Heart Tumor Market Size Worth USD 1.36 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Heart Tumor Market Trends and Insights by Tumor Type (Primary Tumors and Secondary Tumors), by Diagnosis & Treatment (Diagnosis & Treatment), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Tumor Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Heart Tumor Market Information By Tumor Type, Diagnosis & Treatment, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 1,367 Million by 2030, an 8.5% CAGR.

Heart Tumor Market Synopsis

A cardiac tumor is an abnormal enlargement of the heart tissue, which can be either malignant or not. Heart tumors, also known as cardiac tumors, are uncommon abnormal growths that appear in the heart. Heart tumors can develop anywhere, including on the heart's valves, inside the heart muscle, within a chamber, or even outside the chest. Most pediatric cardiac tumors are benign, which means they are not cancerous and are not likely to spread to other organs. However, even benign growths risk life if they impair blood flow or result in an irregular heartbeat. Primary cardiac tumors are incredibly rare. Primary cardiac tumors start in the heart and can be malignant or not.

When cancer from another part of the body travels to the heart, it causes metastatic heart tumors. Secondary cardiac tumors are 20–30 times more probable than primary cardiac tumors to form in persons with lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, breast cancer, melanoma, or lymphoma. Heart tumors can be of different sizes and shapes. Some grow on a stalk and are pedunculated. Heart tumors can range in size from less than one centimeter in diameter to 15 centimeters in diameter. The symptoms and need for therapy are impacted by their size and placement within your heart.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 1.36 Billion

CAGR

6.31%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Tumor Type, Diagnosis & Treatment

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing initiatives by public and private organizations to drive awareness regarding heart tumor

Growing prevalence of cardiac tumors and Increasing number of cancer research and funding

Heart Tumor Market Competitive Landscape:

The famous companies in the heart tumor market are :

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V (The Netherlands)

  • Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

  • Ge Healthcare (US)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc (US)

  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

  • Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh (Germany)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

  • Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the key drivers propelling the heart tumor market is the rising prevalence of heart tumors, including arrhythmia, cardiac sarcoma, chest discomfort, stroke, and pericardial effusion. Additionally, rising asymptomatic carriers and rising cardiac sarcoma rates, principally during the COVID-19 outbreak, have fueled the market expansion. The swelling in the ankles, feet, legs, or abdomen is the cause of the escalating chest pain. In the upcoming year, it is projected that a rise in the number of activities by various private and public organizations to raise awareness of and educate people about cardiac tumors will support market growth.

The market for heart tumors is expected to expand because of the rising need for outpatient surgery and the rising popularity of specialized cardiac imaging devices designed to be low-cost technologies. In the upcoming year, it is projected that a rise in the number of efforts by various private and public organizations to raise awareness of and educate people about cardiac tumors will support market growth. The program also aims to raise public awareness of the risks of tumors, educate the general public on how to take care of their health, identify the signs, and encourage those at risk and their families to take measures.

Additionally, it is projected that rising initiatives by governmental and private organizations to promote heart tumor awareness would present attractive growth possibilities for market players globally. The increased incidence of cardiac tumors increased strategic initiatives, and increased cancer funding and research are all factors contributing to expanding the global market for heart tumors. Additionally, the growing campaigns by both private and public entities to raise awareness about heart tumors offer prospects for market expansion in the years to come.

Market Restraints:

The market expansion is expected to be hampered by the lack of knowledge about the symptoms, ignorance, and failure to seek prompt care and prognosis for heart tumors. The development of the heart tumor market is negatively impacted by a lack of knowledge about cardiac cancer. The program also aims to raise public awareness of the risks of tumors, educate the general public on how to take care of their health, identify the signs, and encourage those at risk and their families to take action.

COVID 19 Analysis 

The COVID-19 epidemic has, nevertheless, slightly affected several businesses' output and earnings. The majority of major businesses have their manufacturing facilities spread over numerous regions that were severely impacted by this pandemic due to the government's restrictions to stop viral transmission. Key companies heavily rely on several regional marketplaces to generate revenue, but the pandemic and global downturn have hurt the company's expansion in these areas.

Market Segmentation

By diagnosis & treatment, the market includes diagnosis & treatment. By tumor type, the market includes primary tumors and secondary tumors.

Regional Insights

North America, which consists of the US and Canada, owned the greatest proportion of the market. This is because of the region's high frequency of PCTs and the widespread utilization of cardiac biopsies. Over the projected period, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR, at 8.06%. This is because of multiple important corporations and the fact that they are constantly investing and growing.

However, rising surgical operations needed to treat metastatic tumors and rising medical tourism in Asia-Pacific contribute to the market's expansion. Due to a lack of healthcare facilities, poor awareness of tumor detection, and restricted access to diagnostic technology, MEA, and Latin American countries have seen sluggish growth in this market. However, it is projected that rising cancer rates in the area and greater public awareness of routine health checks will present the heart tumor market with sizable potential opportunities.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Medical Document Management Systems Market Research Report: By Products (Services, Solutions), By Application (Medical Records, Billing Records, Admission & Registration, Others), By Delivery Model (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise) and By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Healthcare Providers, Nursing Homes, Insurance Agencies) – Forecast to 2030

Liquid Handling System Market Research Report: By Type (Manual, Automated, Electronic), By Product (Consumables, Pipettes, Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) - Forecast till 2030

Smart Pills Market Trends, Insights and Size Analysis by Application (Patient Monitoring and Others), Target Area (Esophagus, Small Intestine, and Others), Disease Indication (Disease Indication, and Others) End User (Hospitals and Others)—Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

