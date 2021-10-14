U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +40.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +295.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,926.00
    +161.75 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.30
    +25.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +0.94 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    -2.38 (-11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.55
    +58.73 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Follow Your Heart® Launches Three New Innovative Cheeses to Satisfy Growing Demand for Plant-Based Products

·4 min read

Dairy-Free Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Finely Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella Offer Amazing Taste and Texture

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based pioneer Follow Your Heart continues to meet unprecedented consumer demand for more delicious dairy-free alternatives by adding three first-of-their-kind cheeses to its popular plant-based cheese line up.

Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Bleu Cheese Crumbles is the first-to-market dairy-free blue cheese crumbles product to hit retail shelves. This latest crumble innovation follows the company's wildly popular Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles, which debuted last year. They are luxurious, creamy, and crumbly, just like the real thing. Delicious in salads, tarts and crostini, or sprinkled on a pizza, this delightful blue cheese comes in 6 oz. tubs and is available this month at Whole Foods Market, Stater Bros., and at select Acme and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

As the only dairy-free cheeses on the market that are finely shredded, Follow Your Heart's Dairy-Free Finely Shredded Cheddar is delectable in quesadillas and mac-n-cheese and the Dairy-Free Finely Shredded Mozzarella is excellent for pizza and lasagna. Both are rich and creamy, offer an exceptional melt as well as stretch, and are equally delicious served cold. They come in 7 oz. packages and are available nationwide at select retailers including Sprouts, Vons, Albertsons, Wegmans, and Walmart.

"We've rewritten the rule book with this trio of cheeses to close a wide gap in the dairy-free cheese category and further satisfy the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives," said Bob Goldberg, CEO and co-founder, Follow Your Heart. "Our new Finely Shredded Cheeses are not only rich and creamy, they have an unbelievable melt. Plus, our new lusciously creamy Bleu Cheese Crumbles are a game changer and will have dairy cheese consumers switching without any sacrifice."

The launch of these new dairy-free cheeses come at a time when demand is the highest ever for plant-based options. According to an August 2021 Bloomberg Intelligence Report, sales of plant-based dairy and meat alternatives reached $29.4 billion in 2020, and could increase fivefold to $162 billion by 2030, comprising 7.7 percent of the global protein market.

Restaurants and consumer packaged goods companies are enthusiastic about the new Follow Your Heart plant-based cheeses. National pizza chain, Mellow Mushroom, offers vegan options using Follow Your Heart's new dairy-free mozzarella, and Banza, the rapidly growing maker of chickpea-based pasta and pizza, featured the mozzarella on their new Plant-Based Cheese pizza as well. Additionally, Veggie Grill is highlighting the Dairy-Free Bleu Cheese Crumbles on its new steakhouse burgers in all locations.

"Follow Your Heart's new dairy-free mozzarella hits all of the ingredient quality standards we take pride in at Mellow Mushroom," said Anne Mejia, Vice President, brand development, Mellow Mushroom. "The taste and compatibility with our Mellow Mushroom crust and red sauce really hits the mark and our customers are already commenting that it is delicious on our stone-baked pies."

All three new cheeses are vegan and are free of dairy, soy, casein, gluten, lactose and preservatives and are made with high-quality Non-GMO ingredients. They perform beautifully in terms of taste and texture and are available just in time for hearty fall cooking and the upcoming holiday season. The new line up joins the other popular Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free cheeses such as the Feta Crumbles, Parmesan, and a variety of slices.

"We hope our consumers enjoy our new cheeses on their plant-based pizzas, tacos, salads, burgers and much more," said Goldberg. "It has always been part of our mission at Follow Your Heart to create high-quality vegan foods that enhance the lives of our consumers, and we believe these cheeses will make it easier and more accessible to make delicious plant-based foods."

Downloadable images are available here.

About Follow Your Heart:
For more than 50 years, Follow Your Heart has established itself as a leader in the dairy-free, plant-based industry. Committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Follow Your Heart manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based solar-powered facility called Earth Island® which has been distinguished as Platinum-level Zero Waste certified, the highest possible status, under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Follow Your Heart's signature products include Vegenaise®, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg®, Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream, all of which are naturally dairy-, gluten- and cholesterol-free and made with all-natural, Non-GMO ingredients.

