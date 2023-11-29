In the heart of Westport this handsome home sold for close to $1M. Here's what other homes sold for

This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a captivating colonial that sold for $955,000.

Custom built in 2003, 82 White Oak Run, is a show-stopping home on the farm coast surrounded by woodlands.

The 3,188-square-foot home features gleaming hardwood floors, elegant columns, custom-built cabinetry, and multiple fireplaces. It boasts a spacious chef’s kitchen, an elegant great room, a comforting primary suite, a cozy den, and a bonus room.

There is also a heated two-car garage and a partially finished basement perfect for entertaining with a bar and its own bathroom.

Situated on over 2 acres of meticulously landscaped land full of mature plantings, trees, and stone walls, the property includes a large in-ground pool. It was last sold in 2011 for $599,000.

Top selling home in Westport this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Prices of homes sold in Dartmouth

18 Leonor Drive, for $620,000

from Keith P. Rocha to Gregg S. Rutch.

26 Rogers Street, for $280,000

from Dasilva Manuel J G Est to Zachary M. Amaral.

Prices of homes sold in Fall River

400 Anthony Street, for $401,000

from Tyler Kapper to Susan A. Cabral.

104 Barnaby Street, for $253,750

from Wagner Tiburtino to Wilson Tiburtino.

155 Lawton Street, for $96,048

from Patricia A. Rodrigues to Derek M. Rodrigues.

1020 Middle Street, for $163,333

from Cidalia C Arruda Ft to Gualter Desilva.

564 Montaup Street, for $250,000

from Alves Ana Benevides Est to Stewart P. Leite.

568 Montaup Street, for $250,000

from Alves Ana Benevides Est to Stewart P. Leite.

1115 Newhall Street, for $545,000

from Paul J. Oliveira to Kenneth M. Martin.

120 Orange Street, for $1,375,000

from Jad&n LLC to Orange Re Investments LLC.

324 Rochester Street, for $330,000

from Luis Luz to Alyssa M. Feirick.

340 S Oxford Street, for $380,000

from James Y. Pong to Denis Kuzmenko.

700 Shore Drive #107, for $415,000

from Joaquim Lt to Lynn Conos.

525 Weetamoe Street, for $312,500

from Mary E. York to Jonathan Vida.

Prices of homes sold in Freetown

15 King Philip Way, for $680,000

from Rene M. Ocampo to Alexander Glumakov.

Prices of homes sold in Little Compton, RI

22 Main Street, for $1,500,000

from Jacques V. Hopkins to Village Laneway LLC.

Prices of homes sold in New Bedford

21 Bourne Street, for $495,000

from Susan D. Adao to Ernst Verdieu.

157 Butler Street, for $355,000

from Thomas A. Grace to Caitlin Vinci.

32-34 Capitol Street, for $471,000

from Daniel E. Good to Elizabeth K. Andrade.

141 Caroline Street, for $385,000

from Hurley Homes LLC to Jennifer M. Dacruz.

46 Cottage Street, for $150,000

from Prokop Kimberly B Est to Adalberto M. Garcia.

310 Irvington Street, for $410,000

from David T. Hoey to Saral C. Bertovich.

834-836 Purchase Street, for $500,000

from Ng Wei Est to Greater New Bedford Cmnty.

415 Summer Street, for $490,000

from Ronald R. Michaud to Nicholas Makiej.

121-123 Tinkham Street, for $300,000

from Jason J. Arruda to Joseph Nunes.

110 Truro Street, for $562,000

from Wayne S. Martin to Kennith J. Phaneuf.

450 Union Street, for $426,000

from Clinton D. Rogers to Dominique A. Dossantos.

35-37 Waldo Street, for $465,000

from Waldo St Nt to Juana Rivera.

246 Whitman Street, for $550,858

from Armindo M. Borges to Ethan Almeida.

114 Willis Street, for $335,000

from Nathan Baston to Jska LLC.

541 Wood Street, for $175,000

from Frank Baylies to James J. Dias.

Prices of homes sold in Somerset

162 Fairview Avenue, for $450,000

from Sun S. Yoo to Thien M. Nguyen.

94 Folsom Avenue, for $398,000

from Kathleen J. Wetzel to Lori E. Mendoza.

43 Gibbs Street, for $510,000

from K & Mb Investments LLC to Georgia A. Dejesus.

Prices of homes sold in Swansea

30 Eddy Street, for $445,000

from Stephen K. Carvalho to Alyssa K. Murphy.

Prices of homes sold in Tiverton, RI

25 Arbor, for $470,000

from Matthew Winter to Meredith P. Rainey.

2003 Carndall Road, for $575,000

from Theodore Fijak to James Rodewald.

38 Church Street, for $510,000

from Anne M Kamm 2016 RET to Philip M. Ciaccio.

Prices of homes sold in Westport

43 Bluebird Lane, for $775,000

from Gaby T. Rahme to Artur M. Arruda.

165 E Beach Road, for $215,000

from Marhjorie A. Mello to Robert Mcauliffe.

17 Reed Road, for $450,000

from Pattersoin Prop Team LLC to Bcploan Partners LLC.

17 Reed Road, for $450,000

from Bcploan Partners LLC to Marchionte Holdings LLC.

82 White Oak, for $955,000

from Stanley E & S Zaloga Irt to Bruce D. Randall.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Westport sells for $955,000.