Heart Issues Aren’t Just for the Elderly

When you think of someone with cardiac issues or concerns, you see an older person. You don’t see someone like myself, a person in their mid-twenties with a deliberately active lifestyle, already acutely aware of heart health. But heart conditions can affect anyone. I know this firsthand because of a genetic disorder tied to my French-Canadian ancestry.

My family has lived in the province of Québec since August 11, 1666, when my 9-time great grandfather, Louis Doré, landed on its shores while aboard the Saint-Jean-Baptiste. Over the centuries, a piece of our genetic coding mutated due to extreme weather conditions and poor protection from the elements. Things that kept them alive, such as denser blood and higher cholesterol, are why I’ve been monitored since I was eight.

My personal awareness of heart health may stem from a genetic history, but it has also attuned me to how environmental factors such as nutrition, exercise, mental health, and lifestyle habits affect cardiovascular health.

In recent years, a noticeable and alarming uptick in heart-related issues among young adults has occurred. These aren’t individuals with centuries-old family tales like mine but are young adults and even teenagers who are becoming increasingly susceptible to conditions once largely associated with an older demographic.

A 2019 American College of Cardiology study reported that among young heart attack victims, 1 out of 5 is 40 or younger. Between 2000 and 2016, this proportion has been increasing, with a consistent 2% rise each year for the past decade. This can be attributed to several factors, such as the rise of processed foods high in sugar and unhealthy fats, increased sedentary activities, and climbing obesity rates among young adults—a significant risk factor for heart disease.

Dr. Ron Blankstein, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital preventive cardiologist and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, explained that despite their younger age, these patients were no less likely to confront the same risks of further heart attacks and strokes.

Then came COVID.

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Medical Virology explained that although acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) deaths during the pandemic increased across all age groups, the relative increase was most significant for the youngest group. People ages 25 to 44 increased to a predicted mortality rate of 23%–34%, while for the oldest age groups, it increased only to 13-18%. Dr. Susan Cheng, director of the Institute for Research on Healthy Aging in the Department of Cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute and co-author of the study, noted that the rise in heart attack deaths in the younger population was “more than coincidental.”

Furthermore, the study reported that by the second year of the pandemic, the overall predicted rates of deaths due to heart attack had increased by 29.9% for adults ages 25-44. Meanwhile, raised by only 19.6% for adults ages 45-64, and 13.7% for adults ages 65 and older.

Dr. Yee Hui Yeo, a resident doctor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and co-author of the study, provided two possible hypotheses as to why.

Contracting COVID-19 may trigger or accelerate the presentation of preexisting coronary artery disease, even in younger adults. Psychological and social challenges associated with the pandemic can cause acute or chronic stress, leading to cardiac disease.

Not to mention the rise of vaping in young adults. Early evidence suggests that vaping might increase the risk of heart disease, although the long-term effects remain unclear. A 2019 study in the journal Cardiovascular Research found that e-cigarette users had patterns of DNA damage in their blood consistent with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

So, what can be done? There are actionable steps you, or anyone, can take. It all comes down to gathering information and determination.

Speak to your doctor about the possibility of getting a blood panel. See your numbers, understand where they need to be, and create a plan. Address your mental health. It is becoming increasingly evident that mental and heart health go hand in hand.

Yes, the issue is multifaceted—but that doesn’t mean it’s complicated. Heart health isn’t an isolated issue, it’s interconnected with our genetic makeup, daily habits, and mental well-being. Proactive health choices and the power of awareness are the tools at our disposal to reduce the increase of heart problems in young adults.

