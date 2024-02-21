Heart trouble? Jersey Shore hospital spending $45M to make you want to fix it there

NEPTUNE - Since the Northwest Pavilion at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center opened over a decade ago, the fourth floor has remained essentially just a shell.

That's changing.

The hospital has started a $45 million expansion project to create a state-of-the-art cardiovascular suite that's expected to open in November.

"Volumes at Jersey Shore University Medical Center have been significantly high over the past couple of years," said Dr. Kenneth Sable, regional president of Hackensack Meridian Health's southern market.

According to Census figures, the hospital was the third busiest in New Jersey in 2021, up from sixth in 2019, Sable said. In addition, it has the second-highest volume of diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures in the state, he said, citing New Jersey Department of Health data.

"Our volume has continued to grow," Sable said.

The new cardiac suite will consist of about 30,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the hospital's Northwest Pavilion, which was built in 2010.

Renderings of the new $45 million cardiac care expansion at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The expansion project includes:

Ten new labs featuring the latest technology, including four cardiac catheterization labs, four electrophysiology labs, and two hybrid operating rooms.

An expanded 28-bay patient prep and recovery area, which nearly triples patient capacity.

A centralized location and closer proximity to the hospital's emergency department and operating rooms.

Spaces designed to promote safety and an enhanced experience for patients and families.

Once completed, the hospital's current cardiac catheterization labs will become needed operating rooms.

The project's benefits include shorter wait times for cardiac procedures despite the growing demand, comprehensive cardiovascular care at one location and the availability of leading edge technology, Hackensack Meridian said.

"We really designed this from the patient's perspective so everything is patient centric," Sable said.

