of cardiac disorders such as sick sinus syndrome, bradycardia, atrioventricular blocks, valvular diseases, ventricular fibrillation, and tachycardia has increased across the world over the past few years. This has resulted in an increase in the occurrence of cardiac arrests worldwide. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, the increase in cases of congenital heart defects, and other heart-related disorders are some of the factors behind the adoption of cardiac diagnostics for heart attacks, which will result in the growth of the global heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 5.34 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market: Trend

New product launches, coupled with R&D activities, are one of the major trends in the market. Vendors are focusing on the development and fast approvals of new heart attack diagnostic devices. New product development, coupled with R&D activities, helps vendors to sustain their position in the market. Vendors are launching innovative devices for enhancing the clinical outcomes of heart attack diagnostic devices, such as electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and Troponin for greater visualization. In addition, vendors are engaged in R&D activities and are planning to launch innovative products in the coming years. They are concentrating on developing technologically advanced 3D mammography equipment.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the heart attack diagnostics market by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Story continues

North America will lead the heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period. Its growth is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of heart disorders such as congenital heart diseases (CHDs), heart valve diseases, stenosis, and atresia in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the heart attack diagnostics market in North America.

The hospital segment will be the largest revenue-generating end-user segment during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. In addition, the growing number of cardiac cases such as stroke and heart attacks has increased the need for the detection of troponin, creatine kinase, and C-Reactive Protein. This has led to a surge in the establishment of hospitals concerning the heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., AstraZeneca Plc, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bionet Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp, SCHILLER AG, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVI-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Midmark Corp.

10.10 SCHILLER AG

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