Contacts:
Janette Rizk, 321344@email4pr.com; 805-895-4940
Kate Lowery, 321344@email4pr.com; 512-657-0925

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/follow-your-heart-launches-three-new-innovative-cheeses-to-satisfy-growing-demand-for-plant-based-products-301399951.html

SOURCE Follow Your Heart

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

    From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy After Earnings? Shares Stumble After Competitor's 'Chicken' Launch

    Beyond Meat is navigating a shift in retail strategy and recently launched a pepperoni item with Pizza Hut. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Candy Corn Used to Have an Even Less Appetizing Name

    People didn't start calling it candy corn until the 1940s, when trick-or-treating took off after WWII.

  • How To: Use coffee and honey to reduce dark circles

    This natural 3-ingredient eye mask is supposed to help reduce dark circles. Let’s see if it works! ☕️

  • Shake Shack Has A New Truffle Burger And We Tried It Before Anyone Else

    The Black Truffle Burger is all the fanciness that comes with truffles and all the casual goodness that comes with a burger, and it's available on October 15.

  • How the Restaurant Reopening Is Crushing Beyond Meat's Dreams

    Shares of plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) have slid to $102 per share, the lowest it's been since first breaking through the $100 barrier 16 months ago. Sales of Beyond Meat's plant-based meat products appear to be under pressure from opposite directions. With consumers starting to switch back to dining out rather than eating at home, grocery store sales of Beyond Meat products will lessen in importance compared to foodservice sales.

  • Shake Shack Just Launched These Long-Awaited New Items Nationwide

    Gourmet burger fans, rejoice: the popular fancy burger that Shake Shack tested late year is now coming to the chain's locations nationwide. Complete with matching fries.The Black Truffle Burger was only offered at a handful of locations last year (just four restaurants in New York and California) but has already garnered major buzz and rave reviews from fans and food critics alike. Robert Sietsema of Eater, for example, praised the truffle flavor in the burger's sauce, which he characterized as

  • Wendy's launches new 'Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee'

    Wendy's is out with an unusual new initiative dubbed the the 'Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee.'&nbsp;The new policy starts on Wednesday, allowing Wendy's customers to exchange purchased fries for hotter and crispier versions — with "no questions asked," according to the company. Brooke DiPalma joins Alexis Christoforous to break down the details.

  • This five-ingredient grilled salmon is deceptively full of flavour

    30-MINUTE MEALS: This is a quick and easy dish that the whole family will love, says Colu Henry

  • The Wine Market Is Bubbling. Why Inflation May Be Here to Stay.

    Financial innovation and the crypto revolution have come to wine. Prices in some segments are going haywire, writes Dan Katz.

  • Turns Out, Cereal Is Even Worse For You Than We Thought

    Eating a high-quality, balanced breakfast is key for maintaining good health and feeling energized throughout the entirety of the day.In fact, a 2018 study found that the quality of your breakfast is so important that it is actually worse for you to eat an unhealthy breakfast than to eat no breakfast at all!And when it comes to unhealthy breakfast food, cereal may actually be one of the most dangerous villains. Read on to learn why cereal is even worse for you than we thought, and for more healt

  • Modern Meat Launches Co-Branded Vegan Pie with Tartistes

    Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has teamed up with Tartistes to create a co-branded plant-based Shepherd's pie now available to retailers and food emporiums across Canada through two top food service distributors.

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • Marstons reveals it ran out of chicken pies during CO2 shortage

    Pub chain Marston's was forced to take chicken pies off its menus last month after carbon dioxide shortages hit the meat industry.

  • Our Best Apple Fritter Recipes

    Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, apple fritters are the irresistibly sweet way to serve up this favorite fall fruit. Make an old fashioned batter and deep fry the fritters for a classic taste, or up the ante by serving them with a drizzle of caramel sauce or sprinkling of powdered sugar. You can't go wrong with apple fritters as an autumnal treat.

  • Cooking With Rania: Sausage And Potatoes Au Gratin Bake

    Rania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is back with another recipe from Shop 'n Save! This week she's making a great fest for Oktoberfest!

  • TikTok's Best Recipes You Could Be Making In Your Dorm Room

    Gourmet meals with just a microwave!View Entire Post ›

  • I’m Swapping PSLs For These Boozy Pumpkin Margaritas Instead

    And if you're nice, I'll share the recipe.

  • FDA releases new guidelines to reduce salt consumption

    The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12 percent in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country.

  • Snag this trendy, limited edition kettle before it sells out

    Great Jones and Fellow have collaborated on the Great Fellow Kettle, which combines the design of the Fellow Stagg EKG with bright Great Jones colors.