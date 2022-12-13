U.S. markets closed

Heart Closure Devices Market to Reach US$ 10.88 Billion by 2033; Left Atrial Appendage Closures to Comprise 49% Revenue According to the Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Heart Closure Devices Market in Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate the highest market share of 53% in 2023. North America Heart Closure Devices Market is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heart closure devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.71 Billion in 2023. With the rise in the demand for highly efficient procedures among people, coupled with the rise in research and development spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, the overall demand for heart closure devices is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 10.88 Billion by 2033. 

Factors such as an increase in incidence of congenital heart defects, technological advancements in heart closure devices, rise in adoption of MRI procedures, and upsurge in geriatric population are expected to augment the growth of the global heart closure devices market over the analysis period.

On the other hand, high cost of production and stringent regulations associated with these devices limit the market growth. Whereas, an increase in number of heart strokes and development of innovative products by key players are expected to provide lucrative avenues for market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15937

Furthermore, the utilization of 3D imaging and anatomical models in the manufacturing and planning processes of heart closure devices is gaining prominence in the market. This is expected to change the supply landscape of the industry, attributed to characteristics such as personalization, adaptability, and flexibility provided by using 3D imaging technology.

This in turn decreases the overall prostheses employed per patient along with the procedure time, which makes it a viable option in the production and planning process. Similarly, continuous new product launches as well as approvals along with rapid expansion of healthcare industry across emerging economies will bode well for the market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global heart closure devices market was valued at US$ 2.36 Billion by 2022-end

  • From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.6%

  • By Closure Type, the left atrial appendage closure segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 49%

  • By End-User, the Hospitals segment dominates the market with a share of 47%

  • From 2023 to 2033, Heart Closure Devices sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 14.9%.

  • By 2033, the market value of Heart Closure Devices is expected to reach US$ 10.88 Billion

“The rise in patient pool globally, and growing awareness about heart diseases positively are the major factors driving the growth of the Heart Closure Devices Market during the forecast period,” remarks an FMI analyst.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15937

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Heart Closure Devices Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  • In July 2021, Angel Medical Systems, Inc. announced the first commercial implantation of their flagship product, “The Guardian” device in the U.S. region. This was the first procedure followed by their recent FDA approval.

  • In April 2021, Phoenix Cardiac Devices, Inc. announced that they received a CE Mark for their product, BACE (Basal Annuloplasty of the Cardio externally) device. This approval helps in the commercialization of BACE in the European Union.

  • In March 2021, the U.S. FDA announced the approval of the world’s first non-surgical heart valve treatment for pediatric and adult patients suffering from a native or surgically repaired right Ventricular outflow tract (RVOT). The device was specifically developed to treat patients with severe pulmonary heart regurgitation.

Know More About What the Heart Closure Devices Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Heart Closure Devices Market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Heart Closure Devices Market, the market is segmented on the basis of closure type across five major regions.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15937

Key Segments Covered in the Heart Closure Devices Industry Analysis

Heart Closure Devices Market by Closure Type:

  • Congenital Heart Defect Closure

    • Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)

    • Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA)

    • Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

  • Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure

  • Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure

Heart Closure Devices Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/heart-closure-devices-market

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.
Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Forecast: The global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market is expected to exceed US$ 1.53 Bn by 2022

Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Analysis: The global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 449.4 Mn in 2022

Surgical Booms Market Sales: The global Surgical Booms Market size reached around US$ 276.0 Mn in 2022

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market Share: Sales of HIV/HBV/HCV test kits are set to rake in revenue worth US$ 6.1 Bn in 2022

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Trends: The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is valued at US$ 702.4 Mn, and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.2% (2022-2029) to end up with a market of US$ 1.07 Bn by the end of 2029

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


