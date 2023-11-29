In the heart of Westport this handsome home sold for close to $1M. Here's what other homes sold for
This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a captivating colonial that sold for $955,000.
Custom built in 2003, 82 White Oak Run, is a show-stopping home on the farm coast surrounded by woodlands.
The 3,188-square-foot home features gleaming hardwood floors, elegant columns, custom-built cabinetry, and multiple fireplaces. It boasts a spacious chef’s kitchen, an elegant great room, a comforting primary suite, a cozy den, and a bonus room.
There is also a heated two-car garage and a partially finished basement perfect for entertaining with a bar and its own bathroom.
Situated on over 2 acres of meticulously landscaped land full of mature plantings, trees, and stone walls, the property includes a large in-ground pool. It was last sold in 2011 for $599,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Prices of homes sold in Dartmouth
18 Leonor Drive, for $620,000
from Keith P. Rocha to Gregg S. Rutch.
26 Rogers Street, for $280,000
from Dasilva Manuel J G Est to Zachary M. Amaral.
Prices of homes sold in Fall River
400 Anthony Street, for $401,000
from Tyler Kapper to Susan A. Cabral.
104 Barnaby Street, for $253,750
from Wagner Tiburtino to Wilson Tiburtino.
155 Lawton Street, for $96,048
from Patricia A. Rodrigues to Derek M. Rodrigues.
1020 Middle Street, for $163,333
from Cidalia C Arruda Ft to Gualter Desilva.
564 Montaup Street, for $250,000
from Alves Ana Benevides Est to Stewart P. Leite.
568 Montaup Street, for $250,000
from Alves Ana Benevides Est to Stewart P. Leite.
1115 Newhall Street, for $545,000
from Paul J. Oliveira to Kenneth M. Martin.
120 Orange Street, for $1,375,000
from Jad&n LLC to Orange Re Investments LLC.
324 Rochester Street, for $330,000
from Luis Luz to Alyssa M. Feirick.
340 S Oxford Street, for $380,000
from James Y. Pong to Denis Kuzmenko.
700 Shore Drive #107, for $415,000
from Joaquim Lt to Lynn Conos.
525 Weetamoe Street, for $312,500
from Mary E. York to Jonathan Vida.
Prices of homes sold in Freetown
15 King Philip Way, for $680,000
from Rene M. Ocampo to Alexander Glumakov.
Prices of homes sold in Little Compton, RI
22 Main Street, for $1,500,000
from Jacques V. Hopkins to Village Laneway LLC.
Prices of homes sold in New Bedford
21 Bourne Street, for $495,000
from Susan D. Adao to Ernst Verdieu.
157 Butler Street, for $355,000
from Thomas A. Grace to Caitlin Vinci.
32-34 Capitol Street, for $471,000
from Daniel E. Good to Elizabeth K. Andrade.
141 Caroline Street, for $385,000
from Hurley Homes LLC to Jennifer M. Dacruz.
46 Cottage Street, for $150,000
from Prokop Kimberly B Est to Adalberto M. Garcia.
310 Irvington Street, for $410,000
from David T. Hoey to Saral C. Bertovich.
834-836 Purchase Street, for $500,000
from Ng Wei Est to Greater New Bedford Cmnty.
415 Summer Street, for $490,000
from Ronald R. Michaud to Nicholas Makiej.
121-123 Tinkham Street, for $300,000
from Jason J. Arruda to Joseph Nunes.
110 Truro Street, for $562,000
from Wayne S. Martin to Kennith J. Phaneuf.
450 Union Street, for $426,000
from Clinton D. Rogers to Dominique A. Dossantos.
35-37 Waldo Street, for $465,000
from Waldo St Nt to Juana Rivera.
246 Whitman Street, for $550,858
from Armindo M. Borges to Ethan Almeida.
114 Willis Street, for $335,000
from Nathan Baston to Jska LLC.
541 Wood Street, for $175,000
from Frank Baylies to James J. Dias.
Prices of homes sold in Somerset
162 Fairview Avenue, for $450,000
from Sun S. Yoo to Thien M. Nguyen.
94 Folsom Avenue, for $398,000
from Kathleen J. Wetzel to Lori E. Mendoza.
43 Gibbs Street, for $510,000
from K & Mb Investments LLC to Georgia A. Dejesus.
Prices of homes sold in Swansea
30 Eddy Street, for $445,000
from Stephen K. Carvalho to Alyssa K. Murphy.
Prices of homes sold in Tiverton, RI
25 Arbor, for $470,000
from Matthew Winter to Meredith P. Rainey.
2003 Carndall Road, for $575,000
from Theodore Fijak to James Rodewald.
38 Church Street, for $510,000
from Anne M Kamm 2016 RET to Philip M. Ciaccio.
Prices of homes sold in Westport
43 Bluebird Lane, for $775,000
from Gaby T. Rahme to Artur M. Arruda.
165 E Beach Road, for $215,000
from Marhjorie A. Mello to Robert Mcauliffe.
17 Reed Road, for $450,000
from Pattersoin Prop Team LLC to Bcploan Partners LLC.
82 White Oak, for $955,000
from Stanley E & S Zaloga Irt to Bruce D. Randall.
