Heart valve repair and replacement devices market size to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2021 to 2026; Innovations in heart valve repair and replacement devices to improve market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart valve repair and replacement devices market size is set to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in heart valve repair and replacement devices. Several firms are focusing on developing new transcatheter valves for the repair and replacement devices of heart valves. Some device manufacturers have obtained regulatory clearance in Europe and are currently undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval. For instance, Boston Scientific's Lotus Valve System has gained CE markings in Europe. Thus, the development and innovation of new devices are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios and the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a sample report in minutes!

The report on the heart valve repair and replacement devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2022-2026 - Market dynamics

Trend – The development of heart valves using tissue engineering approach is a key trend in the market. The currently available mechanical and prosthetic heart valve replacements have limitations such as valve degeneration and calcification. They require lifelong anticoagulation medication, which increases the risk of hemorrhages. In addition, the currently available prosthetic valves, such as cryopreserved donor valves, do not adapt to functional demand changes, which lowers their durability. As a result, pediatric patients are at high risk of valve-related morbidity issues. Therefore, heart valves developed with tissue engineering technology provide regenerative, self-repairing, and life-long durability advantages. Such developing technologies will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The shortage of cardiologists for treating heart disorders and rheumatic heart disease aortic stenosis is challenging market growth. For the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, knowledge and skills in handling and using diagnostic and therapeutic tools are required. Lack of expertise can lead to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. However, there is a shortage of skilled cardiologists. This shortage is fueled by factors such as the migration of well-trained specialists from developing countries to developed countries. The rising number of burned-out professionals has also led to a shortage of skilled professionals. Hence, the shortage of cardiologists can impede market growth during the forecast period.

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation

The heart valve repair and replacement devices market analysis includes product (heart valve replacement devices and heart valve repair devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) landscape.

The heart valve replacement devices segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Heart valve replacement devices are used to replace damaged heart valves. The devices are classified into mechanical, transcatheter, and tissue/bioprosthetic valves. Mechanical heart valves are made from synthetic materials such as plastic, carbon, or metal. They are generally used for patients below 65 years of age with valve stenosis or regurgitation and a history of atrial fibrillation. These valves are not prone to structural valve degeneration and are easy to install. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America will account for 40% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the heart valve repair and replacement devices market in the region. However, North America will grow at a slower rate than Asia. Factors such as the adoption of heart valve repair and replacement devices in hospitals will drive the growth of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market in the region during the forecast period.

The heart valve repair and replacement devices market covers the following areas:

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market sizing

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market forecast

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market analysis



Companies mentioned

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers products such as Tendyne and TriClip.

Artivion Inc. - The company offers products such as On-X Aortic Valve.

BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - The company offers products such as HAART Aortic Annuloplasty Devices.

Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers products such as WATCHMAN FLX.

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

Neovasc Inc.

Valcare Medical

Xeltis AG

Heart valve repair and replacement devices market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., Neovasc Inc., Valcare Medical, and Xeltis AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

Key topics covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Artivion Inc.

10.5 BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.7 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

10.9 JenaValve Technology Inc.

10.10 LivaNova Plc

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

