U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    -0.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5650
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,542.45
    -1,466.12 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Heart Experts Call For Millions To Benefit From Life-Saving Online Services As Telemedicine Rockets

·3 min read

- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains world's biggest killer, claiming 18.6 million lives per year

GENEVA, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- On World Heart Day, 29 September 2021, the World Heart Federation (WHF) is calling on the international community to bring digital cardiovascular health services to millions worldwide. COVID-19 has seen an explosion in telemedicine, with a 40%1 jump in the world's richest countries. WHF believes this digital transformation presents a pivotal opportunity for millions living with cardiovascular disease from lower-income backgrounds who have little access to in-person consultation.

#useheart #usehearttoconnect #worldheartday #CVD #heartdisease #hearthealth #usatucorazon Instagram: @worldheartday, Facebook: @worldheart, Twitter: @worldheartfed
#useheart #usehearttoconnect #worldheartday #CVD #heartdisease #hearthealth #usatucorazon Instagram: @worldheartday, Facebook: @worldheart, Twitter: @worldheartfed

CVD claims the lives of 18.6 million people per year and the 520 million people living with CVD have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

WHF is calling for equity across healthcare and for the rapid development of digital care to reduce inequalities by transforming the diagnosis, prevention and management of CVD in lower- and middle-income settings.

Currently only 20%2 of the population in lower-income countries is online. WHF is calling for operators to fund and develop the infrastructure to reach disconnected hearts everywhere; governments to prioritise digital infrastructure and heart health in policy; industry to keep prices of tech affordable; and telecoms service providers to collaborate with them to bring digital medicine to some of the world's poorest communities across the globe.

"Never before have we seen such a 'techceleration' in cardiology," says Fausto Pinto, President of the World Heart Federation. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people who are left behind in healthcare today. We should use digital health to scale up and speed up prevention efforts and save lives and millions spent on care."

From online consultations to simple Electrocardiograms (ECGs), blood pressure monitoring and virtual surgery, the web has opened new possibilities to make cardiovascular care accessible to millions. As with all rapid digital transformation, there are challenges. For healthcare, top concerns include data privacy, technology compatibility and the need for human contact. According to WHF, co-designing programmes with patients will also be critical.

World Heart Day is supported by leading pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance.

The general public is encouraged to get involved in World Heart Day by joining the conversation across social platforms using the hashtags #UseHeart and #WorldHeartDay.

Notes to Editors

  1. Media Contact: Borjana Pervan, Communications Director, World Heart Federation
    Borjana.pervan@worldheart.org

  2. Interviews: bios and headshots spokespeople can be found here. Please contact Aline Bochenek-Benoit, Campaign Manager, World Heart Federation aline.bochenek-benoit@worldheart.org or +41228070325.

  3. Link to images: Dropbox

  4. Sources:
    1. McKinsey https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/telehealth-use-stabilizing-at-38-times-pre-covid-19-levels-mckinsey-says/603153/
    2. https://www.undp.org/blogs/evolving-digital-divide

World Heart Day - September 29th, 2020 (PRNewsfoto/World Heart Federation)
World Heart Day - September 29th, 2020 (PRNewsfoto/World Heart Federation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heart-experts-call-for-millions-to-benefit-from-life-saving-online-services-as-telemedicine-rockets-301387084.html

SOURCE World Heart Federation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c7440.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Teladoc Health Selected to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has been designated as a pre-qualified vendor by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) to provide remote patient monitoring solutions across provinces and territories serving approximately 60 percent of Canada's population. Earlier this year, Teladoc Health was also chosen as a vendor for virtual visits to improve access to healthcare for people in Canada.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • UPDATE 2-Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

    Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. A potential deal could help Merck, which sells the blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, to add drugs for rare diseases to its pipeline. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood-related disorders.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • Gilead Scores Fifth Approval For Trodelvy In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, This Time In Canada

    Health Canada has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for previously treated breast cancer patients. The approval comes for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. Canada joins Australia, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the U.S., which have approved Trodelvy for use under Project Orbis. Trodelvy is

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • Genprex Inc. Strengthens Management Team with Strategic Appointments

    Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mark S. Berger, M.D. to the newly-created position of chief medical officer and Hemant Kumar, Ph.D., CPM, EMBA to the newly-created position of chief manufacturing and technology officer. According to the update, Drs. Berger and Kumar will report to Rodney Varner, c

  • ONPATTRO® (patisiran) Now Reimbursed in Canada For the Treatment of Hereditary Transthyretin (TTR)-Mediated Amyloidosis (hATTR)

    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) is pleased to announce that ONPATTRO® (patisiran) is now reimbursed almost everywhere in Canada for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. This comes following a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).

  • North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: Novant Health announced its vacci

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

    Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.